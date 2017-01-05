The Young Communist League launched a scathing attack on their alliance partner after it accused Pravin Gordhan of protecting white monopoly capital

Young communists to youth league: Are you roaring young lions or rented lackeys?

The Young Communist League launched a scathing attack on their alliance partner after it accused Pravin Gordhan of protecting white monopoly capital
Guptas suggest Gordhan is making more than a simple legal point
Guptas suggest Gordhan is making more than a simple legal point
ANC Youth League slams early succession pronouncements
ANC Youth League slams early succession pronouncements
Corruption-busting Limpopo premier not fazed by fault-finders in his own party
Corruption-busting Limpopo premier not fazed by fault-finders in his own party
Shaka Sisulu on ANC 'War Room': It was a 'love campaign'
Shaka Sisulu on ANC 'War Room': It was a 'love campaign'

Latest News

Trump officially orders wall construction, angering Mexico
Trump officially orders wall construction, angering Mexico
WorldM&G Reporters
WorldM&G Reporters
How to survive your Kuga
How to survive your Kuga
BusinessLisa Steyn
BusinessLisa Steyn
#PaidTwitter: IEC responds to alleged ANC 'war room' electoral code breaches
#PaidTwitter: IEC responds to alleged ANC 'war room' electoral code breaches
NationalStaff Reporter
NationalStaff Reporter
How Trump's global 'gag rule' policy threatens health clinics
How Trump's global 'gag rule' policy threatens health clinics
Bhekisisa NewsMurithi Mutiga
Bhekisisa NewsMurithi Mutiga
​Social grants: Minister missing, agency silent
​Social grants: Minister missing, agency silent
NewsPhillip de Wet
NewsPhillip de Wet
Dlamini-Zuma speaks out on Donald Trump's administration
Dlamini-Zuma speaks out on Donald Trump's administration
NationalCarien du Plessis
NationalCarien du Plessis
ANC vows to take action over 'war room' election campaign allegations
ANC vows to take action over 'war room' election campaign allegations
NationalDineo Bendile
NationalDineo Bendile
Usain Bolt loses gold medal after team-mate fails drug test
Usain Bolt loses gold medal after team-mate fails drug test
SportAFP
SportAFP

Most Read

​Pastor Bushiri keeps illegal church a secret, applies to build a kilometre away
​Pastor Bushiri keeps illegal church a secret, applies to build a kilometre away
It's happening: Trump expected to order construction of Mexico border wall
It's happening: Trump expected to order construction of Mexico border wall
Shaka Sisulu: We volunteered for the love of the ANC during the election campaign
Shaka Sisulu: We volunteered for the love of the ANC during the election campaign
REVEALED: SARS's secret plot against the M&G
REVEALED: SARS's secret plot against the M&G

Client Media Releases

MTN
MTN helps boost knowledge of Africa's history
Imperial Logistics
Imperial Logistics partners with LMI Holdings
North West University
NWU prof appointed to GIF SA Chapter
SANRAL
Sanral helps stop black-outs in automotive manufacturing capital
MTN
MTN cautions its customers about bill shock
MTN helps boost knowledge of Africa's history
Imperial Logistics partners with LMI Holdings
NWU prof appointed to GIF SA Chapter
Sanral helps stop black-outs in automotive manufacturing capital
Want to publish your media releases here?

Cartoons

Public protector outrage for a public crime
Your safety guide to a new year
Anything could happen huh?
The Grinch that tried to steal Parliament
New year, same old s...
Zexit: Will it be a dignified or messy exit? Don't miss the "Dignified Exit" gameshow
  • Public protector outrage for a public crime
  • Your safety guide to a new year
  • Anything could happen huh?
  • The Grinch that tried to steal Parliament
  • New year, same old s...
  • Zexit: Will it be a dignified or messy exit? Don't miss the "Dignified Exit" gameshow

Editor's Picks

Columnists

OPINION: Public protector's report fails to make a case against Absa
Serjeant at the Bar
OPINION: Public protector's report fails to make a case against Absa
​ANC enslaved by struggle habits
Eusebius McKaiser
​ANC enslaved by struggle habits
​Abracadabra – it’s all hocus-pocus
Shaun de Waal
​Abracadabra – it’s all hocus-pocus
Terrifying truths about public debate
Eusebius McKaiser
Terrifying truths about public debate
The inauguration of the end of the world (as we know it)
JS Smit
The inauguration of the end of the world (as we know it)
Gym is post-festive self-torture
Carl Collison
Gym is post-festive self-torture
It denies a transgender person her identity but refusing to go through a cultural rite of passage further alienates her.
​Torment for trans women ‘sent to the mountain’ to learn to be men
It denies a transgender person her identity but refusing to go through a cultural rite of passage further alienates her.
In the wings: Kgalema Motlanthe (above, far left) and Cyril Ramaphosa (next to Jacob Zuma below, left) are two contenders for the job of president of the ANC. (Photo: Jennifer Bruce, AFP)
New rivals for ANC presidency emerge
Dineo Bendile
Dineo Bendile
​The age of humanism is ending
​The age of humanism is ending
Achille Mbembe
Achille Mbembe
'Though isiXhosa and Ndebele survive to this day in Zimbabwe, where the former remains a curiosity and a rarity, the storyline differs for their northern cousins.' (Oupa Nkosi, M&G)
​Languages speak of shared pasts
Shoks Mzolo
Shoks Mzolo
Still standing: One viral internet sensation this year was the Mannequin Challenge (above).
What’s the good news? Fake news and acts of kindness
Gus Silber
Gus Silber

Arts & Culture

He will be missed: Koffi Olomide and members of the Quartier Latin group. (Photo: Seyllo, AFP)
The weekly pop sack: Cars crashing, legends leaving and officials swearing
​Kuntha Ndimande
​Kuntha Ndimande
ThEESatisfaction may no longer exist musically but they are still worth listening to. (Photo: Unknown)
On our Lists: Zenning through Eric Lau's Soundcloud and exploring capitalist realism
Arts desk
Arts desk
Back in the day: Thandi Klaasen in 1955 ‘doing a little modelling for Drum’. Photo: Drum photographer © Baileys Archives
​Thandi Klaasen: Defying tragedy to do it her way
Percy Mabandu
Percy Mabandu
 

Multimedia

Is it dangerous to test yourself for HIV?

Is it dangerous to test yourself for HIV?

Two years of HIV self-testing in Malawi have shown no cases of suicide, intimate partner violence or self-harm.

Inside the Mail & Guardian

Inside the Mail & Guardian

M&G staff share what they look forward to reading in tomorrow's paper.

Little hope for the forgotten people of Sierra Leone

Little hope for the forgotten people of Sierra Leone

Despite many desperately needing psychiatric treatment, not much is available for those living in the war-torn country.

Come and see your future: JZ is no slave to destiny

Come and see your future: JZ is no slave to destiny

Our president seeks to know his future, but he might not be so happy with what he finds.

Online registration seen as a solution

Online registration seen as a solution

It is registration time for tertiary institutions across the country and students speak out on whether or not they face any diffficulties.

Inside the Mail & Guardian: What to expect

Inside the Mail & Guardian: What to expect

It's the end of the second week and the Mail & Guardian looks into this week's edition and what to expect.

Infertility and tradition: 'Society thinks having children is your womanhood'

Infertility and tradition: 'Society thinks having children is your womanhood'

We speak to a young, black woman who is infertile about the stigma she faces in her community.

The first look into 2017

The first look into 2017

The Mail & Guardian look into their favourite stories in this week's edition and why they like them.​

  • HIV self-testing with LLG
  • Martin Senesie - mental health unit Kailahun (Ryan Lenora Brown)
  • Bank blues: Absa says the report contains inaccuracies and that any repayment claim would lie with Sanlam. (Bloomberg)
  • Infertility - Palesa Matlala

Business

Hot issue: About 52 Ford Kugas have burst into flames. (Zwakele Mncwango)
How to survive your Kuga
Lisa Steyn
Lisa Steyn
A stock quotation board at the Johannesburg stock exchange. (Kevin Sutherland, Gallo)
Your guide to investing where your heart urges you to
Lynley Donnelly  
Lynley Donnelly  
Then and now: Demonstrators outside the Scottish Parliament in 2012 after Donald Trump spoke of his concerns over a proposed wind farm. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
​Trump can be tripped by sanctions
Patrick Bond
Patrick Bond
Buck the trend: The JSE in Johannesburg. A few large firms dominate various sectors. A particularly useful one to open up is retail and local government can play a role in this. (Photo: Dean Hutton, Bloomberg)
‘Tackle big business on many fronts’
Lynley Donnelley
Lynley Donnelley

Long Read

Long quest to understand these bodies without identities
Long quest to understand these bodies without identities
AfriKaaps is an act of reclamation
AfriKaaps is an act of reclamation
EducationQuentin Williams
EducationQuentin Williams
Employees line up for roll call at a factory in Shanghai, China. This is where the world's most profitable smartphones are made, part of Apple's closely guarded supply chain. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)
The old ways have not worked for us
AnalysisWilliam Gumede
AnalysisWilliam Gumede
A demonstrator holds a placard featuring Donald Trump with a Hitler-style moustache and swastika during a protest outside the US embassy in London, UK, on November 9 2016. (Ben Stansall, AFP)
​The Donalds are everywhere, spelling disaster
OpinionRichard Pithouse
OpinionRichard Pithouse
A tough job: Evictions in Marlboro, Johannesburg. (Delwyn Verasamy, M&G)
High noon as sheriffs do the dirty debtor work
BusinessLisa Steyn
BusinessLisa Steyn
Unregulated: Bianca Minnaar tried self-medicating with a herbal remedy but now discourages trans women from using it. (Delwyn Verasamy, M&G)
Trans women risk their lives to be their 'true, authentic selves'
NationalCarl Collison
NationalCarl Collison

Photo of the day

Police use a water cannon on protesters against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota, U.S. November 20, 2016. Stephanie Keith, Reuters

Police use a water cannon on protesters against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota, U.S. November 20, 2016. Stephanie Keith, Reuters

Fans of Chapecoense soccer team pay tribute to Chapecoense&#039;s players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 30, 2016. (Paulo Whitaker, Reuters)

Fans of Chapecoense soccer team pay tribute to Chapecoense's players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 30, 2016. (Paulo Whitaker, Reuters)

Russian paratroopers jump past a rainbow during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise &quot;Slavic Brotherhood&quot; in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia. (Marko Djurica, Reuters)

Russian paratroopers jump past a rainbow during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia. (Marko Djurica, Reuters)

A bird crosses a smog covered road in New Delhi, India, October 31, 2016. (Cathal McNaughton, Reuters)

A bird crosses a smog covered road in New Delhi, India, October 31, 2016. (Cathal McNaughton, Reuters)

An Afghan migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain, October 18, 2016. (Pascal Rossignol, Reuters)

An Afghan migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain, October 18, 2016. (Pascal Rossignol, Reuters)

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter following a road side bomb on their vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016. (Ahmed Jadallah, Reuters)

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter following a road side bomb on their vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016. (Ahmed Jadallah, Reuters)

A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colours due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016. (Wei Liang/Reuters)

A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colours due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016. (Wei Liang/Reuters)

Wooden Santa Claus figurines stand in orderly rows at the paint shop of the Mueller Wood Art manufacturer in Seiffen, eastern Germany, on September 14. (Sebastian Kahnert, AFP)

Wooden Santa Claus figurines stand in orderly rows at the paint shop of the Mueller Wood Art manufacturer in Seiffen, eastern Germany, on September 14. (Sebastian Kahnert, AFP)

Children look at a hippopotamus swimming at Pairi Daiza animal park in Brugelette, Belgium, on September 13. (John Thys, AFP)

Children look at a hippopotamus swimming at Pairi Daiza animal park in Brugelette, Belgium, on September 13. (John Thys, AFP)

People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in the borough of Brooklyn in New York, U.S., August 27, 2016. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in the borough of Brooklyn in New York, U.S., August 27, 2016. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waits in her car after arriving at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, September 6, 2016. (Brian Snyder, Reuters)

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waits in her car after arriving at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, September 6, 2016. (Brian Snyder, Reuters)

Mutant vehicles are seen as approximately 70,000 people gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert, Nevada, U.S. September 3, 2016. (Jim Urquhart,Reuters)

Mutant vehicles are seen as approximately 70,000 people gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert, Nevada, U.S. September 3, 2016. (Jim Urquhart,Reuters)

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, on August 4 2016. (Goran Tomasevic, Reuters)

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, on August 4 2016. (Goran Tomasevic, Reuters)

A young girl walks past candles displayed in a vigil for the nine victims at the Olympia shopping centre in Munich, shot dead by an 18 year-old German-Iranian. (Armend Nimani, AFP Photo)

A young girl walks past candles displayed in a vigil for the nine victims at the Olympia shopping centre in Munich, shot dead by an 18 year-old German-Iranian. (Armend Nimani, AFP Photo)