Will SADC once again declare Zimbabwe’s elections free and fair?

Supporters gathered to listen to Zimbabwe main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change address outside Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera where the party was banned from hosting an election campaign rally in the stadium, March 12 2022. - Armed anti-riot police on Saturday blocked an opposition rally where thousands had gathered for an address by party leader Nelson Chamisa in Marondera 70km east of Harare. Thousands of Citizens Coalition for Change supporters defied and protested a court order to ban the rally with party leader Chamisa accusing the state of clamping down on its campaign. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)

The country goes to the polls on 23 August and the SADC Electoral Observation Mission will use set criteria to decide whether democracy prevailed