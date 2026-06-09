The project is expected to complement the existing oil pipeline of 1.8 million barrels a day to meet global demand
Humour, provocation and localisation: Iran’s new digital diplomacy
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the ceasefire would apply “everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere”, positioning Islamabad as the central diplomatic…
Analysts say that while trade diversification remains important, the Middle East provides key corridors to agricultural exports
As wars disrupt fuel supplies and health systems, more women are being forced to give birth without timely access to skilled care
The United Nations Charter prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of another state, the only recognised exception being…
US President Donald Trump warned members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard to lay down their arms or face ‘certain death’.
The Trump administration slapped South Africa with a 30% import tariff, effective last August
The founder of the Rainbow/PUSH coalition — a US civil rights and social justice organisation — was an outspoken critic of apartheid in South Africa
South Africa’s government said the US actions were a ‘a manifest violation of the Charter of the United Nations, which mandates that all member states refrain from the threat or…
Speakers described a system in which legal norms are applied selectively, allowing powerful states and their allies to evade accountability
The Y20 summit revealed disparities in youth-driven calls for climate justice, inclusive growth and sovereignty between the Global South and North
Gulf sovereign wealth funds are rapidly expanding in Africa, filling a financing gap left by China’s strategic pullback and reshaping the continent’s development landscape
Francis refused the version of Catholicism that ingratiates itself with the powerful while abandoning the poor
The withdrawal from the World Health Organisation will take one year to come into effect
The majority of poll respondents in South Africa, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and other countries believe China will outpace the US in global influence over the next 20 years
Teams from the sheriff’s department continue sifting through rubble, using dogs to search for human remains
60% of respondents across 36 countries believe the political influence of the wealthy significantly contributes to economic inequality
CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company’s fact checkers had been ‘too politically biased’
The move is part of what the president-elect has said is a ‘Save America’ initiative