DA asks Public Protector to probe eThekwini ‘R2 500 bag of samp’ scandal

DA eThekwini mayoral candidate Haniff Hoosen

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini has written to the Public Protector requesting an investigation into alleged irregularities in the municipality’s soup kitchen programme, including claims that the city paid more than R2 500 for a 10kg bag of samp that typically retails for about R100.

The party said the alleged overpricing forms part of a broader concern over a R280-million annual contract used to fund 92 soup kitchens across the metro, aimed at providing meals to impoverished and homeless residents.

DA eThekwini mayoral candidate Haniff Hoosen said the matter points to possible corruption and financial misconduct. “The DA has now referred this eThekwini scandal to the Public Protector to investigate; R280-million of taxpayer money is being spent on these every year, and with inflated contracts, this money may be seriously vulnerable to corruption across the board,” Hoosen said.

He added that the municipality had failed to create sufficient employment opportunities, leaving many residents dependent on soup kitchens for survival.

“It is inhumane of the ANC-led administration to view this as an opportunity to loot. The DA asks the Public Protector to investigate the possible corruption, financial misconduct, procurement irregularities, gross overpricing, and health and safety violations.

“It cannot be business as usual while ANC cadres continue to line their own pockets at the expense of the most vulnerable,” he said.

According to the DA, the programme’s tender allocates R240 million for groceries and food supplies and R40 million for bread.

In a letter to Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, Hoosen called for a full-scale investigation into the awarding and administration of the contracts.

“I hereby formally request that your office conduct a full investigation into the soup kitchen programme administered by the eThekwini municipality due to serious concerns relating to possible corruption, financial misconduct procurement irregularities, gross overpricing, health and safety violations,” he said.

Hoosen said a review of pricing schedules suggested extreme inflation in certain items.

“One alarming example is a supplier charging approximately R2 500 for a 10kg bag of samp which ordinarily retails for approximately R100 at major supermarkets and wholesalers,” he alleged.

The DA has also called for scrutiny of the procurement and tender-awarding process, including whether there was any corruption, collusion, fraud or maladministration.

The eThekwini Metro did not answer specifically to the questions put to it by the Mail & Guardian but instead stated: “The municipality is aware of the recent negative and unfounded portrayal of soup kitchens and wishes to provide important context and correct the false narrative.

“Soup kitchens exist to serve impoverished residents and, while challenges exist, they should not overshadow the vital role these kitchens play.”

The metro further stated across the eThekwini municipal area, 94 soup kitchens provide a nutritious meal every week day to about 32 900 beneficiaries.

“The municipality allocates an annual operating budget of R141 million towards groceries, bread, gas and stipends, in addition to R3.1 million in capital funding,” it added.

The metro also conceded that the economic hardship and poverty have led to unprecedented demand, arguing that public misconception and negative portrayals of the project risked discouraging donors and volunteers.

It added that it was working on a comprehensive model review of the soup kitchens.