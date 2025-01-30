AI innovation and local solutions | Thiba Mahlezana on tackling big problems with small steps

In this episode of The Angle Podcast, we welcome Thiba Mahlezana, a passionate software developer and founder of Tiye Technologies. Thiba’s journey into technology began with a childhood fascination with computers, leading him to build a career solving practical problems through innovative tech solutions.

Thiba shares his current projects, including:

A Text-to-Speech (TTS) Engine: Designed with a South African accent, this AI-driven voice model brings authenticity to local applications.

Trash Sorting Robotics: A prototype robot designed to sort materials like paper, metal, and plastic in warehouses, showcasing the intersection of AI and robotics for industrial efficiency.

Cash Transfer App: A mobile app facilitating peer-to-peer cash transfers, likened to an “Uber for cash,” enabling users to avoid long ATM queues.

Throughout the conversation, Thiba sheds light on the challenges of funding and scaling tech startups in South Africa. He emphasises the survival gap many makers face, highlighting how communities like Tshimologong’s makerspace offer support, albeit limited, for entrepreneurs. His insights into local market needs, the potential for scalable solutions, and the role of collaboration are inspiring for aspiring developers and innovators alike.

Stanley Moloto is the founder of The Angle, Co-founder of Addmore Digital and Director at The Digital Afrikan. His work involves product design and web development, working with start-ups from idea phase to scale.

The Angle – African perspectives on digital culture, media, money and governance.

The Angle explores African perspectives on digital culture, creativity, media, money, and governance. Through engaging storytelling and authoritative insights, we spotlight the innovators and technologies shaping the continent’s digital future.

Our mission is to deliver actionable, illuminating insights on Africa’s evolving digital culture—spanning creativity, business, technology, and policy. We celebrate the creators, businesses, and policies breaking into the mainstream, while amplifying the voices and innovations carving the path forward. https://theangle.africa/