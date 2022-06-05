Objects of Desire

Subscribe

Thebe Magugu’s yellow beret with its sisterhood brooch is a different take on the French look.
The sisterhood of Thebe Magugu

If anyone has put South African fashion on the map, it is Thebe Magugu. Her yellow beret with her stainless steel signature sisterhood emblem shouts “if you know, you know”. The headwear is anything but a French cliché. This is a simple, forever flattering take on a classic and it’s available online at ThebeMagugu.com

McQueen’s future suiting 

Alexander McQueen has finally touched down in South Africa with a bright, fuschia blazer. A modern take on the classic — typically neutral — tailored jacket, McQueen is iconic for sharp tailoring and bold exploration through fashion. The double-breasted blazer in bright pink is just that, because it injects a sharp accommodating variety of elegance. Available at Alexander McQueen in Sandton City. 

Alexander McQueen’s fuschia wool blazer is a tailored take on the classic jacket

Watch this! 

Adorned by celebrities from Muhammed Ali to Princess Diana, the Cartier Tank watchh has stood the test of time. Andy Warhol even said that he didn’t wear a Tank to tell the time. He didn’t even wind it. He wore it because “it’s the watch to wear”. Available at Cartier in Sandton City’s Diamond Walk. 

Luxury: (Clockwise from above) The Cartier Tank watch is so much more than a timekeeper.

With love, from France

Welcome to the glamorous South of France with Le Creuset’s latest French Riviera collection, which is inspired by the shades of café culture on the Côte d’Azur. From the iconic casserole pot, reflecting the bright blue waters, to a four-piece espresso set, suggesting the coastal sunsets, the collection brings the flavours of France to your home. 

Le Creuset’s Riviera Collection suggests hues of the Côte d’Azur.


 #MGMostWanted is a weekly series of only the best, highly coveted goods, hand-picked by a team of tastemakers, exclusively for #MGFriday readers. To be featured in the Mail & Guardian’s Most Wanted, email [email protected]

Kimberley Schoeman
Kimberley Schoeman is a sophisticated and eccentric wordsmith at the Mail & Guardian. A tastemaker in the making, she is in pursuit of the best in culture, fashion, and style.

