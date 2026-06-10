Name of research institution: University of Pretoria Name of faculty: Faculty of Law Name of department: Department of Mercantile Law Author: Dr Tshepiso Scott-Ngoepe. Email:…
Name of research institution: University of Pretoria Name of Faculty: Veterinary Science Name of department: Veterinary Tropical Diseases First author of the paper: Professor…
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Name of research paperA new dawn: Vitalising translational oncology research in Africa with the help of advanced cell culture models Name of research institutionDepartment of…
Name of research paperTransformative role of Community-Led Monitoring (CLM) in strengthening South Africa’s health system Name of research institutionBest Health Solutions 1st…
Name of research paperDevelopment of a Plant-Expressed Subunit Vaccine against Brucellosis Name of research institutionCouncil for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Name…
Name of research paperSimulating future land-use within the uThukela and uMngeni catchments in KwaZulu-Natal Name of research institutionUniversity of KwaZulu-Natal Name of…
Name of faculty and department: Center for Environmental Research and Children’s Health, University of California, Berkeley Name of 1st author: Brenda Eskenazi Email of 1st…
Name of research institutionUniversity of the Western Cape Name of Department / FacultyDepartment of Geography, Environmental Studies & Tourism Author of the research paper1st…
Name of research institutionUniversity of the Western Cape Name of Department / FacultyDepartment of Chemistry Author of the research paperFirst author: Professor Fanelwa…
Dynamical insights from magnetohydrodynamic simulations First Author: Gourab GiriAuthors: Joydeep Bagchi, Kshitij Thorat, Roger P. Deane, Jacinta Delhaize, Dhruba J. Saikia •…
This study examines the prevalence of aeroallergen reactivity among atopic individuals living in the Vaal Triangle Airshed Priority Area (VTAPA), South Africa using the…
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has emerged as one of the leading public health threats globally, including South Africa – University of Pretoria
Psychosocial factors influence physical activity among university students. Explore how this affected 534 undergraduates at an SA university
This study focuses on an exploration of biometric-based solution in combatting mobile fraud in the South Africa Banking Industry (SABI)