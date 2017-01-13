ANC women split over Nkosazana
The ANC Women’s League is divided over the nomination of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as its preferred presidential candidate for the ANC’s elective conference in December.
The league initially took a decision to support the principle of a woman president but deferred the naming of a particular candidate, leaving it for discussion at a later date.
But some in the league have now accused senior leaders, including its president Bathabile Dlamini of pushing Dlamini-Zuma against the wish of the members.
They argue that there are other capable women in the ANC who could be presidential candidates, including National Assembly speaker and ANC chairperson, Baleka Mbete, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Mbete said the league’s pronouncement of Dlamini-Zuma as its candidate took the ANC by surprise, because it had asked its structures to refrain from naming candidates.
“The truth of the matter is there is a decision that there is a specific time that will come when officially the debate is opened up. And, of course, they took us all by surprise, but it has happened,” Mbete said.
The Mail & Guardian understands she was furious about the announcement.
