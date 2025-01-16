Navigating the Future of Media | Reflections on Media Sustainability and Digital Transformation

In the latest episode of The Angle podcast, I had the privilege of sitting on the other side of the microphone to share my thoughts on the evolving media landscape. Reflecting on my career, which began in the late 1990s, I explored the seismic shifts that have redefined the industry and the strategies needed to ensure its sustainability in the digital era.

Disclaimer: This particular episode, while we have only just published it, was recorded in August 2024. This means that some references to my job at the time are no longer accurate and my thinking around some issues such as usage of AI in the newsroom has also shifted since then.

One of the central themes of our conversation was the dramatic decline of print circulation in South Africa. We also delved into the complexities of Google’s role in the media ecosystem. As a vital tool for publishers, Google has made finding audiences easier but has also monopolised the advertising value chain, often leaving publishers at a disadvantage. During the episode, I argued that while Google’s tools are indispensable, regulatory measures are necessary to ensure fair compensation for publishers.

Another area of focus was the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. I discussed how AI tools can optimise newsroom operations, from repurposing content to creating multimodal stories that resonate across platforms. While AI holds immense promise, I emphasised the importance of establishing policies to govern its use responsibly, ensuring that it complements rather than compromises journalistic integrity.

Throughout the conversation, I stressed the need for media organisations to adopt an audience-first approach and to develop dedicated product teams. These teams bridge the gap between editorial and commercial objectives, ensuring that journalism remains viable in an increasingly competitive landscape. It was a pleasure to share my journey and offer perspectives on how we can all work toward a more sustainable and innovative future for media.

Stanley Moloto is the founder of The Angle, Co-founder of Addmore Digital and Director at The Digital Afrikan. His work involves product design and web development, working with start-ups from idea phase to scale.

Our mission is to deliver actionable, illuminating insights on Africa’s evolving digital culture—spanning creativity, business, technology, and policy. We celebrate the creators, businesses, and policies breaking into the mainstream, while amplifying the voices and innovations carving the path forward. https://theangle.africa/