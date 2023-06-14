‘This is Jo’burg’ Season 1 Episode 6: Of Pentecostal Noise and Hadedas

Cities are noisy – noise is what cities make and what makes cities. Jo’burg especially, is a loudmouth. In this episode Charles Leonard examines two types of Jo’burg noise: one made by religious humans in an inner city suburb, the other a familiar avian racket.
Host: Charles Leonard
Guests: Brian Murahwa; Raymond Rampolokeng
Photograph: Charles Leonard
Credits:
Compiled, produced, hosted & engineered by Charles Leonard.
Recorded in May & June 2023 for the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS).
Songs:
- 1. Quincy Jones – Summer in the City
- 2. Joe Gibbs & The Professionals – African Dub
- 3. Mikey Dread – Roots and Culture
- 4. Meditation Singers – Trouble’s Brewin
- 5. The Movers – Soweto Inn
Chapters:
Brian Murahwa 4’16”
Raymond Rampolokeng 38’55”