​Thuli Madonsela’s​ tenure at the helm of the office of the public protector of South Africa has significantly ​raised the profile​ of the institution

How ordinary South Africans felt the effect of an active public protector

At least 35 dead in 'terrorist attack' on Istanbul nightclub
Parliament 2016: Same politics, different brawls, new slogans and interesting insults
Cabinet Report Cards 2016: Ministers from A to We give up
​How to capture a state and escape
Russia ‘Grizzly Steppe’ hacking operation started simply, US Says
WorldChris Strohm
Homophobic US pastor, Steven Anderson, in joint venture with Cape Town church
NationalJenni Evans
9/12: The day SA business woke up
AnalysisLisa Steyn
[From our archives] EFF's Julius Malema loses extra kilos and the fat cats jeer
Bhekisisa OpinionPontsho Pilane
ANC divided on how to win back the support it has lost
NationalM&G Reporters
One is born every minute: Don’t be so sure you wouldn’t fall for fake news
AnalysisFaye Flam
20% maths decree sets a dangerous precedent for schooling in South Africa
EducationClive Kronenberg
The year of competing dangerously
SportCarlos Amato
Young Ones come into their own
​We need to reclaim the headlines
How much do you remember about 2016? Take the M&G quiz to find out
Netanyahu says ‘no doubt’ US behind UN vote on settlements
A little something for everyone this Christmas
The Grinch that tried to steal Parliament
Who's responsible for blowing Zuma's top off?
Zexit: Will it be a dignified or messy exit? Don't miss the "Dignified Exit" gameshow
Fabulous and fantastic fiction
Goodbye, 2016. We really tried
Rebecca Davis
​Parenting 101 as presented by the sugar-rush kids
JS Smit
When is written sex ever any good?
Zoe Strimpel
Help! I have acute internet FOMO
Rebecca Davis
Where street names are double Dutch
Shaun de Waal
Our gourmet trash is too posh for you
Rebecca Davis
The annual grading has become a respected barometer of government performance. This is how your ministers scored this year.
Cabinet Report Cards 2016: Ministers from A to We give up
Plea for peace: A student protestor at the University of the Witwatersrand takes part in a demonstration in support of the free education movement and against violence on university campuses. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee / Anadolu Agency/AFP)
A liberation reimagined takes root
Ra'eesa Pather
Black girls at Pretoria Girls High rebelled against their school’s hair policy, but their protest is about much more than hair.
​Long may these fires burn
Khadija Patel
Bob Marley knew it already: Everything's gonna be alright. (Youtube)
Editorial: Everything’s gonna be alright
Editorial
Don’t follow the herd: The consumption of meat is increasing despite the damage this does to both the environment and human health. (Jorge Adorno, Reuters)
​On meat, love and revolution
Carla Tsampiras , Neil Overy
Fisher, who had been in England shooting the third season of the British sitcom "Catastrophe," suffered a heart attack during a flight on Friday. (Reuters/Dylan Martinez)
Carrie Fisher, who rose to fame as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films, has died
Steve Gorman
Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou who was popularly known as George Michael - sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career spanning almost forty years. (Reuters)
Singer George Michael of Wham! fame dead at 53
Guy Faulconbridge
2016 in literature: Politics and life dominate SA's book scene
Shaun de Waal
The most striking pictures of 2016

A compiliation of some of our best 2016 daily pics.

What to look forward to in the last edition

The Mail & Guardian's editor Khadija Patel and deputy editor Beauregard Tromp look into what to expect in the 2016 final edition of the M&G.

How we grade our Cabinet ministers (Part 3)

Angelo Fick, Susan Booysen, Mail & Guardian editor Khadija Patel & radio personality Xolani Gwala discuss the government's performance.

How we grade our Cabinet ministers (Part 2)

Angelo Fick, Susan Booysen, Mail & Guardian editor Khadija Patel & radio personality Xolani Gwala on how they rate Prseident Zuma and his cabinet.

How we grade our Cabinet ministers

Angelo Fick, Susan Booysen, Mail & Guardian editor Khadija Patel & radio personality Xolani Gwala discuss 2016's cabinet report cards.

The good news edition

The Mail & Guardian editor looks into what to expect in both this week and next week's editions as they are both special.

VintageAirRally recreates days of flying from the 1920s

The Vintage Air Rally departed on 12 November 2016 from Crete, Greece and will finish on 16 December 2016 in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

How to test for HIV at home

South Africa is one of just 23 countries globally that supports HIV self-testing. Find out how to take an HIV test at home.

Growth market: Buyers browse in the Shango Cannabis shop on the first day of legal recreational marijuana sales in Portland in the United States. ( Steve Dipaola/Reuters and Busisiwe Mbatha/ Sowetan/ Gallo Images)
​‘Cannabusiness’ is worth billions
Lisa Steyn
One kilogram gold bars. (Dario Pignatelli/Bloomberg)
The future of financial indicators
Thalia Holmes
Electricity pylons at Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power plant on January 9 2015 in Cape Town. (Nardus Engelbrecht, Gallo)
​Divide and conquer, Eskom
Bruce Raw
Bright sparks: A teacher from the Spark school in Bramley helps a young learner. Students from different socioeconomic backgrounds in South Africa — especially in Gauteng — are ­increasingly flocking to independent schools. (Courtesy Spark school)
Boom in low-fee private schools
Lisa Steyn
High noon as sheriffs do the dirty debtor work
Trans women risk their lives to be their 'true, authentic selves'
Trans women risk their lives to be their 'true, authentic selves'
NationalCarl Collison
Ernest Dikgang Moseneke being congratulated by his friends and family after being admitted as an attorney, 15 April 1978. (Avusa/Gallo)
Prison memories of a 15-year-old activist called Dikgang Moseneke
AnalysisDikgang Moseneke
Lifestyle: Tim Noakes’s book recommends that carbs should be limited to between 25g and 50g a day. (Photos: David Harrison)
[From our archives] Binge-beating Banting: Why Tim's take is hard to stomach
Bhekisisa FeaturesMia Malan
Women make up just 10% of the workforce in South African mines, making it difficult to defend themselves in the male-dominated industry. (Madelene Cronje)
Mining discontent: How women miners are raped, and become sex skivvies to get ahead
NationalTholakele Nene
Kevin Davie cycles the route Moses took on his influential journey from Mount Sinai to Mount Nebo.
Through Sinai, the land of Moses, in the time of Islamic State, by bicycle
WorldKevin Davie
Police use a water cannon on protesters against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota, U.S. November 20, 2016. Stephanie Keith, Reuters

Fans of Chapecoense soccer team pay tribute to Chapecoense&#039;s players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 30, 2016. (Paulo Whitaker, Reuters)

Russian paratroopers jump past a rainbow during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise &quot;Slavic Brotherhood&quot; in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia. (Marko Djurica, Reuters)

A bird crosses a smog covered road in New Delhi, India, October 31, 2016. (Cathal McNaughton, Reuters)

An Afghan migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain, October 18, 2016. (Pascal Rossignol, Reuters)

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter following a road side bomb on their vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016. (Ahmed Jadallah, Reuters)

A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colours due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016. (Wei Liang/Reuters)

Wooden Santa Claus figurines stand in orderly rows at the paint shop of the Mueller Wood Art manufacturer in Seiffen, eastern Germany, on September 14. (Sebastian Kahnert, AFP)

Children look at a hippopotamus swimming at Pairi Daiza animal park in Brugelette, Belgium, on September 13. (John Thys, AFP)

People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in the borough of Brooklyn in New York, U.S., August 27, 2016. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waits in her car after arriving at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, September 6, 2016. (Brian Snyder, Reuters)

Mutant vehicles are seen as approximately 70,000 people gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert, Nevada, U.S. September 3, 2016. (Jim Urquhart,Reuters)

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, on August 4 2016. (Goran Tomasevic, Reuters)

A young girl walks past candles displayed in a vigil for the nine victims at the Olympia shopping centre in Munich, shot dead by an 18 year-old German-Iranian. (Armend Nimani, AFP Photo)

