Mzansi Unicorns: Be Authentic, Stay Authentic – Podcast episode 1

Mzansi Unicorns is a celebration of bold South Africans who are shifting the culture, challenging the status quo, and using their platforms for real change. In this episode, award-winning actor, comedian, and philanthropist Siv Ngesi gets real about his journey—from growing up with a strong, principled mother to becoming a fierce advocate against period poverty.

Siv unpacks how authenticity fuels his activism, why staying true to yourself is a superpower, and what it will take for South Africa—and the world—to tackle pressing global challenges. This is more than a conversation; it’s a call to action.

Be authentic. Stay authentic. Welcome to Mzansi Unicorns.

Mzansi Unicorns shines a spotlight on the resilient, diverse, and world-class South Africans making waves across the globe. In a time when negativity dominates the headlines, this podcast celebrates success stories that inspire—across business, sports, arts, pop culture, social impact, and beyond.

From trailblazers to change-makers, these are the voices taking South Africa to the world.

