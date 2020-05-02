Subscribe
Subscribe
CrosswordTop Six

Cryptic Crossword 230 – April 30

0

Welcome to South Africa’s only weekly cryptic crossword, exclusively at the Mail & Guardian. Never tried a cryptic crossword before? Visit our compiler George Euvrard‘s Facebook page for tips on how to get started.

We’re sorry. This week’s cryptic crossword is only available to subscribers right now. Please check back on Monday when the crossword and solution will be available to everyone. Alternatively, please take out a subscription for full access to everything from the Mail & Guardian.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

George Euvrard
The JDE compiler, George Euvrard, majored in African languages, has a doctorate in Psychology, was Dean of the Faculty of Education at Rhodes University, is an extreme endurance athlete, founded the Indlela yoBuntu Pilgrimages, is an intrepid traveller, and lives in Grahamstown with his sweetheart from student days.

Recommended

Africa

Exclusive: The US military’s plans to cement its network of African bases

-
Formerly classified documents reveal an ambitious $330-million project to upgrade US military bases in Africa
Read more
Coronavirus

Food aid roll out sees drop in looting

-
Residents and police say criminals are behind attacks on Cape stores and delivery trucks
Read more
National

No annual R22-million for Ingonyama Trust Board

-
The submission of the ITB’s budget is understood to have been delayed by the de facto suspension of its top management
Read more
Coronavirus

2020 to 2022: Herding the disease

-
The state is trying to balance containing the virus with fears of hunger amid predictions that 25% to 50% of the population will get Covid-19
Read more
Crossword

Cryptic Crossword 229 – April 24

-
Welcome to South Africa's only weekly cryptic crossword, exclusively at the Mail & Guardian. Never tried a cryptic crossword...
Read more
Crossword

Cryptic Crossword 228 – April 17

-
Welcome to South Africa's only weekly cryptic crossword, exclusively at the Mail & Guardian. Never tried a cryptic crossword...
Read more
Crossword

Cryptic Crossword 227 – 9 April

-
Take on South Africa's only weekly cryptic crossword
Read more
Crossword

Test yourself against our cryptic crossword

-
The cryptic crossword is one of the most popular sections of the newspaper, and from now on we'll also be publishing it online
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

The writing was on the wall for SA newspapers long...

Publications have cut salaries and frozen posts in a bid to survive the disease, but most owners failed to take appropriate steps when problems emerged in the late 1990s
-
Read more
Politics

‘Fraser vs Nxele’ heads back to court

The controversial KwaZulu-Natal corrections head has again been suspended by the former spy boss
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Special Reports

Four things you need to know about Covid-19 and your insurance cover

-
Income protection benefits will be paid out to policyholders who are unable to work for medically validated reasons such as having Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

SAT advert acknowledges South Africans’ lockdown sacrifices

-
South African Tourism, The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Videovision Entertainment join hands to inspire hope SA marks Freedom Day under lockdown
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

Worried about misinformation and fake stories? Do you want your daily news to be factual, impartial and up-to-date?

Yes, I want to subscribe to the Mail & Guardian