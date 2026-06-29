Health dept scandal – Motsoaledi and Crisp speak out

The department of health will lose up to 36% of its senior leadership before year-end as incumbents reach compulsory retirement age (65) — including two of its three suspended command-tier staff accused of mismanaging funds.

This emerged in exclusive Bhekisisa interviews with acting director general Dr Nicholas Crisp and Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi at the National TB Conference in Johannesburg last week.

Motsoaledi denied having any hand in initiating the criminal and subsequent precautionary suspensions of Director General Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Deputy Director General of Hospital Services, Tertiary Health Services and Health Workforce Development Dr Percy Mahlati, and the department’s chief financial officer, Phineas Phaswa Mamogale.

“No, no. The Hawks came to me. Dr Buthelezi called me on Sunday to say the Hawks were charging him — it was a complete surprise to me,” he said.

Motsoaledi added that the Hawks delivered the bail hearing ruling against his three top officials to his office, stating that they were not allowed on any department premises or to interfere with any witnesses until the criminal proceedings were concluded.

When the controversy was put to the acting director general, Nicholas Crisp, he revealed that two of the three officials — Buthelezi and Mahlati — were due to retire this year anyway, adding that they were among 27 senior department officials due to retire, many of them in director and deputy director positions. There are more than 70 senior posts in the department.

Crisp revealed that he is due to vacate his position as National Health Insurance (NHI) chief and now as acting director general, before the end of the year, with his position and those of Buthelezi and Mahlati already advertised.

“The point is that we’re not panicking. We should see this as an opportunity. We have been in the process of succession planning for some time already. This is an unfortunate sideshow, if you like.

“In a way, these things are good. They highlight alleged compliance failures and force us to tighten up what we’re doing. They also improve audit outcomes. It’s a bit rough on those accused, now suspended but they were all due to go anyway.

“The only one who is not due to retire is Mamogale because he’s still young. As for myself, I’ll be leaving any day now. Cabinet voted to allow me to stay an extra two years, to 67, and that comes after September this year.

“I’ll obviously support whoever takes over on some kind of consultancy basis but I’ll no longer be a government employee,” he said.

Crisp explained that the internal probe into the accused trio’s alleged abuse of World Health Organisation (WHO) funds would be completed in a fortnight, after which an internal disciplinary hearing would begin.

“The timing of that will depend on how the hearing unfolds. We hope they don’t change lawyers or fail to attend, as sometimes happens with these things.

“We want to make a case, get their side of the story and get an outcome as soon as possible. This is totally independent of the Hawks charges.

“The disciplinary board chairperson’s ruling will result in them either coming back to work, returning under certain conditions or not coming back at all. They could also be demoted for 12 months or moved to an area where they don’t deal with money. These are all options,” he added.

The findings would be presented either to him, as acting director general or to whoever was the permanently appointed director general at the time.

“Remember, we take steps in the capacity in which we’re appointed. It’s not about what Nicholas Crisp thinks. And the criminal justice system will do its own thing. It has nothing to do with us,” he said.

However, Crisp admitted at the outset that losing three top officials “obviously comes as a blow”, adding that “adverts are out and interviews have already taken place for their replacements, while other senior officials are filling the gaps as far as is possible”.

“We’re managing to hold the fort for now while we get permanent appointments. We’re down to a shortlist for the DG’s post and a recommendation to be made. He was due to leave at the end of May and this process began before his suspension. We have some very high-calibre, more junior candidates.”

The closing date for applicants for Crisp’s position was this coming Monday, he said.

Asked how he was managing while effectively holding down four jobs, Crisp replied: “One is never alone. People step up to the plate and come and do what they must do.”

When asked what the suspension of his three top leaders meant for the department’s operational capacity, Motsoaledi replied: “I didn’t suspend them. It’s the Hawks who came in to arrest these very senior people and take them to court — without even informing us.

“I knew about it that Monday when they appeared in court and, that very same afternoon, somebody from the Hawks came to me and said these are the bail conditions. They must not set foot in the department.

“I can’t influence the Hawks. The DG, Buthelezi, called me that weekend and said there was a warrant for his arrest.”

He did not respond regarding the effect on operational capacity, citing work constraints during the interview.

Meanwhile, the department’s Global Fund programme director, Yoliswa Tsibonalane, raised a major concern about South Africa’s response to a gradual but significant reduction in Global Fund support.

She warned: “We need a sustainability and transition plan now, not later.”

South Africa is currently in the second year of the Global Fund’s seventh three-year grant cycle, known as GC7, which runs until March 2028. After that, two further funding cycles remain before support is expected to reduce dramatically.

The implications are substantial. The Global Fund currently finances a wide range of activities, including laboratory testing, mobile digital chest X-ray units, human resources and operational costs in some of the country’s highest-burden TB districts.

According to Tsibonalane, future support is likely to focus increasingly on technical assistance, innovation, training and health-system strengthening rather than day-to-day operational expenses.

“The costs that are operational in nature will increasingly need to be absorbed by the government,” she said.

The department serves as one of four principal recipients of Global Fund support in South Africa, alongside several civil society organisations. Within the department, the National TB Programme is the largest beneficiary of the funding.

Resources are concentrated in 12 high-burden districts spread across seven provinces, collectively accounting for more than half of South Africa’s TB burden. Among them, Cape Town and the broader Western Cape stand out.

The province carries roughly 24% of the TB burden across the 12 priority districts, making it one of the most heavily affected areas in the country.

Because the department is not a direct service provider, Global Fund resources are channelled through implementing partners such as Health Systems Trust, Match, Isibani Development Partners, Equity Innovations and the Western Cape government.

Tsibonalane’s role is to oversee these programmes and ensure they align with national TB priorities. The challenge now, she said, is ensuring that successful interventions survive beyond donor funding cycles.

Current Global Fund support has already begun shrinking. South Africa received approximately R5 billion during the previous grant cycle. That has fallen to about R4.4 billion under the current cycle, with indications that the next funding round could drop to about R3 billion.