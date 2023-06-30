Ampersand Mixtape 4: It wasn’t roaring

This mixtape is so subversive it should come in a brown paper bag. Art and especially music often unsettle reactionary regimes, elites and establishments.

For this mixtape Charles Leonard has picked his favourite subversive songs from around the globe and tells their fascinating and often curious stories.

It includes an infamous drinking song.

Host: Charles Leonard

Illustrator: Anastasya Eliseeva

Production: Reframe

With the support of: The French Institute of South Africa

Playlist: