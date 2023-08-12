This is Jo’burg Season 1 Episode 12

S1 Ep12: Roots and Culture
How do you preserve your roots and culture in an alien city? In the season finale of ‘This is Jo’burg’, an Ethiopian refugee/restaurateur, a Zulu migrant/scholar and a young surrealist painter take Charles Leonard into their lives in the City of Gold.
Host: Charles Leonard
Guests: Kassahun Gebrehana; Sipho Sithole & Tamia Saunders
Photograph: Kwa Mai-Mai family by Charles Leonard
Credits:
Compiled, produced, hosted & engineered by Charles Leonard.
Recorded in August 2023 for the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS).
Songs:
- Hailu Mergia – Lala Belu
- Mikey Dread – Roots and Culture
- Mulatu Astatke – Yèkèrmo Sèw
- Khuzani – Usizo Lwabantu
Chapters:
Little Addis: 3’54”
Kwa Mai-Mai: 16’20”
Painter: 43’08”