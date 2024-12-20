Innovating for Inclusion | Mark Harris on the Future of Tech, Startups, and Media

In the latest episode of The Angle Podcast, we sit down with Mark Harris, CEO of Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct in Johannesburg, to discuss how technology can address systemic challenges, create jobs, and inspire a new generation of innovators in South Africa.

We dive deep into the lack of scalable funding for startups in the country and talk at length about accessing funding, incubating business and what post-funding support could and should look like.

With a storied career spanning 34 years at IBM and leadership roles in media and tech, Harris brings deep insights into the intersection of technology, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

Tshimologong has evolved from its roots in traditional IT to become a hub for digital creativity and tech-driven change. Today, the precinct focuses on empowering disenfranchised youth and startups to leverage technology for economic and social impact. By blending resources like maker labs, animation studios, and tech training, Tshimologong often serves as a launchpad for entrepreneurs and innovators across South Africa and sometimes the continent.

Tackling the startup challenge

One of the most pressing issues discussed was the lack of scalable funding for startups in South Africa. While Tshimologong has had success incubating businesses through its various programs, Harris acknowledges the gap in post-incubation support and venture capital funding.

“For South Africa to get serious about startups, we need to bridge the funding gap,” Harris explained. “Catalytic funding helps, but we also need stage-one and stage-two investments to create sustainable enterprises.”

Harris highlighted the importance of partnerships with bilateral agencies from Europe and innovative training programs like the Molo Academy. These initiatives not only provide skills but also create real-world opportunities, particularly in emerging fields like animation, gaming, and digital arts.

Media and the democratisation of content

Given Harris’s experience in media also came into play, as he shared his thoughts on the convergence of technology, marketing, and content creation. He painted a picture of a future where niche publications and influencer journalists thrive, powered by platforms that combine journalistic integrity with the gig economy.

“The rise of the influencer journalist is reshaping how we think about media,” Harris said. “The challenge is to maintain credibility and ethics while embracing new technologies and audience-driven models.”

Building the future

Looking ahead, Harris said, “Success for us means scaling beyond the precinct, creating impactful enterprises, and building a sustainable ecosystem for future generations.”

He further outlined his vision for Tshimologong – scaling its programs, deepening ties with Wits University’s research capabilities, and establishing an evergreen venture fund to support future startups.

