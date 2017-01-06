The public protector’s leaked report has set the cat among the pigeons. Some claim the facts have been skewed to the point of absurdity.

Prickly Mbeki defends his failure to act

Judges: Public protector misinterpreted us on Absa apartheid-era bailout
Sassa totally unprepared for D-day
‘Tackle big business on many fronts’
So how did Mugabe get away with it? Zimbabweans look to the Gambia with envy
MPs inch closer to final recommendations for interim SABC board
NationalPaul Herman
Pravin Gordhan plans to discredit the Gupta family, says Oakbay's acting CEO
NationalPauli van Wyk
​ANC enslaved by struggle habits
ColumnistsEusebius McKaiser
Why are gangs killing our donkeys?
NationalM&G Reporters
New Fifa director eyes radical rule changes
SportAFP
Guptas: Pravin Gordhan is 'playing politics'
NationalPauli van Wyk
Afcon 2017: Minnows set field on fire
SportThomas Kwenaite
Editorial: No agenda, bar digging up truths
EditorialsEditorial
Motsoaledi denies shortage of posts for medical graduates
ANC breaks ranks over succession
Bones specialists try to prise secrets from the veld bodies
Let them eat macaroons
Public protector outrage for a public crime
Your safety guide to a new year
Anything could happen huh?
The Grinch that tried to steal Parliament
New year, same old s...
Zexit: Will it be a dignified or messy exit? Don't miss the "Dignified Exit" gameshow
​ANC enslaved by struggle habits
​Abracadabra – it’s all hocus-pocus
Terrifying truths about public debate
The inauguration of the end of the world (as we know it)
Gym is post-festive self-torture
Alexa Mdluli, the bot in the Conspiracy Dot
It denies a transgender person her identity but refusing to go through a cultural rite of passage further alienates her.
In the wings: Kgalema Motlanthe (above, far left) and Cyril Ramaphosa (next to Jacob Zuma below, left) are two contenders for the job of president of the ANC. (Photo: Jennifer Bruce, AFP)
New rivals for ANC presidency emerge
Dineo Bendile
​The age of humanism is ending
Achille Mbembe
'Though isiXhosa and Ndebele survive to this day in Zimbabwe, where the former remains a curiosity and a rarity, the storyline differs for their northern cousins.' (Oupa Nkosi, M&G)
Shoks Mzolo
Still standing: One viral internet sensation this year was the Mannequin Challenge (above).
Gus Silber
He will be missed: Koffi Olomide and members of the Quartier Latin group. (Photo: Seyllo, AFP)
The weekly pop sack: Cars crashing, legends leaving and officials swearing
​Kuntha Ndimande
ThEESatisfaction may no longer exist musically but they are still worth listening to. (Photo: Unknown)
On our Lists: Zenning through Eric Lau's Soundcloud and exploring capitalist realism
Arts desk
Back in the day: Thandi Klaasen in 1955 ‘doing a little modelling for Drum’. Photo: Drum photographer © Baileys Archives
​Thandi Klaasen: Defying tragedy to do it her way
Percy Mabandu
Is it safe to test yourself for HIV?

Is it safe to test yourself for HIV?

Two years of HIV self-testing in Malawi have shown no cases of suicide, intimate partner violence or self-harm.

Inside the Mail & Guardian

M&G staff share what they look forward to reading in tomorrow's paper.

Little hope for the forgotten people of Sierra Leone

Despite many desperately needing psychiatric treatment, not much is available for those living in the war-torn country.

Come and see your future: JZ is no slave to destiny

Our president seeks to know his future, but he might not be so happy with what he finds.

Online registration seen as a solution

It is registration time for tertiary institutions across the country and students speak out on whether or not they face any diffficulties.

Inside the Mail & Guardian: What to expect

It's the end of the second week and the Mail & Guardian looks into this week's edition and what to expect.

Infertility and tradition: 'Society thinks having children is your womanhood'

We speak to a young, black woman who is infertile about the stigma she faces in her community.

The first look into 2017

The Mail & Guardian look into their favourite stories in this week's edition and why they like them.​

Then and now: Demonstrators outside the Scottish Parliament in 2012 after Donald Trump spoke of his concerns over a proposed wind farm. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
​Trump can be tripped by sanctions
Patrick Bond
Buck the trend: The JSE in Johannesburg. A few large firms dominate various sectors. A particularly useful one to open up is retail and local government can play a role in this. (Photo: Dean Hutton, Bloomberg)
‘Tackle big business on many fronts’
Lynley Donnelley
Pay back: As world leaders and business executives in Davos begin to get to grips with rising inequality, the Davis Tax Committee is seeking ways to close the gap with Robin Hood taxes. (Photo: Michele Limina, Bloomberg)
Let them eat macaroons
Lisa Steyn
President-elect Donald Trump arrives onstage to speak in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on December 9 2016 during his victory tour. (Drew Angerer, Getty/AFP)
From a golden shower to a golden White House? Place your Trump bets
Lisa Steyn
Long quest to understand these bodies without identities
AfriKaaps is an act of reclamation
AfriKaaps is an act of reclamation
EducationQuentin Williams
Employees line up for roll call at a factory in Shanghai, China. This is where the world's most profitable smartphones are made, part of Apple's closely guarded supply chain. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)
The old ways have not worked for us
AnalysisWilliam Gumede
A demonstrator holds a placard featuring Donald Trump with a Hitler-style moustache and swastika during a protest outside the US embassy in London, UK, on November 9 2016. (Ben Stansall, AFP)
​The Donalds are everywhere, spelling disaster
OpinionRichard Pithouse
A tough job: Evictions in Marlboro, Johannesburg. (Delwyn Verasamy, M&G)
High noon as sheriffs do the dirty debtor work
BusinessLisa Steyn
Unregulated: Bianca Minnaar tried self-medicating with a herbal remedy but now discourages trans women from using it. (Delwyn Verasamy, M&G)
Trans women risk their lives to be their 'true, authentic selves'
NationalCarl Collison
Police use a water cannon on protesters against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota, U.S. November 20, 2016. Stephanie Keith, Reuters

Fans of Chapecoense soccer team pay tribute to Chapecoense&#039;s players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 30, 2016. (Paulo Whitaker, Reuters)

Russian paratroopers jump past a rainbow during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise &quot;Slavic Brotherhood&quot; in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia. (Marko Djurica, Reuters)

A bird crosses a smog covered road in New Delhi, India, October 31, 2016. (Cathal McNaughton, Reuters)

An Afghan migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain, October 18, 2016. (Pascal Rossignol, Reuters)

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter following a road side bomb on their vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016. (Ahmed Jadallah, Reuters)

A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colours due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016. (Wei Liang/Reuters)

Wooden Santa Claus figurines stand in orderly rows at the paint shop of the Mueller Wood Art manufacturer in Seiffen, eastern Germany, on September 14. (Sebastian Kahnert, AFP)

Children look at a hippopotamus swimming at Pairi Daiza animal park in Brugelette, Belgium, on September 13. (John Thys, AFP)

People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in the borough of Brooklyn in New York, U.S., August 27, 2016. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waits in her car after arriving at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, September 6, 2016. (Brian Snyder, Reuters)

Mutant vehicles are seen as approximately 70,000 people gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert, Nevada, U.S. September 3, 2016. (Jim Urquhart,Reuters)

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, on August 4 2016. (Goran Tomasevic, Reuters)

A young girl walks past candles displayed in a vigil for the nine victims at the Olympia shopping centre in Munich, shot dead by an 18 year-old German-Iranian. (Armend Nimani, AFP Photo)

