Subscribe
Subscribe
World

Indian farmers call off parliament march after deadly violence

Damaged Police Jeep at an entry gate in the premises of the Red Fort, a day after it was stormed by protesting farmers during their tractor rally, on January 27, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Shards of glass, broken turnstiles, smashed security cameras, and ransacked administrative offices. The scale of the damage caused in Tuesdays mob violence and vandalism after hundreds of protesters stormed the Red Fort is yet to be fully assessed. As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, its national capital witnessed chaotic scenes as a tractor rally by farmers to protest against market-oriented farm laws turned violent. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
0

Indian farmers on Wednesday called off a march to parliament on 1 February, the day of the government’s budget announcement, following violent clashes with police a day earlier that left one person dead and hundreds injured.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of New Delhi for two months to demand the withdrawal of three farm laws passed last year, which they say benefit big private buyers at the expense of growers.

On Tuesday, a protest parade of tractors around the fringes of the capital to coincide with Republic Day celebrations turned into chaos when some farmers diverged from agreed routes and broke through barricades.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the group of farm unions organising the protests, condemned the violence which saw protesters – some carrying ceremonial swords – storm into the historic Red Fort complex as police used tear gas and batons to constrain them.

It said on Wednesday the unions would hold rallies and a hunger strike on Saturday but there would be no planned events on Monday, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present the annual budget.


“Our march to parliament has been postponed,” farm leader Balbir Rajewal told a news conference. “[But] our movement will go on.”

At a separate news conference, Delhi’s chief of police SN Srivastava said 394 police officers and constables had been injured in the violence.

“The violence occurred because terms and conditions were not followed,” he said. “Farmer leaders were involved in the violence.”

More than 25 criminal cases had been filed, with 19 arrests and 50 people detained to date, Srivastava added.

It was not clear how many protesters had been injured but one farmer died after his tractor overturned during the clashes.

Leaders of the farmers’ unions bemoaned the violent turn protests took, saying it undermined their cause.

“These incidents have only delayed our fight,” said farmer leader Darshan Pal.

Agriculture employs about half of India’s population of 1.3 billion and unrest among an estimated 150 million land-owning farmers is one of the biggest tests Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced since coming to power in 2014.

While the protests are beginning to undermine support for Modi in the countryside, he retains a solid majority in parliament and his government has shown no sign of bending to farmers’ demands.

The government says the agriculture laws will open up new opportunities for farmers.

‘It all happened suddenly’

During a huge “tractor rally” on Tuesday, several hundred demonstrators breached the outer walls of Delhi’s Red Fort – one of its most recognisable landmarks – before raising flags from the ramparts and clashing with police.

Among those who reached the fort was Vikramjit Singh, who said farmers had not originally planned to storm the historic complex, a favourite tourist attraction where prime ministers deliver the annual Independence Day speech.

“Nobody had given a call to go to Red Fort,” said Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. “It all happened suddenly.”

The events came after protest leaders held lengthy talks with police and promised an enormous but peaceful rally along a pre-determined route.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, a protest leader, said the demonstrations had been hijacked by a tiny minority.

“Ninety-nine percent of the protesters were peaceful,” he told reporters.

Police had removed protesters from the Red Fort complex by Tuesday evening, but a heavy security presence remained on Wednesday.

Roads across the New Delhi remained closed while extra police, including paramilitary units, were at protest sites on the outskirts.

The government blocked the internet in some parts of the capital and mobile speeds were low.

Farm leaders from the eastern state of Odisha to the western state of Gujarat said on Wednesday they would continue to support protesters in Delhi.

“We have already made it clear that we want all three agriculture bills to be repealed,” said Raman Randhawa, a farm leader from Rajasthan state.

“We will not step back before the laws are scrapped totally by the government.”

This article was first published on Al Jazeera

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Al Jazeera
Official Al Jazeera Mubahser News account آخر وأهم الأخبار تتابعونها عبر هذا الحساب.. كما يمكنكم متابعة حساب الجزيرة مباشر @ajmubasher Al Jazeera has over 663268 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

How smuggled gold destined for Dubai or Singapore has links...

Three Malagasy citizens were apprehended at OR Tambo International airport, but now the trail is found to connect to France and Mali
erika gibson
Business

How lottery execs received dubious payments through a private company

The National Lottery Commission is being investigated by the SIU for alleged corruption and maladministration, including suspicious payments made to senior NLC employees between 2016 and 2017
Tshegofatso Mathe

More top stories

National

No one is above the law, Constitutional Court tells Zuma

The former president has been ordered to obey the Zondo commission’s processes
Sarah Smit
Coronavirus

Healthcare workers’ vaccines will be free

The Covid-19 vaccine has been declared a public good, which means that healthcare workers will not be expected to pay for it
marcia zali
Politics

Ms K describes ‘separate and discrete’ SSA command structure to...

Ms K’s and Mr Y’s affidavits and testimony have alleged a picture going back to 2008 of how the former president and his aides worked — and allegedly abused the SSA
emma balfour
National

RECAP: New allegations of how the former head of the...

Day two of State Security Agency testimony at the Zondo commission birthed more revelations that point to the former head of state and agents breaking the law
emma balfour
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.