This is Jo’burg Season 1 Episode 12

S1 Ep12: Roots and Culture

How do you preserve your roots and culture in an alien city? In the season finale of ‘This is Jo’burg’, an Ethiopian refugee/restaurateur, a Zulu migrant/scholar and a young surrealist painter take Charles Leonard into their lives in the City of Gold.

Host: Charles Leonard

Guests: Kassahun Gebrehana; Sipho Sithole & Tamia Saunders

Photograph: Kwa Mai-Mai family by Charles Leonard

Credits:

Compiled, produced, hosted & engineered by Charles Leonard.

Recorded in August 2023 for the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS).

Songs:

Hailu Mergia – Lala Belu Mikey Dread – Roots and Culture Mulatu Astatke – Yèkèrmo Sèw Khuzani – Usizo Lwabantu

Chapters:

Little Addis: 3’54”

Kwa Mai-Mai: 16’20”

Painter: 43’08”