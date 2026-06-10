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The Diplomat

Food for thought: Senegal’s first female military pilot Mame Rokhaya Lo speaking during one of the panel discussions. Photo: Marion Smith
AFRICA SECURITY

Apsaco 2026 reflects on Africa’s security

  • Marion Smith
7 min read
Behind every shipment of grain there is a farmer, a field, a contract, a port, an insurer and a buyer. When that chain begins with occupation and theft, the damage does not stop at Ukraine’s borders. It affects confidence in maritime trade and creates risks for every country that depends on transparent food supply routes
THE DIPLOMAT

Stolen Ukrainian grain is Africa’s food security concern too

Behind every shipment of grain there is a farmer, a field, a contract, a port, an insurer and a buyer. When that chain begins with…

  • Maria Koval
5 min read
The Inaugural Ambassadors Forum, an exclusive diplomatic gathering was hosted at The Palace of the Lost City in Sun City, North West. photo: Marion Smith
AMBASSADORS

African hospitality for an event to remember 

The Inaugural Forum on Tourism, Culture and Partnership brought together ambassadors for a weekend dedicated to strengthening partnerships, celebrating cultural exchange and…

  • Marion Smith
5 min read
Old and new: Trees grow from cracks and crevices in the weathered walls of the former Hotel de France, built in 1900, in Grand-Bassam. The city streets are lined with historic buildings, each carrying stories from another era. Photos: Marion Smith
AFRICA DAY 2026

Celebrating Africa Month in Côte d’Ivoire

The journey through culture, heritage and hospitality showcased that beyond the landscapes and landmarks is the warmth of the people and their optimism for the future

  • Marion Smith
5 min read
THE DIPLOMAT

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2026

On the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, the Embassies of Spain and Colombia in South Africa, as co-Chairs of the Equal Rights…

  • Joint statement by the Embassies of Spain and Colombia in South Africa
2 min read
Down to business: The South African delegation including the Charge D Affairs from the South African Embassy in Tunisia and her colleague.
THE DIPLOMAT

Investment and  discovery in Tunisia

Whether through high-level platforms like Fita or its vibrant tourism offerings, the country continues to position itself as a key player in Africa’s future while inviting the…

  • Marion Smith
5 min read
Russian-occupied: The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been exposed to the dangers of active warfare. Photo: Wikipedia
AFRICAN CLIMATE ALLIANCE

Earth Day in a time of war: Nuclear risk can no longer be ignored

Earth Day should remind us that the planet is protected by political courage, international accountability and the choices states make about the systems they build and defend

  • Dzvinka Kachur
4 min read
Collective action: Participants were invited to bring wool, knitting needles and crochet hooks, joining fellow volunteers in creating blankets that will be distributed to vulnerable South Africans. Photo: Marion Smith
67 BLANKETS FOR NELSON MANDELA DAY

67 Blankets marks a  brand-new chapter

Since its founding in 2013, 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day has grown from an idea into a national movement. Thousands of volunteers have contributed their time, skill and…

  • Marion Smith
3 min read
President Cyril Ramaphosa with twenty new Heads of Mission-designate. Photo: Marion Smith
AFRICA

A moment of diplomacy and global connection

The presentation of credentials is a cornerstone of diplomatic protocol, symbolising mutual recognition and the formal commencement of an ambassador’s duties

  • Marion Smith
2 min read
Influential gathering: The majestic Church of Sava in Belgrade, Serbia. More than 130 countries have confirmed participation and more than four million visitors are expected for Expo 2027 which runs from 15 May to 15 August in the city. Photos: Supplied
CHURCH OF SAINT SAVA

Stage is set for SA to make its mark at Expo 2027 in Belgrade

The country recognises the platform as a way to strengthen partnerships, promote investment and showcase its cultural and economic strengths.

  • Marion Smith
5 min read
THE DIPLOMAT
Video

[AFRICA-TICAD] Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), with overseas offices across thecontinent, works with African countries to pursue human security and quality growth.In this video…

  • Partner Content
1 min read
Shared perspectives: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s meetings have paved to way for their countries to explore new joint ventures. Photo: Supplied
THE DIPLOMAT

Brazil and SA strengthen ties

President Ramaphosa’s visit has given a new impetus to the diversification of our bilateral relations, from trade and tourism to arts and culture, thereby heralding a stronger…

  • Benedicto Fonseca Filho
2 min read
High-level platform: The First Celac–Africa High-Level Forum seeks to bolster relations between Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. Photo: Supplied
THE DIPLOMAT

Celac and African states meet to craft inter-regional synergy

Within the framework of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) Closing Summit, chaired by Colombia, the First Celac–Africa High-Level Forum will be convened…

  • Maria del Rosario Mina Rojas
2 min read
THE DIPLOMAT

Argentina: A story of bold policies and their results

South Africans often ask a recurring question: What changed in Argentina for the perception of our country’s economy to shift from risk to opportunity in just over two years? The…

  • Raúl Santiago Ailan
2 min read
THE DIPLOMAT

The Netherlands and South-Africa continue to deepen their partnership on all thingsdigital, cyber and tech

Netherlands Ambassador at Large for Cyber Affairs, H.E. Ernst Noorman pays a week long visit to South Africa to strengthen the partnerships with South Africa through engagements…

  • Staff Reporter
4 min read
Global exposure: The traditional dancers of International Maarif School Johannesburg participated for an entire week in cultural exchanges at the renowned Children’s Day celebrations of Turkey. Photo: Supplied
THE DIPLOMAT

Maarif foundation: from a footprint to a legacy

In the mid-19th century, Sultan Abdulaziz appointed Abu Bakr Effendi as his emissary on a humanitarian and diplomatic mission to the Cape at the Ottoman Empire’s cost. Effendi…

  • Marion Smith
3 min read
Heritage: High Commissioner of Botswana Dr Sanji Monageng, left and ambassador of Tunisia Karima Bardaoui. Photo: Marion Smith
THE DIPLOMAT

Tunisia’s olive oil diplomacy a celebration

Ambassador of Tunisia HE Karima Bardaoui, hosted an immersive showcase of Tunisia’s olive oil diplomacy at the Tunisian Embassy in Pretoria. The initiative places one of the…

  • Marion Smith
1 min read
Historical ties: The meeting reaffirmed the bondsbetween the Council of Arab Ambassadors and South Africa. Photo: Supplied
THE DIPLOMAT

Council of Arab Ambassadors hosts ANC leader

The Council of Arab Ambassadors in South Africa hosted a high-level engagement with the ANC leadership, led by its secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, at the CT Hotel in Pretoria.…

  • Marion Smith
2 min read
THE DIPLOMAT

Beyond trade: How a new talent hub signals a deeper Sweden–South Africa partnership

In a shifting global landscape, middle-sized economies like Sweden and emerging economies like South Africa are increasingly looking to one another for collaboration in…

  • Marion Smith
4 min read
Year of the Horse: The Chinese New Year celebration unfolded in the spirit of the season — rich with symbolism, optimism and shared joy.
THE DIPLOMAT

Embassies mark milestones and traditions

The events celebrated women’s leadership, national milestones and cultural traditions, highlighting diplomacy’s role in fostering dialogue, unity and shared values across regions

  • Marion Smith
6 min read