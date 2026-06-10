Behind every shipment of grain there is a farmer, a field, a contract, a port, an insurer and a buyer. When that chain begins with…
The Inaugural Forum on Tourism, Culture and Partnership brought together ambassadors for a weekend dedicated to strengthening partnerships, celebrating cultural exchange and…
The journey through culture, heritage and hospitality showcased that beyond the landscapes and landmarks is the warmth of the people and their optimism for the future
On the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, the Embassies of Spain and Colombia in South Africa, as co-Chairs of the Equal Rights…
Whether through high-level platforms like Fita or its vibrant tourism offerings, the country continues to position itself as a key player in Africa’s future while inviting the…
Earth Day should remind us that the planet is protected by political courage, international accountability and the choices states make about the systems they build and defend
Since its founding in 2013, 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day has grown from an idea into a national movement. Thousands of volunteers have contributed their time, skill and…
The presentation of credentials is a cornerstone of diplomatic protocol, symbolising mutual recognition and the formal commencement of an ambassador’s duties
The country recognises the platform as a way to strengthen partnerships, promote investment and showcase its cultural and economic strengths.
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), with overseas offices across thecontinent, works with African countries to pursue human security and quality growth.In this video…
President Ramaphosa’s visit has given a new impetus to the diversification of our bilateral relations, from trade and tourism to arts and culture, thereby heralding a stronger…
Within the framework of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) Closing Summit, chaired by Colombia, the First Celac–Africa High-Level Forum will be convened…
South Africans often ask a recurring question: What changed in Argentina for the perception of our country’s economy to shift from risk to opportunity in just over two years? The…
Netherlands Ambassador at Large for Cyber Affairs, H.E. Ernst Noorman pays a week long visit to South Africa to strengthen the partnerships with South Africa through engagements…
In the mid-19th century, Sultan Abdulaziz appointed Abu Bakr Effendi as his emissary on a humanitarian and diplomatic mission to the Cape at the Ottoman Empire’s cost. Effendi…
Ambassador of Tunisia HE Karima Bardaoui, hosted an immersive showcase of Tunisia’s olive oil diplomacy at the Tunisian Embassy in Pretoria. The initiative places one of the…
The Council of Arab Ambassadors in South Africa hosted a high-level engagement with the ANC leadership, led by its secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, at the CT Hotel in Pretoria.…
In a shifting global landscape, middle-sized economies like Sweden and emerging economies like South Africa are increasingly looking to one another for collaboration in…
The events celebrated women’s leadership, national milestones and cultural traditions, highlighting diplomacy’s role in fostering dialogue, unity and shared values across regions