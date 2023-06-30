Careers & Tenders
Ampersand Mixtape 4: It wasn’t roaring

By
This mixtape is so subversive it should come in a brown paper bag. Art and especially music often unsettle reactionary regimes, elites and establishments.

For this mixtape Charles Leonard has picked his favourite subversive songs from around the globe and tells their fascinating and often curious stories. 

It includes an infamous drinking song.

Host: Charles Leonard

Illustrator: Anastasya Eliseeva

Production: Reframe

With the support of: The French Institute of South Africa

Playlist:

  1. Camille Bertault – My Fav’ Things
  2. Bright Blue – Weeping
  3. Serge Gainsbourg – Aux Armes Et Caetera (dub style)
  4. Jimi Hendrix – Star Spangled Banner (Live At Woodstock)
  5. Hibo Nuura – Haddii Hoobalkii Gabay (If The Artist Lets You Down)
  6. Winston Mankunku Ngozi – Yakhal’ Inkomo
  7. Sister Audrey – English Girl
  8. Loretta Lynn – The Pill
  9. Nina Simone – Mississippi Goddam
  10. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – This Land Is Your Land
  11. Chumbawamba – Tubthumping
  12. Os Mutantes – Panis Et Circenses
  13. Ike & Tina Turner – Save The Last Dance For Me
  14. Stan Getz & João Gilberto – The Girl from Ipanema (feat. Astrud Gilberto & Antônio Carlos Jobim)
  15. Reuben Wilson – Groovin’
  16. Harry Belafonte – Jump in the Line
  17. Gabriel Yared – C’est le vent, Betty
