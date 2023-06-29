This is Jo’burg Season 1 Episode 8: All that Jo’burg Jazz

Jo’burg hasn’t got much to boast about at the moment. But there’s one thing Jo’burgers can be proud about: the city’s jazz.

In this episode Charles Leonard speaks to a city musician who’s just released an album through one of the most respected international record labels, explores how this brash mining town’s history can be heard in Jo’burg jazz, and finds out what makes someone open a new record store in the city.

Host: Charles Leonard

Guests: Bokani Dyer; Gwen Ansell & Umlando Khumalo

Credits:

Compiled, produced, hosted & engineered by Charles Leonard.

Recorded in May & June 2023 for the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS).

Songs:

Heshoo Beshoo Group – Emakhaya Bokani Dyer – Kalakuta Zim Ngqawana – Amagoduka, Pt. 3 (Migrant Workers) Bokani Dyer – Move On Jaimie Branch – Prayer For Amerikkka Pt. 1 & 2 Bokani Dyer – Mogaetsho The African Swingsters – Liyaduma Hugh Masekela – Stimela (Coal Train) The Jazz Epistles – Scullery Department (feat. Hugh Masekela, Kippie Moeketsi & Abdullah Ibrahim) The Brother Moves On – You Think You Know Me Thandi Ntuli – Dikeledi Madvillain – All Caps (Instrumental) John Coltrane – A Love Supreme Part 1 Acknowledgement The Movers – Bump Jive Morena Leraba – Heleru

Chapters:

Bokani Dyer: 6’20”

Gwen Ansell: 31’57”

Umlando Khumalo: 56’03”