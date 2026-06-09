Sasha Stevenson, Executive Director of SECTION27, reflects on over a decade of fighting for human rights in South Africa. From securing healthcare access for migrants against…
More than a decade after electronic cigarettes arrived in South Africa with no regulation, the vape industry continues to thrive unchecked, leading to a growing teenage addiction…
Just four years after COVID-19, the US is demanding an Ebola quarantine camp in Kenya, while Western countries impose travel bans on African nations. This article explores the…
Climate scientists agree that intense downpours and heavy storms will probably happen more often and become more unpredictable. But can every extreme weather event be pinned on…
The six-monthly anti-HIV jab, which prevents HIV through sex, is now stocked for free at 360 government clinics in six of South Africa’s provinces. How does the jab work, how do…
With a R3.8 billion boost to help South Africa move away from fossil fuels like oil and coal for producing energy, how well is the country doing on keeping its promise to help…
Northern Mozambique has been absorbing what humanitarian groups call “multiple shocks” for years. Conflict, cyclones, cholera, displacement; each arriving before the last has…
A new HIV prevention injection could change the course of the epidemic — but only if people trust it. Research shows we can pre-empt the false claims forming around it. The…
On 5 June, South Africa is about to begin one of its most important HIV prevention drives in decades. The country will start to roll out an HIV prevention injection that has to…
For a country that talks endlessly about prevention, South Africa has been oddly willing to tolerate one of its clearest, deadliest and most treatable health threats remaining…
From throat and anal cancers to reduced fertility, the human papillomavirus poses serious risks to men that go largely undetected and unvaccinated. South Africa vaccinates girls…
Amid the mostly depressing HIV headlines of recent times, concerned as they mainly are with the deadly impacts of donor defunding, South Africa’s imminent roll-out of a…
The outbreak has entered a more serious phase after authorities confirmed that two cases detected in SA involve the Andes variant
In less than a month, South Africa will start rolling out the most potent HIV prevention medication the world has seen. But that alone doesn’t guarantee that HIV-negative people…
Shame, silence and incomplete sex ed are stopping South African girls from getting treated for sexually transmitted infections — even as rates remain stubbornly high
Health officials are monitoring possible exposures in Gauteng after passengers linked to a deadly cruise ship outbreak passed through South Africa, with one patient in critical…
The Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria will start to cut its grant support to South Africa in just two years, with its final grant ending in eight years. Some…
New research shows a steep decline in adolescent pregnancy rates across all nine provinces from 2021 to 2025, reversing course from previous years. It’s good news, even if it’s…
The uptake of the once-every-six-month HIV prevention jab lenacapavir (LEN) in South Africa will be heavily affected by the Trump administration’s funding cuts to the country, a…
In Burkina Faso, more than 70 languages are spoken, armed conflict continues to escalate and half the country’s psychiatrists have left. With few mental health services…