Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Thought Leader
/ 26 September 2023

Growing fatigue appears to mar the West’s support for Ukraine

By
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, left, and Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Canada pledged new measures to help Ukraine on Friday during Zelenskiy's first visit since Russia's invasion - including C$650 million ($482 million) over three years to supply Ukraine with 50 armored vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles, to be built in southwestern Ontario. Photographer: David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to the United States was received a quieter reception that that of the previous year

Thank you for supporting

This article is for registered members and subscribers.
Please register your FREE account now.
Articles with a gold lock are subscriber exclusive content.

Register

For your free account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.

Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member and unlocks:

  • registration to the M&G newsletters
  • notifications so you never miss a beat
  • helps us give you the best possible experience on the M&G Online

Register

Subscribe

Join the M&G Community

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.

By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.

Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks:

  • M&G community membership
  • access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features
  • a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week
  • invites to subscriber only events
  • the opportunity to test new online features, first

Already registered or a subscriber?
.

Tags: , ,

M

Sign up to our daily newsletter featuring a curated selection of top articles and delivered to your inbox from Monday to Friday.