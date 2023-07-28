This is Jo’burg Season 1 Episode 10

Between 1936 and 1975 a radio station subverted young Jo’burgers all the way from Mozambique. LM Radio’s highly effective ad department came for their money, but it was its DJs that took their souls with the freewheeling “hippy” music that they played. Historian Charles van Onselen explains how that made the apartheid elders at the SABC spitting mad.

Title: S1 Ep10: Rebel Radio Volume Two

Host: Charles Leonard

Guest: Charles van Onselen

Photograph: Charles Leonard

Credits:

Compiled, produced, hosted & engineered by Charles Leonard.

Recorded in July 2023 for the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS).

Songs: