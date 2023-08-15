Brics shows resilience despite the West’s media spin

The August 2023 Brics summit in South Africa unfolds against a backdrop of an attempt by the Western media to project it as a divided club.

Aspiring entrants are showing an unprecedented interest in securing a spot in this club. Yet, the Western media is fanning the flames of alleged divergences among the existing members, stoking conjectures about the potential aftershocks for the forum’s cohesion and forward trajectory.

Speculative murmurings insinuate that these fractures could eat away at the unity the organisation has fostered. But the bloc stands firm against external efforts to sow seeds of discord.

Western powers are beginning to perceive this forum as both an economic and geopolitical counterweight. The belligerent constituents among these Western circles are propelled by a vested interest in preserving the dominion of the United States and safeguarding the preeminence of a world order shaped by their unilateral designs.

The firm partnership and surge of prosperity among these non-Western nations and emerging economies pose an unambiguous challenge to this status quo.

This ascent of the Brics influence leaves the Westerners discomfited, prompting a campaign to target the spirit of cooperation that thrives beyond their precincts. The media speculates that Brazil and India are resisting the inclusion of new member countries for their own reasons, stirring anticipation for a potential discord over admission criteria during the forthcoming summit.

Recently Reuters reported that “Brazil has resisted gathering momentum in the Brics group of major emerging economies to add more member countries” and that “India has reservations about the expansion.” But both Brazil and India promptly rebutted this.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stressed the significance of including countries such as Saudi Arabia, Argentina, and other developing nations in the bloc. He further said that such a move would not only strengthen Brics but also challenge the West’s narrative and its efforts to undermine the alliance.

Similarly, India’s foreign affairs ministry refuted reports claiming India’s resistance to Brics expansion. Shri Arindam Bagchi, India’s foreign ministry spokesman, dismissed media speculation on India’s opposition to Brics expansion. He said in his briefing to the media, “We have seen some baseless speculations … that India has reservations against [Brics] expansion. This is simply not true.”

Brics, increasingly seen as a counterbalance to Western-dominated multilateral institutions, unnerves the US because of its distinct economic and political framework. But Brics offers an array of options for all nations and seeks to enhance the global economic order. Embracing multipolarity and accommodating emerging economies can lead to a more equitable and cooperative world order. The US must overcome its fixation on preserving economic hegemony and embrace this vision.

While India may harbour concerns about China’s economic clout, the addition of new members can allay any apprehensions. China’s economy outdoes that of all other Brics members combined, yet it rejects any notions of dominance. On the contrary, China is championing the expansion of Brics to embrace more developing countries. This stance speaks to China’s commitment to fostering a fair and inclusive international landscape.

China has consistently said that specific frictions, such as its border dispute with India, should not impede overall bilateral ties or hinder cooperation in Brics. India’s varying stances on certain matters do not have any effect on the cohesion of Brics.

Their vigilance against Western attempts to sow discord among them further solidifies the bloc’s unity.

This collective resilience shows the strength of the bloc and affirms its determination to chart its own course on the global stage, independent of external influences. The essence of Brics lies not in antagonism toward the US or the West, but in fostering diverse global options and enhancing the world economic framework. Rather than wielding dominance to protect its economic supremacy, the US should recognise that its critiques of Brics reveal a lack of assurance in its own endeavours.

For Brics, notably China and India, a pragmatic approach is imperative in managing disparities, sidestepping bilateral contentions within the multilateral framework. It is crucial to thwart Western endeavours at nurturing divisions. All Brics members must rally behind the cooperative spirit, championing both the unity of Brics and the empowerment of developing countries. As a substantial group of countries are actively seeking Brics membership, underscoring the value of this alliance, the Western media’s efforts to undermine this cohesion are expected to be ineffective.

Dr Imran Khalid is a freelance columnist on international affairs based in Karachi, Pakistan. He qualified as a physician from Dow Medical University in 1991 and has a master’s degree in international relations from Karachi University.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.