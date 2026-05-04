Unchecked foreign domination in township economies poses growing threat to local entrepreneurs and communities

The township economy is a vital, parallel sector estimated to be worth around R900 billion annually. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

For over a decade, South Africa’s township economy has been a symbol of resilience, entrepreneurship, and community empowerment.

Yet, beneath this vibrant surface, a disturbing trend has emerged: foreign nationals are increasingly taking control of the township grocery market, especially the spaza shop sector, to the point where in some areas, they operate more than two-thirds of these vital community outlets.

What is most alarming is not only their overwhelming dominance but also their growing arrogance and ruthless tactics to maintain control.

Reports of foreigners intimidating local entrepreneurs, threatening violence, and even kidnapping those who refuse to sell their outlets have surfaced with disturbing frequency. Such acts of intimidation are a blatant violation of basic rights and an assault on local economic sovereignty.

The failure of the authorities to intervene decisively in these cases emboldens these cartels further and leaves local entrepreneurs vulnerable to exploitation and violence.

A Culture of Impunity and Dangerous Practices

Beyond intimidation and violence, there is a darker side to this foreign dominance.

Many of these businesses engage in unethical practices with impunity, including poisoning products, selling expired or contaminated goods, and distributing substandard foodstuffs.

Shockingly, some produce drinks and food items in unhygienic conditions – such as toilets or makeshift, unsanitary spaces – posing severe health risks to consumers.

These products often go undetected due to weak regulatory oversight, endangering public health and eroding trust within communities.

The proliferation of foul products – ranging from contaminated food to counterfeit household items – further undermines safety and trust in local commerce.

Yet, regulatory agencies often turn a blind eye, either overwhelmed or unwilling to enforce standards, allowing these illicit activities to continue unchecked.

The Size and Significance of the Township Economy

The township economy is a vital, parallel sector estimated to be worth around R900 billion annually. It supports nearly a third of South Africa’s population – between 15 and 21 million people – who depend on it for livelihoods, goods, and services.

This economy operates alongside the formal sector, offering crucial alternatives to those excluded from mainstream financial institutions due to lack of collateral, primarily land or formal assets.

For many township residents, traditional banks are inaccessible because they lack the necessary collateral or credit history.

Consequently, they turn to informal credit systems like stokvels or establish small businesses that meet local needs. This parallel economy is an essential safety net and growth engine for marginalised communities.

The Growing Threat and the Future of Townships

The increasing dominance and arrogance of foreign-controlled cartels threaten this vital township economy and, consequently, the livelihoods of millions.

These communities rely heavily on small, local businesses for income, social cohesion, and identity. When foreign nationals intimidate, threaten, or displace local entrepreneurs – and produce food and drinks in unhygienic, unsafe conditions – they threaten community ownership and development.

Adding to this concern, recent reports from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) have highlighted serious allegations of misconduct within the Department of Home Affairs. Investigations have uncovered instances where officials have been complicit in facilitating illegal activities, including aiding foreign cartels or turning a blind eye to illegal trade and production. Such breaches of duty undermine efforts to combat these dangerous practices and weaken the integrity of institutions meant to protect citizens and uphold the rule of law.

If this trend continues unchecked, the future of township and rural economies – and the livelihoods of millions – will be held hostage by foreign interests that prioritise profit over community well-being. This not only compromises economic sovereignty but also hampers efforts toward inclusive, sustainable growth rooted in local empowerment.

A Call for Urgent Government Action

The Department of Small Business Development’s mandate is to promote, support, and develop small businesses and cooperatives, creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurship and economic participation. Yet, the current inaction, coupled with reports of misconduct within law enforcement and immigration agencies, signals a failure to uphold this mandate.

Specific Calls to Action:

Strengthen enforcement and legal action against illegal and unethical foreign-controlled businesses and the facilitators within government agencies, including investigations into misconduct uncovered by IPID.

Protect local entrepreneurs from intimidation, violence, kidnapping, and threats.

Enhance regulatory oversight to prevent the sale of contaminated, counterfeit, or unsafe products – including those produced in unhygienic conditions – and impose strict penalties on offenders.

Support and empower South African-owned businesses through targeted funding, mentorship, and capacity-building programs.

Implement and enforce trade regulations to curb illegal imports and prevent the proliferation of unsafe, counterfeit, or contaminated products.

Raise public awareness about the importance of supporting local businesses and the risks posed by unsafe, illicit products.

Establish specialised task forces within law enforcement, customs, and the Department of Small Business Development to dismantle foreign cartels and illegal production facilities, especially those involved in producing food and drinks in unhygienic environments.

Conclusion

The future of South Africa’s townships and rural communities hinges on swift, decisive action. The government must prioritise the safety, dignity, and economic independence of its citizens and ensure that the department’s mandate to foster local enterprise is fully realised. Allowing foreign

cartels and corrupt officials to continue exploiting, intimidating, and producing unsafe goods in unsanitary conditions is a betrayal of the principles of inclusive growth and economic sovereignty.

It is time for the government to act. The livelihoods and health of millions of South Africans – and the future of their communities – depend on it

Dr Phindile Ntliziywana is a constitutional and local government law expert and an advocate of the High Court of South Africa.