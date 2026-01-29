Mozambique LNG restart must deliver long-term skills

The long-awaited restart of Mozambique’s LNG development in Cabo Delgado marks an important turning point for the country and the broader region.

It is one of the largest industrial developments on the continent but it has been inactive since 2021, when security concerns in the north of the country led to the evacuation of personnel and the suspension of work.

With conditions stabilising and confidence gradually returning, TotalEnergies is expected to lift force majeure fully and move into operational ramp-up early this year.

This means Mozambique is entering a period in which significant international capital, technical expertise and industrial activity will return to the economy.

The focus must now shift to rebuilding momentum and delivering on the economic and social commitments that the development has the potential to deliver.

A second chance that cannot be wasted

This project carries substantial expectations. As one of the largest energy investments on the continent, it also plays an important role in the global energy transition, with LNG continuing to act as a bridge between traditional hydrocarbons and lower-carbon energy sources.

Investing countries and international operators need the project to progress quickly to regain lost time and manage escalating costs. For Mozambique, it is a chance to accelerate inclusive growth and avoid a scenario in which the project generates more value offshore than it does for the local economy.

Skills transfer must be non-negotiable

Speed is not the only marker for success. A rapid restart without deliberate skills development and structured local participation will not meet the long-term needs of the country.

While large numbers of expatriates will inevitably be required in the early stages, given the complexity of the project, this knowledge must not remain imported indefinitely. The acquisition of global technical expertise must be accompanied by clear, formalised and measurable skills transfer programmes.

To achieve true sustainability, expatriate work permits should be linked to clearly defined, documented skills transfer programmes with specific competencies, timelines and reporting.

The restart also presents an opportunity to attract skilled Mozambicans living abroad to return and contribute their expertise, further strengthening the national talent pool and supporting long-term capability building.

At the same time, the project must create pathways for unskilled and semi-skilled workers from surrounding communities, not just by creating jobs but by equipping workers with skills and qualifications that support long-term career growth.

Structured development programmes, accredited training and on-the-job learning pathways are essential to ensure that the workforce emerging from this project is stronger, more skilled and positioned for long-term participation in the economy.

Large infrastructure projects also naturally stimulate entrepreneurial activity and informal trade around project hubs. To ensure this ecosystem becomes sustainable and financially resilient, economic development initiatives should include basic business training, financial management and support for micro-enterprise growth.

When local workers gain skills and informal entrepreneurs gain capabilities to scale and formalise, the result is not only employment during the project phase but a stronger, more self-sustaining local economy that continues to grow after construction ends, leveraging Africa’s natural ingenuity and converting it into durable economic opportunity.

Laying the foundation for long-term sustainability

The restart of this project offers Mozambique a clear opportunity to redefine how large-scale energy investment supports national development.

The priority now needs to be on ensuring that skills transfer, local enterprise support and structured workforce development are embedded from the outset and that progress is measured and verified. Transparent reporting on training outcomes, role progression and local economic participation will be essential to demonstrate delivery, maintain accountability and shape future investment policy.

With the right focus and management, Mozambique can build a durable skills base, deepen industrial capability and support long-term economic resilience.

Success will ultimately be reflected not only in operational output but in the depth of local capability established around the project and the development of a clear, modern framework for how large-scale energy investments contribute to long-term economic strength in Africa.

Viren Sookhun is the managing director at Workforce Staffing: Africa and Middle East.