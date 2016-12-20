Latest News

Zuma says deputy presidency no guarantee for stepping up
NationalReuters
Chernobyl - from nuclear ground zero to solar park
EnvironmentSipho Kings
Absa's apartheid debt, the Broederbond and the British spy
AnalysisPhillip de Wet
Austerity measures may leave SA's next generation of health workers unemployed
Bhekisisa NewsJoan van Dyk
Jammeh's hasty bid to find judges to hear his case
News Suwaibou Touray
Singer Thandi Klaasen has died at 86
MusicStaff Writer
Absa may have to pay back apartheid-era bailout billions
NationalM&G Reporters
Slice Of Life: With everything you do, you must just have patience
NationalCarl Collison
FAQs: What you need to know about the public protector and Absa's 'apartheid bailout'
Obama extends sanctions against Zimbabwe
Ramatlhodi threatens disciplinary action against 'unprofessional' public servants
The future of South African cricket is black and bright
Anything could happen huh?
Your safety guide to a new year
New year, same old s...
The Grinch that tried to steal Parliament
A little something for everyone this Christmas
Zexit: Will it be a dignified or messy exit? Don't miss the "Dignified Exit" gameshow
Terrifying truths about public debate
Eusebius McKaiser
The inauguration of the end of the world (as we know it)
JS Smit
Gym is post-festive self-torture
Carl Collison
Alexa Mdluli, the bot in the Conspiracy Dot
Shaun de Waal
​Pace of lawfare will pick up in the year ahead
Serjeant at the Bar
Don’t give me another 2016, please
Lester Kiewit
It denies a transgender person her identity but refusing to go through a cultural rite of passage further alienates her.
​Torment for trans women ‘sent to the mountain’ to learn to be men
In the wings: Kgalema Motlanthe (above, far left) and Cyril Ramaphosa (next to Jacob Zuma below, left) are two contenders for the job of president of the ANC. (Photo: Jennifer Bruce, AFP)
New rivals for ANC presidency emerge
Dineo Bendile
​The age of humanism is ending
Achille Mbembe
'Though isiXhosa and Ndebele survive to this day in Zimbabwe, where the former remains a curiosity and a rarity, the storyline differs for their northern cousins.' (Oupa Nkosi, M&G)
​Languages speak of shared pasts
Shoks Mzolo
Still standing: One viral internet sensation this year was the Mannequin Challenge (above).
What’s the good news? Fake news and acts of kindness
Gus Silber
Thandi and Lorraine Klaasen. (Gallo)
Singer Thandi Klaasen has died at 86
Staff Writer
Making waves: NatGeo’s Mars is an ambitious hybrid production and Westworld (right) has become an overnight phenomenon.
​Mars mix might be TV’s future
Liani Maasdorp
Global ap-peel: Popular South African artist Lady Skollie is preparing to imprint her mark on the international art scene. (Anthea Pokroy)
Arts news : Cape Town gets a new art fair and Lady Skollie sexes up London
Arts desk
Inside the Mail & Guardian: What to expect

Inside the Mail & Guardian: What to expect

It's the end of the second week and the Mail & Guardian looks into this week's edition and what to expect.

Infertility and tradition: 'Society thinks having children is your womanhood'

Infertility and tradition: 'Society thinks having children is your womanhood'

We speak to a young, black woman who is infertile about the stigma she faces in her community.

The first look into 2017

The first look into 2017

The Mail & Guardian look into their favourite stories in this week's edition and why they like them.​

‘If government can give us flavoured condoms, it can give us free pads’

‘If government can give us flavoured condoms, it can give us free pads’

Find out which departments need to step up to make free pads a reality for people who menstruate.

The most striking pictures of 2016

The most striking pictures of 2016

A compiliation of some of our best 2016 daily pics.

What to look forward to in the last edition

What to look forward to in the last edition

The Mail & Guardian's editor Khadija Patel and deputy editor Beauregard Tromp look into what to expect in the 2016 final edition of the M&G.

How we grade our Cabinet ministers (Part 3)

How we grade our Cabinet ministers (Part 3)

Angelo Fick, Susan Booysen, Mail & Guardian editor Khadija Patel & radio personality Xolani Gwala discuss the government's performance.

How we grade our Cabinet ministers (Part 2)

How we grade our Cabinet ministers (Part 2)

Angelo Fick, Susan Booysen, Mail & Guardian editor Khadija Patel & radio personality Xolani Gwala on how they rate Prseident Zuma and his cabinet.

  • Bank blues: Absa says the report contains inaccuracies and that any repayment claim would lie with Sanlam. (Bloomberg)
  • Infertility - Palesa Matlala
  • Sanitary pad outside parliament - amandla.mobi
France’s Cattenom nuclear power plant. French multinational Areva is a likely bidder for the ­controversial nuclear build tender that awaits treasury’s approval. (Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/AFP)
Reality check for nuke power trip
Lisa Steyn
Back and forth: The head of the parliamentary standing committee on finance, Yunus Carrim, says he will take the matter of the Bill all the way to the Constitutional Court. (David Harrison)
Courts last refuge from Hurricane JZ
Lisa Steyn
The auditor general, Kimi Makwetu. The Muncipal Money website draws on his office’s restated audited amounts for fruitless and wasteful expenditure. (David Harrison)
Play Big Brother with your council
Lynley Donnelly  
The 5% duty on paracetamol still remains in place.
When a good idea – controlling medicine prices – goes bad
Donald MacKay
Long quest to understand these bodies without identities
AfriKaaps is an act of reclamation
AfriKaaps is an act of reclamation
EducationQuentin Williams
Employees line up for roll call at a factory in Shanghai, China. This is where the world's most profitable smartphones are made, part of Apple's closely guarded supply chain. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)
The old ways have not worked for us
AnalysisWilliam Gumede
A demonstrator holds a placard featuring Donald Trump with a Hitler-style moustache and swastika during a protest outside the US embassy in London, UK, on November 9 2016. (Ben Stansall, AFP)
​The Donalds are everywhere, spelling disaster
OpinionRichard Pithouse
A tough job: Evictions in Marlboro, Johannesburg. (Delwyn Verasamy, M&G)
High noon as sheriffs do the dirty debtor work
BusinessLisa Steyn
Unregulated: Bianca Minnaar tried self-medicating with a herbal remedy but now discourages trans women from using it. (Delwyn Verasamy, M&G)
Trans women risk their lives to be their 'true, authentic selves'
NationalCarl Collison
Police use a water cannon on protesters against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota, U.S. November 20, 2016. Stephanie Keith, Reuters

Fans of Chapecoense soccer team pay tribute to Chapecoense&#039;s players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 30, 2016. (Paulo Whitaker, Reuters)

Russian paratroopers jump past a rainbow during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise &quot;Slavic Brotherhood&quot; in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia. (Marko Djurica, Reuters)

A bird crosses a smog covered road in New Delhi, India, October 31, 2016. (Cathal McNaughton, Reuters)

An Afghan migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain, October 18, 2016. (Pascal Rossignol, Reuters)

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter following a road side bomb on their vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016. (Ahmed Jadallah, Reuters)

A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colours due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016. (Wei Liang/Reuters)

Wooden Santa Claus figurines stand in orderly rows at the paint shop of the Mueller Wood Art manufacturer in Seiffen, eastern Germany, on September 14. (Sebastian Kahnert, AFP)

Children look at a hippopotamus swimming at Pairi Daiza animal park in Brugelette, Belgium, on September 13. (John Thys, AFP)

People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in the borough of Brooklyn in New York, U.S., August 27, 2016. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waits in her car after arriving at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, September 6, 2016. (Brian Snyder, Reuters)

Mutant vehicles are seen as approximately 70,000 people gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert, Nevada, U.S. September 3, 2016. (Jim Urquhart,Reuters)

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, on August 4 2016. (Goran Tomasevic, Reuters)

A young girl walks past candles displayed in a vigil for the nine victims at the Olympia shopping centre in Munich, shot dead by an 18 year-old German-Iranian. (Armend Nimani, AFP Photo)

