Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian

Education

STEM

Daveyton teenager reaching for the stars through science and innovation

6 min read
YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT

When survival becomes the business plan: how a 21-year-old designer is building a future beyond unemployment

The story of youth unemployment in South Africa is often told through percentages, economic forecasts and reports about a shrinking job…

  • Amahle Banda
7 min read
The University of Fort Hare has formally charged its vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu.
EDUCATION

Fort Hare serves misconduct charges on vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu

Buhlungu is further accused of damaging the University’s reputation through public comments made during a media interview, which Council claims undermined its integrity

  • Edwin Naidu
2 min read
Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela says South Africa must urgently adapt its education and training system to artificial intelligence, automation and digital transformation as the country confronts a “workforce-transition capacity problem” Photo: Delwyn Verasamy
BUTI MANAMELA

Manamela’s digital bet: Can SA’s higher education system survive the revolution under way?

Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela says South Africa must urgently adapt its education and training system to artificial intelligence, automation and digital transformation…

  • Edwin Naidu
6 min read
Restoring integrity and protecting universities from political and commercial predation are priorities for Universities South Africa (USAf), the membership body representing all 26 public universities in South Africa.
ACADEMIC INTEGRITY

Universities South Africa sounds alarm on rising campus governance risks

Several universities are facing deepening governance crises marked by institutional capture, leadership instability and weakened accountability systems, say higher education…

  • Edwin Naidu
8 min read
NSFAS has been placed under administration amid governance and audit failures, with professor Hlengani Mathebula appointed to stabilise student funding operations .
BUTI MANAMELA NSFAS

NSFAS placed under administration amid governance and audit collapse

NSFAS has been placed under administration amid governance and audit failures, with professor Hlengani Mathebula appointed to stabilise student funding operations

  • Edwin Naidu
5 min read
EDUCATION

Universities must confront the shadow of institutional capture

South Africa’s universities face growing risks of “institutional capture”, with Universities South Africa warning of governance failures, political interference and rising…

  • Edwin Naidu
5 min read
Mondli Hlatshwayo, an associate professor (labour studies and worker education) at the Centre for Education Rights and Transformation, University of Johannesburg
EDDIE WEBSTER

Comrade, scholar, cadre: A letter of respect to Sakhela Buhlungu

An open letter to the Fort Hare vice-chancellor, honouring a shared struggle, principled leadership and a bond forged in activism, scholarship and sacrifice

  • Mondli Hlatshwayo
6 min read
Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile’s State of Education address reflects a department under pressure but attempting to demonstrate responsiveness.
EDUCATION

Overcrowding, infrastructure failures and school safety dominate Gauteng education MEC’s agenda — but deeper structural pressures remain unresolved

Lebogang Maile warns that the province’s school system faces growing strain

  • Edwin Naidu
4 min read
The University of Fort Hare has formally charged its vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu.
BUTI MANAMELA

Fort Hare council split deepens after VC’s suspension

The University of Fort Hare faces a governance crisis after vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu was placed on precautionary suspension. Councillors warn of contested authority,…

  • Edwin Naidu
5 min read
The University of Fort Hare has formally charged its vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu.
BEATA MTYINGIZANA BUHLUNGU

‘Mr President, you failed me’ – University of Fort Hare corruption fallout reaches Ramaphosa

Vice-chancellor professor Sakhela Buhlungu has been suspended and now faces disciplinary action, despite a report that allegedly found no wrongdoing. The move has reignited…

  • Edwin Naidu
5 min read
Governance failures at the University of Fort Hare have raised concerns for years, preceding the recent suspension of its vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu
BANTU EDUCATION ACT

University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor placed on precautionary suspension pending disciplinary process

The council cites seriousness of allegations and risks to institutional governance after forensic investigation. The VC had alerted the council to the ‘misstep’ and sought to…

  • Edwin Naidu
3 min read
A total of 537 young people graduated as certified real estate practitioners at the Durban International Convention Centre, a ceremony that marked the completion of the KwaZulu-Natal Real Estate Training and Placement Programme
EDUCATION

Services SETA’s real estate transformation drive graduates 537 youth

A total of 537 young people graduated as certified real estate practitioners at the Durban International Convention Centre, a ceremony that marked the completion of the…

  • Amanda Sithole
3 min read
Whizz kids: The 2025 cohort of the National Science and Technology Forum’s Brilliants Programme. Photos: National Science and Technology Forum
BLACK LEARNERS

Top pupils get wings to help SA soar

Through the NSTF Brilliants Programme, a group of top maths and science learners are becoming tomorrow’s problem-solvers, innovators and leaders

  • Edwin Naidu
5 min read
EARNING ROBOTICS: :Xoliswa Mahlangu, head of digital learning and technology at Sifiso EdTech (left) and Shoprite Foundation director Maude Modise, watching pupils at Siyifunile Secondary School in Mpumalanga learning robotics. Picture: Supplied
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EDUCATION

Robotics lab launched in Mpumalanga school to boost digital skills in rural classrooms

The Shoprite Foundation and the Development Bank of Southern Africa have jointly funded a robotics laboratory in Dullstroom to expand access to coding and digital education for…

  • Brian Sokutu
6 min read
Roedean school
ANTISEMITISM

Forensic probe finds leadership failures at Roedean School as board chair resigns

Concerns raised by a number of students prior to a tennis match were not managed through appropriate leadership processes

  • Hasina Kathrada
2 min read
The Services Sector Education and Training Authority and the University of Cape Town have launched a one-of-a-kind facility aimed at strengthening African-led scientific capacity in skin health.
EDUCATION

Service SETA, UCT launch skin care hub

The Services Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) and the University of Cape Town (UCT) have launched a one-of-a-kind facility aimed at strengthening African-led…

  • Amanda Sithole
3 min read
Roedean school
EDUCATION

Roedean school principal quits over sports row with King David

The school said it acknowledged that the school’s cancellation of a tennis match against King David earlier this month ‘were deeply hurtful to the Jewish community’

  • MG Reporter
1 min read
Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela says South Africa must urgently adapt its education and training system to artificial intelligence, automation and digital transformation as the country confronts a “workforce-transition capacity problem” Photo: Delwyn Verasamy
BUTI MANAMELA

Engineering the next 50 years

Inside Minister Manamela’s high-stakes plan to rewrite the rules of higher education

  • Edwin Naidu
5 min read
Concerned: As top students celebrated their matric results this week, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, below, highlighted structural challenges facing the system. Photo: Department of Basic Education
BASIC EDUCATION

Stagnating matric maths pass rate a sobering reality

The declining rate reflects deep-rooted challenges that begin in the early school grades

  • Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
8 min read