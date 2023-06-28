China’s diplomatic overture aims to strengthen European bonds

Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Photo by Wang Zhao - Pool/Getty Images

The just-concluded six-day visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Germany and France holds great significance for the intricate tapestry of political and economic relations between China and Europe. By intentionally selecting these two countries, which are perhaps the most vocal for European neutrality and independence, as his inaugural diplomatic destinations after assuming office, Li has stressed the significance of this symbolic gesture.

This carefully orchestrated overture serves as a crucial component of Beijing’s broader drive — or “charm offensive” as he Western media would put it — to address the misunderstandings and misinterpretations surrounding China in the Western world. As the premier proactively engaged with European leaders, it presented an invaluable opportunity for both sides to bridge the gap and foster a deeper understanding of China’s perspective.

By unravelling misconceptions, this diplomatic endeavour was aimed at forging a path towards greater harmony and collaboration between China and the Western nations. The world should keenly observe and acknowledge the significance of this diplomatic undertaking, recognising the potential for a more balanced and informed dialogue that could reshape global relations in a positive direction.

For many years, Germany has been China’s preeminent trading partner in the EU. In fact, China has maintained its status as Germany’s largest global trading partner for an impressive seven consecutive years. In 2022, bilateral trade between the two nations soared to €300 billion. In addition, Germany holds the distinction of being Europe’s leading investor in the vast Chinese market.

German investment in China has reached a stable point, standing at about €90 billion, nearly triple the amount recorded in 2010. While this marks a period of slower growth, these investments have proved to be highly lucrative.

This symbiotic relationship between two economic powerhouses exemplifies the immense potential for collaboration between China and Europe. Li’s visit has served as a concrete manifestation of China’s commitment to bolster this vital partnership. His European voyage entailed three objectives: forging connections with political and business leaders in Berlin and Paris,; co-chairing the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation and participating in the New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris.

By fortifying ties with Germany and France, China seeks to forge an enduring bond rooted in mutual economic benefit and shared prosperity. This strategic manoeuvre presents an opportune moment for Europe to seize, as it offers the promise of enhanced trade and a deepening of bilateral cooperation.

As the world witnesses this historical chapter unfold, it is essential for Europe to recognise the vast advantages that lie within its grasp. Embracing China is not only pragmatic but also holds the potential to reshape the economic landscape in ways that can yield long-lasting rewards for both parties involved.

It was a very hectic trip for Li, who had a string of meetings and summits, as well as one-on-one meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The fact is that in all his personal interactions — particularly with Scholz and Macron — Li received a very positive response.

Scholz emphasised Germany’s staunch opposition to decoupling, making it clear that “de-risking” does not equate to “de-sinicisation”. It is clear from the meeting that Germany remains fully committed to forging enduring ties with China, fostering enhanced bilateral exchanges and cooperation, paving the way for stable and mutually beneficial relations.

The current series of diplomatic engagements between German and China signify a transformative phase of cooperation between the two countries, highlighting their commitment to deepening bilateral relations. These included Scholz’s visit to Beijing in December last year; director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Wang Yi’s trip to Europe, where he met the German leadership, in February and German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock’s visit to China in April.

The French leg of Li’s visit was equally fruitful and successful. Macron displayed a generous receptiveness to China’s aspirations for increased collaboration with Europe, particularly in the trade, technology and supply-chain realms.

“In a world full of challenges, France and China should adhere to resultful multilateralism, promote international solidarity, improve global governance and promote solutions to global issues,” said Macron.

China is advocating enhanced collaboration with all European nations, notably France and Germany, encompassing both established sectors, such as nuclear energy, space and aviation, as well as emerging fields, such as environmental protection, digital economy, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing. By embracing these emerging domains, both sides can unlock immense potential for prosperity and achieve outcomes that benefit all involved.

In this spirit, China actively encourages its enterprises to invest in France, while welcoming French companies to partake in China’s ever-expanding development opportunities.

This vision of shared growth and cooperation holds the promise of forging stronger ties between China and Europe, cementing a path towards collective success and harmonious collaboration in the modern global landscape.

Li’s visit to the two most powerful economies of Europe indicates the seriousness with which Beijing is trying to enhance its commercial and political ties with Europe. With its unrivalled manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge technologies, China stands poised to offer Europe opportunities for investment and market access. Similarly, Europe’s expertise in advanced manufacturing, engineering and renewable energy provides China with a valuable source of knowledge and expertise.

However, the prevailing perception of China in Europe is undeniably coloured by the overshadowing rivalry between the US and China, where America’s influence plays a significant role in shaping attitudes. This jealousy has inevitably skewed perspectives, potentially blinding Europeans to China’s true intentions and obscuring the potential benefits of fruitful engagement and cooperation.

It is crucial to question the narrative dominated by American interests and consider a more nuanced understanding of China’s role in the global arena. By eschewing the misguided narratives of decoupling and de-risking, European countries can forge ahead with building a foundation of trust and collaboration with China that can withstand the headwinds of geopolitical tensions and work for shared prosperity and shared development. In an era characterised by geopolitical complexities, it is essential for the European leadership to adopt a rational and balanced approach towards China.

By embracing cooperation and dialogue, both sides can work together to address global challenges, such as climate change and sustainable development, while nurturing an environment of trust and understanding.

China and Europe possess the acumen and resources to shape a future marked by shared prosperity, heightened cooperation and harmonious coexistence. Their success, however, hinges on their ability to withstand pressure from Washington. Scholz and Macron, however, seem inclined to chart a distinct path for China, diverging from the US.

Dr Imran Khalid is a freelance columnist on international affairs based in Karachi, Pakistan. He qualified as a physician at Dow Medical University in 1991 and has a master’s degree in international relations from Karachi University.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.