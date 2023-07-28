Careers & Tenders
/ 28 Jul 2023

Ampersand Mixtape 5: The Flash Jika Sandwich

By
mixtape_JulyMissy (1)

Light the candles on the turntable-shaped cake because hip-hop is 50. On his eclectic, monthly mixtape Charles Leonard is celebrating with some classics, the quirkiest samples, favourite female rappers, head-nodding 90s party jams, deep underground rap and an obscure isiZulu hip-hop party-starter.

Title: Ampersand Mixtape 5: The Flash Jika Sandwich

Host: Charles Leonard

Illustrator: Anastasya Eliseeva

Production: Reframe

With the support of: The French Institute of South Africa

Playlist:

  1. Grandmaster Flash – The Message
  2. The Sugar Hill Gang – Rapper’s Delight
  3. Herbie Hancock – Rockit
  4. Blondie – Rapture
  5. Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love (Long Version)
  6. The Clash – Straight To Hell
  7. M.I.A. – Paper Planes
  8. Ramp – Daylight
  9. A Tribe Called Quest – Bonita Applebum
  10. Shirley Bassey – Jezahel
  11. Public Enemy – Harder Than You Think
  12. Eric B. & Rakim – Paid In Full (Seven Minutes Of Madness – The Coldcut Remix)
  13. Gang Starr – Jazz Thing (Video Mix)
  14. De La Soul – Eye Know (The Know It All Mix)
  15. Prophets of da City – Neva Again (’95 Remix)
  16. Queen Latifah – U.N.I.T.Y.
  17. Salt-N-Pepa – Push It
  18. Roxanne Shante – Have a Nice Day (Remix)
  19. Monie Love – It’s a Shame (My Sister) [feat. True Image]
  20. Neneh Cherry – Buffalo Stance
  21. Missy Elliott – The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)
  22. Beastie Boys – Dr. Lee, PhD
  23. Del The Funkee Homosapien – Mistadobalina
  24. Camp Lo – Luchini (Aka This Is It)
  25. The Notorious B.I.G. – Hypnotize
  26. Outkast – Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik 
  27. The Pharcyde – Soul Flower (Remix)
  28. Jurassic 5 – Concrete Schoolyard
  29. IAM – Tam-Tam de l’Afrique
  30. Madvillain – All Caps
  31. J Dilla – Workinonit
  32. Anti-Pop Consortium – Ghostlawns
  33. Roots Manuva – Witness (1 Hope)
  34. Tyler, The Creator – ARE WE STILL FRIENDS?
  35. Kendrick Lamar – untitled 06 l 06.30.2014.
  36. Little Simz – 101 FM
  37. Damu The Fudgemunk, Archie Shepp & Raw Poetic – Learning to Breathe (Extended Mix)
  38. The Boogie Man (Sipho Gumede) – Jika Jika
