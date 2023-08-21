Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Thought Leader
/ 21 Aug 2023

Re-thinking women’s sport in South Africa

By
Sweden v South Africa: Group G - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
The challenges that Banyana faced prior to the world cup include the pay gap between them and the male team (Bafana Bafana). It was also revealed that the South African Football Association (Safta) was paying the female team 10% less than the male team. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Policy does not match the all-inclusive ethos of the games women excel at

Thank you for supporting the Mail & Guardian

This article is for registered members and subscribers.
Please register your free account now.
Articles with a gold lock next to the title are subscriber exclusive content.

Register

For your free account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.

Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member and unlocks:

  • registration to the M&G newsletters
  • notifications so you never miss a beat
  • helps us give you the best possible experience on the M&G Online

Register

Subscribe

Join the M&G Community

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.

By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.

Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks:

  • M&G community membership
  • access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features
  • a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week
  • invites to subscriber only events
  • the opportunity to test new online features, first

Already registered or a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , ,