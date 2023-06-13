The legacy of Berlusconi: Shaping Italy’s political stage

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. (Photo by Stefano Montesi - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

It would not be exaggeration to call the death of Silvio Berlusconi the end of the most colourful chapter in Italy’s post-World War II political history.

The charismatic figure’s tenure as prime minister in three governments — 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006 and 2008 to 2011 — was marked by a brand of showmanship and controversy that captured the public’s attention and divided opinion. Love him or loathe him, Berlusconi’s influence on the Italian political stage cannot be denied and his legacy will continue to shape the country’s political trajectory.

The rule of the billionaire media mogul turned politician was a constant swirl of TV spin, allegations of corruption and sexual improprieties. Yet Berlusconi managed to achieve a level of political stability that was unprecedented in Italy. His ability to control the media narrative and navigate through personal and political controversies demonstrated his remarkable staying power.

During the late 1970s and 1980s, Berlusconi constructed a media empire encompassing a publishing house and the cable TV network, Mediaset, which posed a formidable challenge to Italy’s state-owned television, RAI. In 1986, he acquired AC Milan, a beloved football team on the verge of bankruptcy, rescuing it from collapse. But it was not until 1994 that “the Knight” ventured into the realm of Italian politics. With the establishment of Forza Italia (Go Italy), a right-wing political party, a new chapter unfolded in Italian politics, and in the same year, Berlusconi became the prime minister.

Berlusconi’s foray into politics brought together his entrepreneurial acumen, media prowess and popularity among a significant portion of the Italian electorate. His success can be attributed to his ability to resonate with the public and tap into their aspirations and desires. Berlusconi emerged as a symbol of a transformative era in Italy, where the traditional party-driven political landscape gave way to the dominance of charismatic individuals. He embodied a shift away from party-centric politics, ushering in an era where a charismatic individual exerted significant influence over the political horizon.

After winning the election in 1994, Berlusconi crafted a governing alliance with the right-wing National Alliance and the Northern League. But his initial administration crumbled within seven months because of the withdrawal of the Northern League. Nevertheless, he reclaimed power in 2001, leading the same coalition to form Italy’s longest-serving postwar government until 2006, when he was defeated.

Berlusconi staged a comeback as the head of the rebranded PDL (Popolo della Libertà) party in 2008, only to be compelled to step down in 2011 during the height of the Eurozone debt crisis following the loss of his parliamentary majority.

He was a perpetual subject of Italy’s scandal-hungry tabloids. Their coverage revolved around his extensive legal battles, encompassing more than 20 trials for offences like abuse of power and financial fraud. Speculation surrounding raucous soirées held at his opulent Milanese estate only added fuel to the fire. Berlusconi’s political career was plagued by an incessant legal battle linked to his business ventures. He faced charges ranging from embezzlement and tax fraud to falsifying accounts and attempting to bribe a judge. He denied any wrongdoing, claiming to be a victim of left-leaning magistrates engaged in political persecution. According to Berlusconi himself, he endured 2 500 court appearances over two decades, entailing a legal expense exceeding $200 million.

Starting in 2014, Berlusconi experienced a gradual marginalisation in Italian politics, when the rising star of the centre-left, Matteo Renzi, garnered increasing support. While Berlusconi’s political influence waned, his media empire, Mediaset, continued to maintain a prominent position in the Italian and Spanish media landscapes, though perhaps with somewhat diminished shine.

The 2018 elections witnessed a triumph of populism in Italy, as the Movimento 5 Stelle (Five Star Movement) and Lega Nord formed a coalition, with Matteo Salvini emerging as the new leader of the far-right movement. In his final political chapter, Berlusconi remained steadfast in pursuing his goals, advocating for a pro-European Union agenda.

In 2019, at the age of 83 and after abdominal surgery, he secured a seat in the European Parliament, solidifying Forza Italia as a central pillar of the centre-right. Berlusconi’s enduring appeal as a moderate conservative force in politics stood the test of time.

But in the wake of Italy’s post-Covid political landscape, he faced challenges in maintaining relevance, compounded by declining health. He was regularly admitted to hospital after he contracted the coronavirus in September 2020.

His last major controversy erupted when he criticised far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, suggesting Ukraine was to blame for Russia’s invasion.

Berlusconi’s understanding of Italy’s potential in global affairs distinguished him from other leaders. He orchestrated personal contacts with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s Recep Erdogan, and the United States’ George Bush. But his failure to reach a consensus with France’s Nicolas Sarközy and Germany’s Angela Merkel in 2011, amid mounting Italian debt and the euro crisis, proved detrimental to his popularity and marked the end of his last term.

Dr Imran Khalid is a freelance columnist on international affairs based in Karachi, Pakistan. He qualified as a physician from Dow Medical University in 1991 and has a master’s degree in international relations from Karachi University.

