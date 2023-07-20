On the frontline: Protecting children’s rights in Zimbabwe’s electoral climate

A campaign lorry, featuring Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe's president, dives onto the field during a Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANUPF) rally at the National Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Despite the high court ruling against using schools during rallies and elections, political parties continue to use students and campuses