‘This is Jo’burg’ Season1 Episode 4: School of Crime

While Charles Leonard hates it when people call his beloved city the “crime capital” of South Africa, he can’t deny how inescapable crime is. It’s like a bad luck lottery – you don’t know if or when it may draw your name.
In this episode he hangs out with two people who know a thing or two about crime in Jo’burg: the city’s top crime reporter and a feared gangster who was convicted for multiple murders.
They give him their unique takes on Jo’burg’s bad reputation.
Host: Charles Leonard
Guests: Everson Luhanga; Ndumiso Thinto
Photograph: Charles Leonard
Credits:
Compiled, produced, hosted & engineered by Charles Leonard.
Recorded in May 2023 for the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS).
Songs:
- Kalahari Surfers feat. M21 – Gangsta
- Coolio – Gangsta’s Paradise (Instrumental)
- Lab Dub – The Good, The Bad and the Ugly In Dub
- Sly5thAve – Nuthin’ But a “G” Thang
- Turbulence – Notorious
- David Axelrod – Cast Your Fate to the Wind