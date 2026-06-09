Automation is freeing people to focus on areas that truly require human intelligence in the form of creativity, innovation, empathy and…
The Milkor 380, developed entirely in South Africa, represents a significant leap forward in unmanned systems technology
The smart technology builds personal memory models, learning about users’ habits and preferences over time to continuously improve service
The SA Artificial Intelligence Association said that LinkedIn may be breaching the Protection of Personal Information Act by collecting local user data for training of AI models
With the rise of social media platforms and the proliferation of mobile devices, citizens and leaders have a whole new electoral interface
This is part of a continental series of op-eds and podcasts on whether digitalisation will benefit democracy in Africa
The increased adoption of the latest digital technologies in developing countries has heightened speculation and optimism concerning bridging the gap between the relatively rich…
Digital transformation in Africa requires a strong public sector and foundation for a digital future. Anticipatory digital governance holds the key.
In their working paper, Digital pervasiveness and divisiveness: The role of African governments in enabling healthy digital futures Iman Bashir and Fisayo Oyewale use stories…
I had the chance to play with the Honor 90 over the weekend, so what did I think? Starting with the box opening, one of my favourite parts, “you never know what you’re gonna…
Rechargeable through the mains, a solar panel or your car, this small power source provides ‘lights out therapy
Mobile power pack handles four-hour shoot with ease
The Asus Zenbook 14 is a laptop for work and play; excellent for an on-the-go lifestyle as it weighs 1.5kgs
The new feed of visual clips allows users to scroll through music, podcasts and audiobook previews
It aims to upskill 3 million Africans in the digital and cybersecurity space
The artificial intelligence language model is regarded as the fastest growing ‘app’ in history, garnering over 100 million active users in two months
The potential impact of ChatGPT on society remains complicated and unclear
They range from the new Macbook Air M2 and Samsung’s new Neo QLED TV to the Avata DJI drone
Low code platforms provide business users with little to no technical knowledge the ability to build apps to supplement their enterprise solutions