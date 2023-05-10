This is Jo’burg Season 1 Episode 1

'This is Joburg' episode 1. Listen on the M&G

Nobody feels neutral about Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest and wildest city. In this new podcast series for UJ’s Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS), veteran journalist and Jo’burg obsessive, Charles Leonard, tells the stories of the city, its people, its history, challenges and futures.

But as Leonard warns: “’This is Jo’burg’ won’t be the final word on Johannesburg – because nobody has the final word on this ridiculous city of ours…”

In the first episode of “This is Jo’burg”, the poet, educator, mother, memoirist, activist, Nelson Mandela’s former chief of staff and ambassador to the US and France, Barbara Masekela goes on a road-trip with Leonard of her beloved Johannesburg. She tells the stories, recounts the memories and expresses hopes for her city.

Broadcast:

Title: S1 Ep1: Driving Ms Masekela

Host: Charles Leonard

RUNNING ORDER:

Intro & Teasers Barbara Masekela Outro

“This is Jo’burg” is a weekly 12-part series – the first episode will be available on Wednesday 26 April on JIAS’s website. In collaboration with JIAS, South Africa’s foremost newspaper, the Mail & Guardian will also be carrying “This is Jo’burg” on their website.

For more information contact Charles Leonard on [email protected] or 082-419-1900.