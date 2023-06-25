Opinion / 25 Jun 2023 Dirty mags and witty words By Luke Feltham FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Top floor: Actresses Sasha Vinni and Leslie Glass with publisher Bob Guccione at a Penthouse event in New York in 1994. Photo: Steve Eichner/Getty ImagesPlayboy, Penthouse and Hustler — you read them for the articles, right? The joke might be as untrue as it is clichéd This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: Big Interview, Bob Guccione, dirty magazines, Hugh Hefner, Hustler, Larry Flynt, Penthouse, Playboy, Playmate of the Year