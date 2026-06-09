The story of youth unemployment in South Africa is often told through percentages, economic forecasts and reports about a shrinking job…
Buhlungu is further accused of damaging the University’s reputation through public comments made during a media interview, which Council claims undermined its integrity
Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela says South Africa must urgently adapt its education and training system to artificial intelligence, automation and digital transformation…
Several universities are facing deepening governance crises marked by institutional capture, leadership instability and weakened accountability systems, say higher education…
NSFAS has been placed under administration amid governance and audit failures, with professor Hlengani Mathebula appointed to stabilise student funding operations
South Africa’s universities face growing risks of “institutional capture”, with Universities South Africa warning of governance failures, political interference and rising…
An open letter to the Fort Hare vice-chancellor, honouring a shared struggle, principled leadership and a bond forged in activism, scholarship and sacrifice
Lebogang Maile warns that the province’s school system faces growing strain
The University of Fort Hare faces a governance crisis after vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu was placed on precautionary suspension. Councillors warn of contested authority,…
Vice-chancellor professor Sakhela Buhlungu has been suspended and now faces disciplinary action, despite a report that allegedly found no wrongdoing. The move has reignited…
The council cites seriousness of allegations and risks to institutional governance after forensic investigation. The VC had alerted the council to the ‘misstep’ and sought to…
A total of 537 young people graduated as certified real estate practitioners at the Durban International Convention Centre, a ceremony that marked the completion of the…
Through the NSTF Brilliants Programme, a group of top maths and science learners are becoming tomorrow’s problem-solvers, innovators and leaders
The Shoprite Foundation and the Development Bank of Southern Africa have jointly funded a robotics laboratory in Dullstroom to expand access to coding and digital education for…
Concerns raised by a number of students prior to a tennis match were not managed through appropriate leadership processes
The Services Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) and the University of Cape Town (UCT) have launched a one-of-a-kind facility aimed at strengthening African-led…
The school said it acknowledged that the school’s cancellation of a tennis match against King David earlier this month ‘were deeply hurtful to the Jewish community’
Inside Minister Manamela’s high-stakes plan to rewrite the rules of higher education
The declining rate reflects deep-rooted challenges that begin in the early school grades