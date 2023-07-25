Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Opinion
/ 25 Jul 2023

SA’s food inflation should carry on slowing, despite global risks

By
Social Distancing Measures At Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. Ahead Of Results
South Africa's consumer price inflation was 5.4% in June 2023, down from 6.3% in May. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Regardless of the instability of world production, there are strong reasons to feel optimistic about grocery prices

Thank you for supporting the Mail & Guardian

This article is for registered members and subscribers.
Please register your free account now.
Articles with a gold lock next to the title are subscriber exclusive content.

Register

For your free account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.

Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member and unlocks:

  • registration to the M&G newsletters
  • notifications so you never miss a beat
  • helps us give you the best possible experience on the M&G Online

Register

Subscribe

Join the M&G Community

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.

By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.

Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks:

  • M&G community membership
  • access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features
  • a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week
  • invites to subscriber only events
  • the opportunity to test new online features, first

Already registered or a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , ,