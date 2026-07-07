What does it take to prepare young people for the future of work?

The learners' reflections echoed that sentiment. For Neo Sejane from Musi High School, the experience highlighted the importance of collaboration. While developing their project, the team used artificial intelligence to brainstorm possible names before collectively deciding on the final concept. “We used AI and ChatGPT to help us think,” Sejane said. “But everyone contributed. It showed us that technology can support our ideas rather than replace them.”

For Mpho Motlohi from Progressive Comprehensive High School, the biggest lesson had little to do with coding or artificial intelligence. “I want to continue improving my public speaking,” Motlohi said. “Learning to stand in front of people and confidently present our ideas has made a big difference.” Within this, he also developed a skill. “I discovered that I have leadership skills,” Motlohi said. "I made sure everyone's ideas were heard and that nobody was left behind."

Those communication skills formed an important part of the programme. Alongside technical workshops, Coach Itumeleng Academy introduced learners to debating, pitching and public speaking, reinforcing the idea that innovation depends not only on developing solutions but also on communicating them effectively.

Those moments of personal growth are what Nxumalo believes will have the longest-lasting impact. “When the learners first arrived, many believed technology was something that happened somewhere else, for someone else,” she said. “By the end of the programme, they were confidently discussing artificial intelligence, innovation and entrepreneurship while presenting technology solutions to real-world problems.”

The transformation was also shaped by the initiative's partnerships. Eskom introduced learners to digital transformation within the energy sector, including robotics, artificial intelligence and digital twin technology used at power stations. Sci-Bono exposed participants to robotics, virtual reality and mechatronics, while Coach Itumeleng Academy focused on helping learners develop confidence alongside technical knowledge.

Exposure to industry professionals proved equally significant. Learners explored not only emerging technologies but also resilience, leadership and personal development.

Ngwenya further said interacting with professionals helped expand her understanding of what is possible. “It was exciting because we learned about technology, but we also learned how to manage ourselves mentally and not let negativity stop us,” said Ngwenya. “It showed us that there are many opportunities that can benefit us in the future.”

For Nxumalo, these collaborations reflect FutureU's broader philosophy. “We don't believe education should happen in isolation,” she said. “When industry, education and community organisations work together, we create opportunities that no single organisation could provide alone.”