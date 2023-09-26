Growing fatigue appears to mar the West’s support for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, left, and Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Canada pledged new measures to help Ukraine on Friday during Zelenskiy's first visit since Russia's invasion - including C$650 million ($482 million) over three years to supply Ukraine with 50 armored vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles, to be built in southwestern Ontario. Photographer: David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to the United States was received a quieter reception that that of the previous year