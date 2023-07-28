Light the candles on the turntable-shaped cake because hip-hop is 50. On his eclectic, monthly mixtape Charles Leonard is celebrating with some classics, the quirkiest samples, favourite female rappers, head-nodding 90s party jams, deep underground rap and an obscure isiZulu hip-hop party-starter.
Title: Ampersand Mixtape 5: The Flash Jika Sandwich
Host: Charles Leonard
Illustrator: Anastasya Eliseeva
Production: Reframe
With the support of: The French Institute of South Africa
Playlist:
- Grandmaster Flash – The Message
- The Sugar Hill Gang – Rapper’s Delight
- Herbie Hancock – Rockit
- Blondie – Rapture
- Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love (Long Version)
- The Clash – Straight To Hell
- M.I.A. – Paper Planes
- Ramp – Daylight
- A Tribe Called Quest – Bonita Applebum
- Shirley Bassey – Jezahel
- Public Enemy – Harder Than You Think
- Eric B. & Rakim – Paid In Full (Seven Minutes Of Madness – The Coldcut Remix)
- Gang Starr – Jazz Thing (Video Mix)
- De La Soul – Eye Know (The Know It All Mix)
- Prophets of da City – Neva Again (’95 Remix)
- Queen Latifah – U.N.I.T.Y.
- Salt-N-Pepa – Push It
- Roxanne Shante – Have a Nice Day (Remix)
- Monie Love – It’s a Shame (My Sister) [feat. True Image]
- Neneh Cherry – Buffalo Stance
- Missy Elliott – The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)
- Beastie Boys – Dr. Lee, PhD
- Del The Funkee Homosapien – Mistadobalina
- Camp Lo – Luchini (Aka This Is It)
- The Notorious B.I.G. – Hypnotize
- Outkast – Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik
- The Pharcyde – Soul Flower (Remix)
- Jurassic 5 – Concrete Schoolyard
- IAM – Tam-Tam de l’Afrique
- Madvillain – All Caps
- J Dilla – Workinonit
- Anti-Pop Consortium – Ghostlawns
- Roots Manuva – Witness (1 Hope)
- Tyler, The Creator – ARE WE STILL FRIENDS?
- Kendrick Lamar – untitled 06 l 06.30.2014.
- Little Simz – 101 FM
- Damu The Fudgemunk, Archie Shepp & Raw Poetic – Learning to Breathe (Extended Mix)
- The Boogie Man (Sipho Gumede) – Jika Jika