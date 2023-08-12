Careers & Tenders
The Farlam commission of inquiry is investigating the deaths of 44 people during strike-related unrest at Lonmin platinum's operations at Marikana.

The Marikana Report

/ 12 Aug 2023

The Marikana Massacre, which occurred on August 16, 2012, was a tragic and deeply unsettling event in South African history. In the town of Marikana, North West province, tensions between striking mine workers and the authorities reached a devastating climax when police opened fire on the protesters. The workers, primarily employed by Lonmin, a platinum mining company, were demanding higher wages and improved working conditions.

The confrontation resulted in the deaths of 34 miners and the injury of many others, marking a stark reminder of the social and economic inequalities that persist in post-apartheid South Africa. The Marikana Massacre highlighted the urgent need for reform in the mining industry and drew attention to the broader issues of labor rights, economic disparity, and police brutality in the country.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice, leading to extensive investigations and efforts to address the underlying causes of the tragedy.

Articles

24 Aug 2022

PODCAST | Dark fate awaits SA if we don’t address Marikana triggers
By

An enlightening panel discussion reflects on the lead up to the massacre, its fallout and the new M&G documentary

[Archives] The savage truth behind the Marikana massacre
21 May 2015

[Archives] The savage truth behind the Marikana massacre
By

Nick Davies uncovers the story of "the man in the green blanket", who died trying to broker peace, and reveals the complicity of the powers that be.

Documentary

Resources

Marikana Website

On August 16 2012, 34 people, mostly employed by Lonmin platinum mines, were killed after police opened fire on striking miners.

PDF supplement

Fate of the families – Hi Resolution .PDF download (Appeared in the August 16 to 22 2013 edition).

Marikana Commission Report

Official report (.PDF)