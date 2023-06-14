‘This is Jo’burg’ Season 1 Episode 6: Of Pentecostal Noise and Hadedas

Cities are noisy – noise is what cities make and what makes cities. Jo’burg especially, is a loudmouth. In this episode Charles Leonard examines two types of Jo’burg noise: one made by religious humans in an inner city suburb, the other a familiar avian racket.

Host: Charles Leonard

Guests: Brian Murahwa; Raymond Rampolokeng

Compiled, produced, hosted & engineered by Charles Leonard.

Recorded in May & June 2023 for the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS).

1. Quincy Jones – Summer in the City 2. Joe Gibbs & The Professionals – African Dub 3. Mikey Dread – Roots and Culture 4. Meditation Singers – Trouble’s Brewin 5. The Movers – Soweto Inn

Brian Murahwa 4’16”

Raymond Rampolokeng 38’55”