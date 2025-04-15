Born Free: Is higher education a national crisis – Podcast episode 3

This week on Born Free, Otsile Nkadimeng and Khumo Kumalo tackle a decade-long crisis that continues to weigh heavily on the shoulders of South African students: the burden of student debt.

From the powerful eruption of the #FeesMustFall movement in 2015 to the renewed protests earlier this year, they trace the painful cycle of financial exclusion and frustration that resurfaces year after year. Why do meaningful solutions remain just out of reach? What structural and policy failures keep generations of young people locked in the same fight for access and dignity?

In this episode, they unpack the layers of the crisis—its history, its human toll, and the unfulfilled promises that fuel student anger and activism. Whether you’ve walked this road or want to better understand the struggles within our higher education system, this conversation brings clarity, context, and the voices that demand change.