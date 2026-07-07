What does it take to prepare young people for the future of work?

When 100 high school learners stood before engineers, educators and technology professionals to present ideas tackling electricity management, cable theft, renewable energy and public transport, they were doing more than completing a six-day bootcamp. They were demonstrating what can happen when young people are given access to opportunities that many have never imagined were available to them.
The presentations marked not only the conclusion of FutureU's inaugural Technology Bootcamp but they also represented the first public demonstration of the initiative's broader vision: preparing young South Africans for a rapidly changing world of work by exposing them to technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership before they leave school.
Founded by digital transformation strategist and youth development advocate Ayanda Nxumalo, FutureU was born from a simple but powerful belief that talent exists in every community, even when opportunity does not. “A child's postcode should never determine the quality of opportunities they receive or the size of their dreams,” said Nxumalo.
After spending more than a decade working in telecommunications, consulting and financial services across South Africa and the United Kingdom, specialising in business analysis, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, Nxumalo became increasingly aware of a contradiction. While organisations were investing heavily in preparing for the future through technology and innovation, many young South Africans, particularly those from townships and underserved communities, were still being expected to make career decisions without meaningful exposure to the industries shaping that future. FutureU is her response to that challenge.
The initiative seeks to bridge the gap between education and employment by exposing learners to future-focused careers, emerging technologies and industry professionals. Rather than replacing formal education, it aims to complement it by helping young people develop the confidence, networks and practical understanding needed to navigate an increasingly digital economy.
Its first Technology Bootcamp, held in Johannesburg from 29 June to 4 July, became the initiative's first attempt to translate that vision into practice.
Over six days, 100 Grade 10 to 12 learners participated in workshops on artificial intelligence, robotics, digital transformation, entrepreneurship and leadership. The programme, delivered in partnership with the University of Johannesburg, Sci-Bono, Coach Itumeleng Academy, Eskom and other partners, challenged learners to think beyond theory by applying their new knowledge to problems affecting their own communities.
For Nqobile Phumelele Ngwenya from Basa Tutorial Institute, one of the biggest lessons was recognising how quickly technology is evolving and the importance of preparing for that future. “The most surprising thing I learned was how much is changing,” said Ngwenya. “What we learn now will benefit us in the future. I also realised that how we present ourselves is part of building our own personal brand.”
Oriyha Mathodzi Matsile from MHJ Secondary School added that careers in technology had never seemed particularly appealing. That changed over the course of the week. “I never thought I'd be interested in technology,” Matsile said. “But after attending FutureU, I realised I'm capable of doing it. It was much simpler than I expected and it made me think differently about my future. Instead of limiting myself to careers I already knew, I started thinking about opportunities in technology as well.”
On the other hand, Nxumalo said the programme was never about teaching young people how to use technology for its own sake. “The most rewarding moment for me has been seeing hope return to these young people,” she said. “Many of our learners come from communities where opportunities are limited, unemployment is high and success in technology often feels like something that belongs to people in other parts of the country or the world.”
That change became evident on the boot camp's final day. Working in teams, learners pitched technology-driven solutions to a panel of judges drawn from industry and academia. Their ideas reflected both creativity and an acute awareness of the challenges facing their communities.
One group developed ‘Future Serve SA’, a multilingual electricity management platform that would enable communities to report transformer faults directly and reward responsible electricity use through a points-based incentive system. Recognising that technology should be accessible to everyone, the team also incorporated voice-command functionality for visually impaired users and designed the platform to operate without mobile data.
Another group proposed the ‘Smart Autonomous Cable Protection System’, which uses artificial intelligence to detect and prevent cable theft before critical infrastructure is damaged. Other teams developed ‘Solar Swap’, a renewable-energy battery exchange concept and the ‘VIA Ride App’, a digital transport solution to improve mobility.
The projects illustrated FutureU's belief that innovation begins with understanding the realities people experience every day. “The innovation challenge demonstrated something I have always believed,” said Nxumalo. “Young people are not short of ideas; they are short of opportunities to develop them.”
The learners' reflections echoed that sentiment. For Neo Sejane from Musi High School, the experience highlighted the importance of collaboration. While developing their project, the team used artificial intelligence to brainstorm possible names before collectively deciding on the final concept. “We used AI and ChatGPT to help us think,” Sejane said. “But everyone contributed. It showed us that technology can support our ideas rather than replace them.”
For Mpho Motlohi from Progressive Comprehensive High School, the biggest lesson had little to do with coding or artificial intelligence. “I want to continue improving my public speaking,” Motlohi said. “Learning to stand in front of people and confidently present our ideas has made a big difference.” Within this, he also developed a skill. “I discovered that I have leadership skills,” Motlohi said. "I made sure everyone's ideas were heard and that nobody was left behind."
Those communication skills formed an important part of the programme. Alongside technical workshops, Coach Itumeleng Academy introduced learners to debating, pitching and public speaking, reinforcing the idea that innovation depends not only on developing solutions but also on communicating them effectively.
Those moments of personal growth are what Nxumalo believes will have the longest-lasting impact. “When the learners first arrived, many believed technology was something that happened somewhere else, for someone else,” she said. “By the end of the programme, they were confidently discussing artificial intelligence, innovation and entrepreneurship while presenting technology solutions to real-world problems.”
The transformation was also shaped by the initiative's partnerships. Eskom introduced learners to digital transformation within the energy sector, including robotics, artificial intelligence and digital twin technology used at power stations. Sci-Bono exposed participants to robotics, virtual reality and mechatronics, while Coach Itumeleng Academy focused on helping learners develop confidence alongside technical knowledge.
Exposure to industry professionals proved equally significant. Learners explored not only emerging technologies but also resilience, leadership and personal development.
Ngwenya further said interacting with professionals helped expand her understanding of what is possible. “It was exciting because we learned about technology, but we also learned how to manage ourselves mentally and not let negativity stop us,” said Ngwenya. “It showed us that there are many opportunities that can benefit us in the future.”
For Nxumalo, these collaborations reflect FutureU's broader philosophy. “We don't believe education should happen in isolation,” she said. “When industry, education and community organisations work together, we create opportunities that no single organisation could provide alone.”
She is also careful not to overstate what a single programme can achieve. “One week cannot solve South Africa's education challenges or bridge decades of inequality,” she said. “But what we have done is give them something equally important: belief.”
FutureU's ambition extends far beyond its first bootcamp. The initiative aims to build sustained pathways connecting young people with mentors, universities, employers and industries that many would otherwise never encounter. “This was never meant to be a once-off event where learners attend, receive a certificate and go home,” Nxumalo said. “The vision has always been to create pathways and connect young people with opportunities that can genuinely change the trajectory of their lives.”
Whether initiatives like FutureU can meaningfully influence South Africa's broader education and employment landscape remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the conversations about artificial intelligence, innovation and the future of work cannot remain confined to boardrooms, universities or technology companies.
If South Africa hopes to prepare the next generation for an increasingly digital economy, those conversations will also have to reach classrooms, community halls, and young people whose potential has too often been limited by a lack of exposure rather than ability.
As Nxumalo puts it: "Talent is evenly distributed across our country; opportunity is not. Our mission is to change that, one learner at a time."