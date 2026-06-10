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Mail & Guardian

Research

RESEARCH WORLD

“Liability for Damage Caused by Loadshedding: A Consideration of Whether Collective Action for Redress by Consumers in South Africa is Possible” (2024)

Name of research institution: University of Pretoria Name of faculty: Faculty of Law Name of department: Department of Mercantile Law Author: Dr Tshepiso Scott-Ngoepe. Email:…

  • Dr. Tshepiso Scott-Ngoepe
1 min read
RESEARCH WORLD

Antibiotic resistance profiles of oral flora in hippopotami (Hippopotamus amphibius): implications for treatment of human bite wound infections

Name of research institution: University of Pretoria Name of Faculty: Veterinary Science Name of department: Veterinary Tropical Diseases First author of the paper: Professor…

  • Professor Anita Michel
1 min read
Reabetswe Pitere
RESEARCH WORLD

Slc7a8 Deletion Is Protective against Diet-Induced Obesity and Attenuates Lipid Accumulation in Multiple Organs

For the full paper see below:

  • Reabetswe Pitere
1 min read
RESEARCH WORLD

A new dawn: Vitalising translational oncology research in Africa with the help of advanced cell culture models

Name of research paperA new dawn: Vitalising translational oncology research in Africa with the help of advanced cell culture models Name of research institutionDepartment of…

  • Iman van den Bout
2 min read
RESEARCH WORLD

Transformative role of Community-Led Monitoring (CLM) in strengthening South Africa’s health system

Name of research paperTransformative role of Community-Led Monitoring (CLM) in strengthening South Africa’s health system Name of research institutionBest Health Solutions 1st…

  • Dr Ndumiso Tshuma
1 min read
RESEARCH WORLD

Development of a Plant-Expressed Subunit Vaccine against Brucellosis

Name of research paperDevelopment of a Plant-Expressed Subunit Vaccine against Brucellosis Name of research institutionCouncil for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Name…

  • Dr. Daria A. Rutkowska
1 min read
RESEARCH WORLD

Simulating future land-use within the uThukela and uMngeni catchments in KwaZulu-Natal

Name of research paperSimulating future land-use within the uThukela and uMngeni catchments in KwaZulu-Natal Name of research institutionUniversity of KwaZulu-Natal Name of…

  • Kimara Moodley
1 min read
RESEARCH WORLD

Addressing undernutrition in children may improve vaccine efficacy, UP-US  study finds

Name of faculty and department: Center for Environmental Research and Children’s Health, University of California, Berkeley Name of 1st author: Brenda Eskenazi Email of 1st…

  • Brenda Eskenazi
1 min read
RESEARCH WORLD

A Curated Walk with Peer Researchers and their Communities: Engaging a Research Journey Toward Meaningful Impact

Name of research institutionUniversity of the Western Cape Name of Department / FacultyDepartment of Geography, Environmental Studies & Tourism Author of the research paper1st…

  • Professor Bradley Rink
1 min read
ARTICLE

Green Method Synthesised Graphene-Silver Electrochemical Nanobiosensors for Ethambutol and Pyrazinamide

Name of research institutionUniversity of the Western Cape Name of Department / FacultyDepartment of Chemistry Author of the research paperFirst author: Professor Fanelwa…

  • Professor Fanelwa Ngece-Ajayi
1 min read
RESEARCH WORLD

Probing the formation of megaparsec-scale giant radio galaxies

Dynamical insights from magnetohydrodynamic simulations First Author: Gourab GiriAuthors: Joydeep Bagchi, Kshitij Thorat, Roger P. Deane, Jacinta Delhaize, Dhruba J. Saikia •…

  • Dr Gourab Giri
6 min read
RESEARCH WORLD

Prevalence of aeroallergen sensitization in a polluted and industrialized area: a pilot study in South Africa’s Vaal Triangle

This study examines the prevalence of aeroallergen reactivity among atopic individuals living in the Vaal Triangle Airshed Priority Area (VTAPA), South Africa using the…

  • Dr Dorra Gharbi
37 min read
RESEARCH WORLD

Antimicrobial sensitivity – multi-drug resistance (ASMR) awareness within the public health sector in South Africa

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has emerged as one of the leading public health threats globally, including South Africa – University of Pretoria

  • KP Mahesh
9 min read
Miss Chante Johannes Sports, Recreation and Exercise Science Department at the University of the Western Cape
RESEARCH WORLD

Relationship between psychosocial factors and physical activity among undergraduate students from a South African university

Psychosocial factors influence physical activity among university students. Explore how this affected 534 undergraduates at an SA university

  • Chante Johannes
  • Nicolette V. Roman
  • Sunday O. Onagbiye
  • Lloyd L. Leach
  • Simone Titus
1 min read
RESEARCH WORLD

Forensic expert: An analysis of the solution in the App Kidnappings links to financial fraud in South Africa banking industry

This study focuses on an exploration of biometric-based solution in combatting mobile fraud in the South Africa Banking Industry (SABI)

  • Mokopane Charles Marakalala
35 min read