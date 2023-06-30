Ampersand Mixtape 4: It wasn’t roaring

This mixtape is so subversive it should come in a brown paper bag. Art and especially music often unsettle reactionary regimes, elites and establishments.
For this mixtape Charles Leonard has picked his favourite subversive songs from around the globe and tells their fascinating and often curious stories.
It includes an infamous drinking song.
Host: Charles Leonard
Illustrator: Anastasya Eliseeva
Production: Reframe
With the support of: The French Institute of South Africa
Playlist:
- Camille Bertault – My Fav’ Things
- Bright Blue – Weeping
- Serge Gainsbourg – Aux Armes Et Caetera (dub style)
- Jimi Hendrix – Star Spangled Banner (Live At Woodstock)
- Hibo Nuura – Haddii Hoobalkii Gabay (If The Artist Lets You Down)
- Winston Mankunku Ngozi – Yakhal’ Inkomo
- Sister Audrey – English Girl
- Loretta Lynn – The Pill
- Nina Simone – Mississippi Goddam
- Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – This Land Is Your Land
- Chumbawamba – Tubthumping
- Os Mutantes – Panis Et Circenses
- Ike & Tina Turner – Save The Last Dance For Me
- Stan Getz & João Gilberto – The Girl from Ipanema (feat. Astrud Gilberto & Antônio Carlos Jobim)
- Reuben Wilson – Groovin’
- Harry Belafonte – Jump in the Line
- Gabriel Yared – C’est le vent, Betty