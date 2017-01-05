Executive order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries dismissed in at least four states.

Trump's controversial immigration order restricted by several judges

Executive order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries dismissed in at least four states.
Hidden hand drives social media smears
Hidden hand drives social media smears
EFF mulls action on fake posters
EFF mulls action on fake posters
Love thy neighbour: LGBTI activists descend on Grace Bible Church
Love thy neighbour: LGBTI activists descend on Grace Bible Church
'Awesome' Serena Williams beats Venus to set new Grand Slam record
'Awesome' Serena Williams beats Venus to set new Grand Slam record

Latest News

Zuma may axe some ministers to tighten grip on power, say senior ANC leaders
Zuma may axe some ministers to tighten grip on power, say senior ANC leaders
NationalSam Mkokeli
NationalSam Mkokeli
Trump suspends refugee arrivals, vowing to weed out Islamic radicals
Trump suspends refugee arrivals, vowing to weed out Islamic radicals
NationalDave Clark
NationalDave Clark
Phiyega files review application against Claassen inquiry
Phiyega files review application against Claassen inquiry
NationalMahlatse Gallens
NationalMahlatse Gallens
Labour Court sets aside Citizen editor Steven Motale’s dismissal
Labour Court sets aside Citizen editor Steven Motale’s dismissal
NationalStaff Reporter
NationalStaff Reporter
Pirates don’t lose sight of their star
Pirates don’t lose sight of their star
SportDaniel Gallan
SportDaniel Gallan
When it’s not just PMS: Could your period be affecting your mental health?
When it’s not just PMS: Could your period be affecting your mental health?
Bhekisisa FeaturesJoan van Dyk
Bhekisisa FeaturesJoan van Dyk
Your top 10 picks for new SABC board
Your top 10 picks for new SABC board
NewsLloyd Gedye
NewsLloyd Gedye
Veteran British actor John Hurt dies
Veteran British actor John Hurt dies
WorldAFP
WorldAFP

Most Read

We need to prevent our Trump moment
We need to prevent our Trump moment
A willingness to maul each other
A willingness to maul each other
Dubai nightmare continues for scam victims
Dubai nightmare continues for scam victims
Gospel star Lundi Tyamara dies
Gospel star Lundi Tyamara dies

Client Media Releases

Boston City Campus
Higher education makes you healthier
Vaal University of Technology
VUT offers bursaries to top achievers
MTN
MTN Group appoints integrated global agency
North West University
Smooth registration process for NWU Mafikeng
Oxbridge Academy
Scholarship applications are still open
Higher education makes you healthier
MTN Group appoints integrated global agency
Smooth registration process for NWU Mafikeng
Scholarship applications are still open
Want to publish your media releases here?

Cartoons

Who so loved the world that he sent this bigoted son?
Your safety guide to a new year
Public protector outrage for a public crime
The Grinch that tried to steal Parliament
Anything could happen huh?
Zexit: Will it be a dignified or messy exit? Don't miss the "Dignified Exit" gameshow
  • Who so loved the world that he sent this bigoted son?
  • Your safety guide to a new year
  • Public protector outrage for a public crime
  • The Grinch that tried to steal Parliament
  • Anything could happen huh?
  • Zexit: Will it be a dignified or messy exit? Don't miss the "Dignified Exit" gameshow

Editor's Picks

Columnists

Bond: ‘We’re always in danger, boetie’
JS Smit
Bond: ‘We’re always in danger, boetie’
A willingness to maul each other
Eusebius McKaiser
A willingness to maul each other
OPINION: Public protector's report fails to make a case against Absa
Serjeant at the Bar
OPINION: Public protector's report fails to make a case against Absa
​ANC enslaved by struggle habits
Eusebius McKaiser
​ANC enslaved by struggle habits
​Abracadabra – it’s all hocus-pocus
Shaun de Waal
​Abracadabra – it’s all hocus-pocus
Terrifying truths about public debate
Eusebius McKaiser
Terrifying truths about public debate
It denies a transgender person her identity but refusing to go through a cultural rite of passage further alienates her.
​Torment for trans women ‘sent to the mountain’ to learn to be men
It denies a transgender person her identity but refusing to go through a cultural rite of passage further alienates her.
In the wings: Kgalema Motlanthe (above, far left) and Cyril Ramaphosa (next to Jacob Zuma below, left) are two contenders for the job of president of the ANC. (Photo: Jennifer Bruce, AFP)
New rivals for ANC presidency emerge
Dineo Bendile
Dineo Bendile
​The age of humanism is ending
​The age of humanism is ending
Achille Mbembe
Achille Mbembe
'Though isiXhosa and Ndebele survive to this day in Zimbabwe, where the former remains a curiosity and a rarity, the storyline differs for their northern cousins.' (Oupa Nkosi, M&G)
​Languages speak of shared pasts
Shoks Mzolo
Shoks Mzolo
Still standing: One viral internet sensation this year was the Mannequin Challenge (above).
What’s the good news? Fake news and acts of kindness
Gus Silber
Gus Silber

Arts & Culture

OkMalumKoolKat performs at Red Bull Kas'Lami in Umlazi, 2015. (Tyrone Bradley/Red Bull)
OkMalumKoolKat's album that our post-truth world deserves
Sihle Mthembu
Sihle Mthembu
Still hope: Members of the community light candles during a vigil for kidnapped photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed at the Lenasia South Civic Centre in Johannesburg. Photo: Alon Skuy/The Times/Gallo Images
The weekly pop sack: Paved with good intentions
​Kuntha Ndimande
​Kuntha Ndimande
The Lists this week: Moonlight, Donnie's 911 and Letta Mbulu
The Lists this week: Moonlight, Donnie's 911 and Letta Mbulu
Arts desk
Arts desk
 

Multimedia

Sex, alcohol and HIV

Sex, alcohol and HIV

How does your drinking affect your sex life? And can HIV infection be linked to alcohol consumption? Mia Malan gives you the facts.

What to read in the M&G this week

What to read in the M&G this week

Mail & Guardian staff break down their favourite articles in this week's newspaper.

Is it dangerous to test yourself for HIV?

Is it dangerous to test yourself for HIV?

Two years of HIV self-testing in Malawi have shown no cases of suicide, intimate partner violence or self-harm.

Inside the Mail & Guardian

Inside the Mail & Guardian

M&G staff share what they look forward to reading in tomorrow's paper.

Little hope for the forgotten people of Sierra Leone

Little hope for the forgotten people of Sierra Leone

Despite many desperately needing psychiatric treatment, not much is available for those living in the war-torn country.

Come and see your future: JZ is no slave to destiny

Come and see your future: JZ is no slave to destiny

Our president seeks to know his future, but he might not be so happy with what he finds.

Online registration seen as a solution

Online registration seen as a solution

It is registration time for tertiary institutions across the country and students speak out on whether or not they face any diffficulties.

Inside the Mail & Guardian: What to expect

Inside the Mail & Guardian: What to expect

It's the end of the second week and the Mail & Guardian looks into this week's edition and what to expect.

  • Men drinking in a shebeen - Reuters
  • HIV self-testing with LLG
  • Martin Senesie - mental health unit Kailahun (Ryan Lenora Brown)
  • Bank blues: Absa says the report contains inaccuracies and that any repayment claim would lie with Sanlam. (Bloomberg)

Business

​Commodities back from the dead
​Commodities back from the dead
Lisa Steyn
Lisa Steyn
Sugar is ubiquitous, making its appearance in most processed foods. (Mujahid Safodien, AFP)
Bitter exchanges sour sweet talk
Lynley Donnelly  
Lynley Donnelly  
Hot issue: About 52 Ford Kugas have burst into flames. (Zwakele Mncwango)
How to survive your Kuga
Lisa Steyn
Lisa Steyn
A stock quotation board at the Johannesburg stock exchange. (Kevin Sutherland, Gallo)
Your guide to investing where your heart urges you to
Lynley Donnelly  
Lynley Donnelly  

Long Read

Long quest to understand these bodies without identities
Long quest to understand these bodies without identities
AfriKaaps is an act of reclamation
AfriKaaps is an act of reclamation
EducationQuentin Williams
EducationQuentin Williams
Employees line up for roll call at a factory in Shanghai, China. This is where the world's most profitable smartphones are made, part of Apple's closely guarded supply chain. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)
The old ways have not worked for us
AnalysisWilliam Gumede
AnalysisWilliam Gumede
A demonstrator holds a placard featuring Donald Trump with a Hitler-style moustache and swastika during a protest outside the US embassy in London, UK, on November 9 2016. (Ben Stansall, AFP)
​The Donalds are everywhere, spelling disaster
OpinionRichard Pithouse
OpinionRichard Pithouse
A tough job: Evictions in Marlboro, Johannesburg. (Delwyn Verasamy, M&G)
High noon as sheriffs do the dirty debtor work
BusinessLisa Steyn
BusinessLisa Steyn
Unregulated: Bianca Minnaar tried self-medicating with a herbal remedy but now discourages trans women from using it. (Delwyn Verasamy, M&G)
Trans women risk their lives to be their 'true, authentic selves'
NationalCarl Collison
NationalCarl Collison

Photo of the day

Police use a water cannon on protesters against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota, U.S. November 20, 2016. Stephanie Keith, Reuters

Police use a water cannon on protesters against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota, U.S. November 20, 2016. Stephanie Keith, Reuters

Fans of Chapecoense soccer team pay tribute to Chapecoense&#039;s players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 30, 2016. (Paulo Whitaker, Reuters)

Fans of Chapecoense soccer team pay tribute to Chapecoense's players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 30, 2016. (Paulo Whitaker, Reuters)

Russian paratroopers jump past a rainbow during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise &quot;Slavic Brotherhood&quot; in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia. (Marko Djurica, Reuters)

Russian paratroopers jump past a rainbow during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia. (Marko Djurica, Reuters)

A bird crosses a smog covered road in New Delhi, India, October 31, 2016. (Cathal McNaughton, Reuters)

A bird crosses a smog covered road in New Delhi, India, October 31, 2016. (Cathal McNaughton, Reuters)

An Afghan migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain, October 18, 2016. (Pascal Rossignol, Reuters)

An Afghan migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain, October 18, 2016. (Pascal Rossignol, Reuters)

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter following a road side bomb on their vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016. (Ahmed Jadallah, Reuters)

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter following a road side bomb on their vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016. (Ahmed Jadallah, Reuters)

A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colours due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016. (Wei Liang/Reuters)

A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colours due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016. (Wei Liang/Reuters)

Wooden Santa Claus figurines stand in orderly rows at the paint shop of the Mueller Wood Art manufacturer in Seiffen, eastern Germany, on September 14. (Sebastian Kahnert, AFP)

Wooden Santa Claus figurines stand in orderly rows at the paint shop of the Mueller Wood Art manufacturer in Seiffen, eastern Germany, on September 14. (Sebastian Kahnert, AFP)

Children look at a hippopotamus swimming at Pairi Daiza animal park in Brugelette, Belgium, on September 13. (John Thys, AFP)

Children look at a hippopotamus swimming at Pairi Daiza animal park in Brugelette, Belgium, on September 13. (John Thys, AFP)

People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in the borough of Brooklyn in New York, U.S., August 27, 2016. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in the borough of Brooklyn in New York, U.S., August 27, 2016. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waits in her car after arriving at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, September 6, 2016. (Brian Snyder, Reuters)

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waits in her car after arriving at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, September 6, 2016. (Brian Snyder, Reuters)

Mutant vehicles are seen as approximately 70,000 people gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert, Nevada, U.S. September 3, 2016. (Jim Urquhart,Reuters)

Mutant vehicles are seen as approximately 70,000 people gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert, Nevada, U.S. September 3, 2016. (Jim Urquhart,Reuters)

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, on August 4 2016. (Goran Tomasevic, Reuters)

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, on August 4 2016. (Goran Tomasevic, Reuters)

A young girl walks past candles displayed in a vigil for the nine victims at the Olympia shopping centre in Munich, shot dead by an 18 year-old German-Iranian. (Armend Nimani, AFP Photo)

A young girl walks past candles displayed in a vigil for the nine victims at the Olympia shopping centre in Munich, shot dead by an 18 year-old German-Iranian. (Armend Nimani, AFP Photo)