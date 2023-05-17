Minister Modise’s response to US is petulant and doesn’t grasp the seriousness of the tectonic shifts in geopolitics

Defence minister Thandi Modise. (Photo by Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

In the aftermath of the 2008/09 global recession, the world changed. The near economic collapse that was especially acute in the Western financial capitals as a US subprime mortgage crisis led many to ask questions about the future of capitalism. Even the capitalist bible in the Economist magazine has posed many questions about the global economy in the wake of its near collapse just 15 years ago.

Many of the world’s leading nations began focussing on the shape of their domestic economies and their politics. It has given rise to nationalism in Europe and an anti-immigration sentiment that has spread like a wildfire. Its sentiment that has drawn bridges in Britain as the country has exited the European Union and across the Atlantic, fueled Donald Trump’s race driven pledge to “Make America Great Again”.

Here, after the end of administration of Thabo Mbeki in 2008, we’ve basically drowned in the factional battles of the ANC under both Jacob Zuma and the incumbent. An important portfolio such as foreign affairs was once led by Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, need I say more. The pandemic has only deepened this inward focus, as once again economies struggled to adapt to the structural changes it has brought to bear on our daily lives.

And then Russia invades Ukraine, after initially making a more acceptable incursion nine years ago when it took over Crimea.

This has shaken up the global order and has brought geopolitics to the centre of all discussion across the globe. China has taken a very different posture to Western ally on its border, Taiwan, with expectations of an incursion at any moment. Geopolitics matter again and we’ve been drawn into the centre of this storm and we look woefully unprepared. In a digital world dominated by the dark arts of misinformation, we look like a deer stuck in the headlights.

Petulant is the only manner in which I can describe Defence Minister, Thandi Modise’s response to allegations we are supplying ammunition to Russia in a war that we are non-aligned.

“I’m tired because every time we have to be told about the US. Everybody now sees the spook called South Africa. I can tell you that categorically, we did not send fokol, not even a piece of Chappies [bubblegum] to Russia. We should be left alone.”

Is that how a Minister should respond to allegations that we are fuelling Europe’s first major war since the end of World War 2. We are slap bang in the middle of a battle between two of the traditional global superpowers in the US and Russia and not appreciating the precarious position we are in. This is not an ANC NEC debate over a weekend at the St George Hotel in Centurion.

We sound woefully unprepared for the storm ahead.