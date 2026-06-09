Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian

Sci-tech

AFRICAN GIANT: Given its unique position in terms of technological advancement, South Africa stands to be the industry leader on the continent. Photo: Freepik
AI

How South Africa can shape the continent’s digital future

  • Tracy Tafirenyika
4 min read
Graphic: John McCann
AI

Technology is reshaping, not replacing, human value

Automation is freeing people to focus on areas that truly require human intelligence in the form of creativity, innovation, empathy and…

  • Maureen Phiri
4 min read
The Milkor 380’s multi-role design makes it ideal for a spectrum of applications, including border surveillance. Photo: Supplied
RECOMMENDED THREE

G20: A platform to showcase local tech innovations

The Milkor 380, developed entirely in South Africa, represents a significant leap forward in unmanned systems technology

  • Brian Sokutu
6 min read
Graphic: John McCann
5G ADVANCED NETWORKS

Chinese technology punts AI Agents and 5G-advanced networks for the future

The smart technology builds personal memory models, learning about users’ habits and preferences over time to continuously improve service

  • Aarti Bhana
5 min read
(File photo)
AI

South African AI group files complaint against LinkedIn for data use without consent

The SA Artificial Intelligence Association said that LinkedIn may be breaching the Protection of Personal Information Act by collecting local user data for training of AI models

  • Umamah Bakharia
2 min read
How does a continent that has suffered decades of state capture and democratic decline ensure free, fair and participatory electoral processes for effective democratic governance? Technology may be the answer. (Delwyn Verasamy, M&G)
AFRICA

Is South Africa ready for electronic voting?

With the rise of social media platforms and the proliferation of mobile devices, citizens and leaders have a whole new electoral interface

  • Maxwell Maseko
5 min read
As over 17 African countries gear up for elections in 2024 are launching a continental series of op-eds and podcasts on whether digitalisation will benefit democracy in Africa.(Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
AFRICA

Elections in a Digital Africa – 2024

This is part of a continental series of op-eds and podcasts on whether digitalisation will benefit democracy in Africa

  • The Digital Afrikan
3 min read
The economic value added to the continent’s GDP by mobile technologies and services will be worth $155-billion by 2025. Transactions on mobile money platforms reached $490-billion in 2020. YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
AFRICA

Is mobile money the answer to financial inclusion in Sub-Saharan Africa?

The increased adoption of the latest digital technologies in developing countries has heightened speculation and optimism concerning bridging the gap between the relatively rich…

  • Dr Onkokame Mothobi
4 min read
DIGITAL AFRIKAN

Governance that prepares: Why Africa needs a serious platform for contemplating our digital transformation and its governance

Digital transformation in Africa requires a strong public sector and foundation for a digital future. Anticipatory digital governance holds the key.

  • Mzukisi Qobo
  • Geci Karuri-Sebina
4 min read
Oupa Nkosi/M&G
DIGITAL AFRICA

Digital pervasiveness and divisiveness: The role of African governments in enabling healthy digital futures

In their working paper, Digital pervasiveness and divisiveness: The role of African governments in enabling healthy digital futures Iman Bashir and Fisayo Oyewale use stories…

  • Iman Bashir
  • Fisayo Oyewale
7 min read
HONOR

Review: Ballies playing with phones – The Honor 90

I had the chance to play with the Honor 90 over the weekend, so what did I think? Starting with the box opening, one of my favourite parts, “you never know what you’re gonna…

  • Douglas White
4 min read
Dynamic: ACDC’s portable power station is a welcome addition during load-shedding.
ACDC

Review: ACDC’s 150W portable power station is pricey but makes load-shedding easier

Rechargeable through the mains, a solar panel or your car, this small power source provides ‘lights out therapy

  • Eyaaz Matwadia
3 min read
BLUETTI
Video

Bluetti EB70 portable power station review: a powerful solution for load-shedding

Mobile power pack handles four-hour shoot with ease

  • MG Reporter
1 min read
2 IN 1 LAPTOP

Review: Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED

The Asus Zenbook 14 is a laptop for work and play; excellent for an on-the-go lifestyle as it weighs 1.5kgs

  • Nafisa Akabor
5 min read
Spotify has announced changes to its app and user experience, with a focus on creators.
APP

Spotify overhauls app. Now it’s like TikTok, Instagram Stories mash-up

The new feed of visual clips allows users to scroll through music, podcasts and audiobook previews

  • Nafisa Akabor
4 min read
The Covid-19 pandemic turbocharged digitisation across industries, such as transport, healthcare, energy and education, and now technology company Cisco is now working on optimising the hybrid working system. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
CISCO

Technology firm Cisco is helping countries like South Africa plug the digital skills gap

It aims to upskill 3 million Africans in the digital and cybersecurity space

  • Nafisa Akabor
4 min read
OpenAI’s generative AI tools, ChatGPT and DALL-E 2, has brought artificial intelligence into contemporary popular discourse in all corners of the social sphere, from the art world and music to the impenetrable walls of the United Nations Security Council. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
AI

ChatGPT has democratised AI, but like all new tech, comes with risks: analysts

The artificial intelligence language model is regarded as the fastest growing ‘app’ in history, garnering over 100 million active users in two months

  • Nafisa Akabor
6 min read
It is entirely possible that November’s release of ChatGPT by California company OpenAI will be remembered as a turning point in introducing a new wave of artificial intelligence to the wider public.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

ChatGPT: the promises, pitfalls and panic

The potential impact of ChatGPT on society remains complicated and unclear

  • Alex Pigman
4 min read
The Apple Macbook Air M2 is top of the M&G’s Christmas tech gifts guide. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
DJI AVATA

The M&G’s guide to the best techie Christmas gifts

They range from the new Macbook Air M2 and Samsung’s new Neo QLED TV to the Avata DJI drone

  • Nafisa Akabor
6 min read
SAP customers can build an app, an automated process or a website using a drag-and-drop function without coding knowledge.
SAP

SAP Build lets business users create apps, addresses skills shortage

Low code platforms provide business users with little to no technical knowledge the ability to build apps to supplement their enterprise solutions

  • Nafisa Akabor
5 min read