M&G’s 200 Young South Africans warm this old geezer’s heart

200 Young South Africans receive their recognition at The Focus Rooms in Modderfontein. (@iMoshele/Twitter)

This week, the names of the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans for 2023 were announced at what our excitable events team likes to describe as a “gala event”. Having been press-ganged into working on the 64-page print version of this prestigious project — free in this week’s paper — I can say that all these young innovators deserve their places on the list.

In fact, what they have all achieved before reaching the tender age of 35 is so impressive that it has prompted a painful bout of introspection about my long, but unremarkable, journey through the South African media landscape. There has been no sign of any awards or mention on a list of achievers along the way.

In a last-ditch attempt to rectify this, I have proposed to management that the M&G’s next awards list be titled “50 Tired Old White Men”. Undoubtedly there will be an outcry over the harsh and narrow criteria for this list but it is a desperate ploy to improve the odds of my name being on the list.

And, who knows, this might be a surprising commercial success. Jameson whiskey becoming a sponsor would be first prize. A barter deal would be ideal, although our miserly accounts department might not approve. Far better would be a generous offer from the Shady Pines Rest Home to become what our ambitious commercial department proudly calls a “platinum sponsor”. Given enough space, Shady Pines could highlight the comfortable chairs in their TV lounge and the loving care provided by the nurses/bouncers.

In a worst-case scenario, an adult nappy company could be given a cut-price deal. As long as the 50 tired old geezers aren’t required to pose in the company’s latest product line.

M&G podcaster Charles Leonard, who despite his advancing years is a DJ of note, might be persuaded to play some suitably retro tunes at the “gala event”. The chosen theme tune, the Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive, will have the elderly gents using their walkers to clear a path to the dance floor.

But, of course, none of this can compete with the inspiration and warm glow provided by reading the profiles of the 200 young South Africans. If only it was just them in charge of the future of our country.