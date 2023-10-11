Register for “Student Success begins with Wellness” presented by Fundi

Fundi has partnered with Mail & Guardian to host a thought leadership online event on the critical topic of “Student Success begins with Wellness”.

As an enabler for all things education, including student loans and student funds management, we strive to ensure that students are catered for at every touchpoint of their educational journey. An important aspect that is frequently overlooked is mental wellness.

Hence, the plan is to host an industry event to discuss challenges and solve students’ wellness in a thought-provoking webinar. Join us as we delve into the importance of student wellness with insights from psychology expert Shanaaz Kapery Randeria our keynote speaker, and Thembekile Mrototo as our facilitator.

