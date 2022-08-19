Marikana: South Africa’s dark heart – full documentary

Ten years since the massacre at the koppie, our first documentary explores what the events on that fateful day tell us about where we stand as a country.

So long after the recommendations of the Farlam Commission, there are few answers and even less accountability from a government, police force and mining company.

We travel from the Eastern Cape to Marikana to speak to those whose losses have only compounded since, and question what the lack of accountability around the impact of this historical event means.

