Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian

Health

HUMAN RIGHTS

'The law is clear': Sasha Stevenson fights back as vigilantes try to keep migrants out of clinics

Sasha Stevenson, Executive Director of SECTION27, reflects on over a decade of fighting for human rights in South Africa. From securing healthcare access for migrants against…

  • Sean Christie
17 min read
The electronic cigarette industry arrived in the country with lots of hype and no regulation more than a decade ago. Today, the vape industry is thriving, with no guardrails in place and a growing teenage addiction problem. Photo: Olena Bohovyk/Pexels
VAPING

The nicotine Wild West: How SA birthed the next generation of nicotine addicts

More than a decade after electronic cigarettes arrived in South Africa with no regulation, the vape industry continues to thrive unchecked, leading to a growing teenage addiction…

  • Tanya Pampalone
9 min read
PUBLIC HEALTH

Ebola is back. So are the double standards

Just four years after COVID-19, the US is demanding an Ebola quarantine camp in Kenya, while Western countries impose travel bans on African nations. This article explores the…

  • Linda Nordling
12 min read
Researchers agree that global warming caused by the release of large amounts of greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels like coal and oil can be clearly linked to intense downpours and heavy storms happening more often. (Pexels)
HEALTH

Why storms that used to happen every 50 years are hitting more often

Climate scientists agree that intense downpours and heavy storms will probably happen more often and become more unpredictable. But can every extreme weather event be pinned on…

  • Linda Pretorius
  • Karen Harkema
10 min read
Lenacapavir, the six-monthly anti-HIV jab, which prevents HIV through sex, is now stocked for free at 360 government clinics in six provinces. (Jay Caboz)
HEALTH

How to use the anti-HIV jab — and where to find it

The six-monthly anti-HIV jab, which prevents HIV through sex, is now stocked for free at 360 government clinics in six of South Africa’s provinces. How does the jab work, how do…

  • Mia Malan
15 min read
Experts predict that climate change will lead to extreme weather events like floods, storms, droughts and heatwaves becoming more intense and unpredictable. Photo: Andre Penner/Associated Press)
HEALTH

Is SA making good on its climate promises? Our sums say ‘yes’ — at least so far

With a R3.8 billion boost to help South Africa move away from fossil fuels like oil and coal for producing energy, how well is the country doing on keeping its promise to help…

  • Linda Pretorius
  • Karen Harkema
9 min read
The remains of a cholera treatment centre near Quelimane, Mozambique, after Cyclone Freddy struck in March 2023. (Martim Gray Pereira)
HEALTH

What years of war, cyclones and displacement have wrought upon the people of northern Mozambique

Northern Mozambique has been absorbing what humanitarian groups call “multiple shocks” for years. Conflict, cyclones, cholera, displacement; each arriving before the last has…

  • Sean Christie
19 min read
A new HIV prevention injection could change the course of the epidemic — but only if people trust it.
HEALTH

Misinformation is coming for the anti-HIV jab. Let’s get ahead of it

A new HIV prevention injection could change the course of the epidemic — but only if people trust it. Research shows we can pre-empt the false claims forming around it. The…

  • Brendan Maughan-Brown
8 min read
Lenacapavir, the revolutionary anti-HIV jab, has arrived. Now SA and the world must make it work. (Jay Caboz)
HEALTH

The HIV prevention jab scientists hoped for is finally here. Now comes the hard part

On 5 June, South Africa is about to begin one of its most important HIV prevention drives in decades. The country will start to roll out an HIV prevention injection that has to…

  • Mitchell Warren
  • Wawira Nyagah
9 min read
ARTICLE

SA is failing the blood pressure test

For a country that talks endlessly about prevention, South Africa has been oddly willing to tolerate one of its clearest, deadliest and most treatable health threats remaining…

  • Trudy D Leong and Kim Nguyen
5 min read
From throat and anal cancers to reduced fertility, the human papillomavirus poses serious risks to men that go largely undetected and unvaccinated. South Africa vaccinates girls but boys are left out. Photo: Pexels
HEALTH

Girls in SA get free HPV jabs. Boys don’t. Find out why they should

From throat and anal cancers to reduced fertility, the human papillomavirus poses serious risks to men that go largely undetected and unvaccinated. South Africa vaccinates girls…

  • Damian Naidoo
  • Kaymarlin Govender
  • Joanne E. Mantell
7 min read
Hasina Subedar, who is overseeing the health department’s introduction of pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP medication, lenacapavir, has a more informal title: South Africa’s queen of PrEP roll-outs. Photo: Jay Caboz
FORT NAPIER

Somebody call Hasina

Amid the mostly depressing HIV headlines of recent times, concerned as they mainly are with the deadly impacts of donor defunding, South Africa’s imminent roll-out of a…

  • Sean Christie
15 min read
The refusal to allow the cruise ship to dock in Cape Verde is an expression of the post-Covid-19 post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from which the world suffers. Photo: Cruisemapper
ANDES STRAIN

Hantavirus strain confirmed

The outbreak has entered a more serious phase after authorities confirmed that two cases detected in SA involve the Andes variant

  • Hasina Kathrada
7 min read
In less than a month, South Africa will start rolling out the most potent HIV prevention medication the world has seen. But that alone doesn’t guarantee that HIV-negative people who need this twice-a-year injection — called lenacapavir — will use it. (Pexels)
HEALTH

Nine lessons to make SA’s anti-HIV jab rollout work  

In less than a month, South Africa will start rolling out the most potent HIV prevention medication the world has seen. But that alone doesn’t guarantee that HIV-negative people…

  • Katherine Gill
10 min read
Shame, silence and incomplete sex ed are stopping South African girls from getting treated for sexually transmitted infections — even as rates stay stubbornly high. (Delwyn Verasamy)
HEALTH

It’s burning down there: How shame is keeping SA girls from looking after their sexual health

Shame, silence and incomplete sex ed are stopping South African girls from getting treated for sexually transmitted infections — even as rates remain stubbornly high

  • Zoe Duby
8 min read
South Africa has been drawn into a multi-country public health response after a cluster of illnesses and three deaths linked to an international cruise ship, with one passenger dying locally and another in critical condition in a Sandton hospital, the department of health confirmed.
ASCENSION ISLAND

Passenger dies in SA as rare virus linked to international cruise ship outbreak

Health officials are monitoring possible exposures in Gauteng after passengers linked to a deadly cruise ship outbreak passed through South Africa, with one patient in critical…

  • Hasina Kathrada
2 min read
HIV funding cuts fall hardest on key populations: sex workers, gay and bisexual men, transgender women and people who inject drugs — who have a much higher chance of getting HIV and depend heavily on specialised, donor-funded services which the government has been slow to take over. (Dylan Bush, Bhekisisa)
BHEKISISA

More HIV funding cuts are coming for SA. This time it’s a slow fade, but with clear risks

The Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria will start to cut its grant support to South Africa in just two years, with its final grant ending in eight years. Some…

  • Ida Jooste
12 min read
New research shows a steep decline in adolescent pregnancy rates across all nine provinces from 2021 to 2025, reversing course from previous years. It’s good news, even if it’s not clear why it’s happening. (Unsplash)
BIRTH RATES AMONG TEENS

Teen pregnancies are dramatically dropping. But researchers aren’t sure why

New research shows a steep decline in adolescent pregnancy rates across all nine provinces from 2021 to 2025, reversing course from previous years. It’s good news, even if it’s…

  • Tanya Pampalone
8 min read
ADVOCACY FOR PREVENTION OF HIV AND AIDS

Our anti-HIV jab will be rolled out in six weeks. But funding cuts hollowed out the system needed to deliver it

The uptake of the once-every-six-month HIV prevention jab lenacapavir (LEN) in South Africa will be heavily affected by the Trump administration’s funding cuts to the country, a…

  • Mia Malan
10 min read
A mental health workshop in Koudougou. The total number of mental health professionals working in the country, which has a population of more than 20 million, is set down as 103.
AFRICA

The spirits, the marabouts and the 11 psychiatrists in Burkina Faso

In Burkina Faso, more than 70 languages are spoken, armed conflict continues to escalate and half the country’s psychiatrists have left. With few mental health services…

  • Sean Christie
14 min read