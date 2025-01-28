Revolutionising learning through play | Kopano Makino of Auko Designs

In the latest episode of The Angle Podcast, we sit down with Kopano Makino, an industrial designer and the founder of Auko Designs. Known for creating innovative educational tools using 3D printing and laser cutting, Kopano takes us on his journey from architecture and engineering studies to founding a business that’s reshaping how children learn.

Operating from the Tshimologong Precinct makerspace in Johannesburg, Kopano’s work integrates collaboration, creativity, and community. Auko Designs’ flagship products, such as the Africa puzzle and customisable Tetris-inspired puzzles, foster hands-on learning and problem-solving skills in ways traditional classroom tools cannot. These designs are crafted in collaboration with educators, ensuring they address real-world learning challenges while promoting spatial awareness and analytical thinking. In this episode, Kopano shares his thoughts on scaling his business through retail, e-commerce, and corporate partnerships, while staying true to his passion for tangible, practical learning solutions. From stories of mentorship within the maker space to the challenges of scalability, this conversation highlights how innovation can drive impact in both education and design.

Scott Peter Smith is a co-founder of The Angle and founder of Submedia+, a cross-platform publisher in non-fiction storytelling. He is the former chief digital officer of the Mail & Guardian, where he led the publication’s digital strategy and product development.

