South Africa anticipates a significant boost to its tourism and trade sectors with the launch of Air Europa's new direct flight service…
The R2.1 billion Club Med deal faces scrutiny as Chief Jiba Magwaza of the Magwaza Royal Trusts in KwaZulu-Natal criticizes the involvement of Tinley Leisure Women Investments…
South Africa's sugar industry has lost an estimated R1.5 billion due to a surge in cheap sugar imports, primarily from India, Guatemala, Brazil, and Thailand. Despite a recent…
A confidential draft PwC forensic report obtained by the Mail & Guardian has raised questions about the calculation used to settle the long-running Lanseria Airport dispute,…
What began as an arbitration over Lanseria Airport has escalated into a major governance crisis for the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), involving a whistleblower complaint…
South African billionaire Robert Gumede and Zimbabwean deal-maker Rute Moyo have joined forces through their Vision Sugar Group to rescue the beleaguered sugar giant Tongaat…
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board has formally assumed oversight of a whistleblower complaint against chief executive Patrick Dlamini following a special meeting with…
South Africa faces slow economic transformation, highlighted by a 32.7% unemployment rate and just 6.9% black ownership in its 60 largest listed companies. Speakers at the Top…
Business leaders at the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference have highlighted compliance fatigue and unclear outcomes under South Africa's broad-based black economic empowerment…
Businessman Kagiso Matjila has threatened the PIC, the Government Employees Pension Fund and PIC chief executive Patrick Dlamini with a R1 billion damages claim in an escalation…
KwaZulu-Natal sugar giant Tongaat Hulett Ltd (THL) has been saved from liquidation after a binding agreement was reached between Business Rescue Practitioners, the Industrial…
A whistleblower complaint before the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board highlights governance issues, alleged conflicts of interest, and the authority behind a forensic…
There were replacement transactions at Old Mutual and Absa, with FirstRand, Sanlam and Capitec retaining black ownership. But Standard Bank and Nedbank have less than 1% black…
South Africa-Kenya Business Forum, which brought together government officials, financiers, industrialists and business organisations from both countries during President Ruto’s…
CANAL+ made its Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) debut on Wednesday, becoming the first French company – and the only global media and entertainment group – ever listed on the…
Flexibility in the sugar value chain is essential to ensure its long-term sustainability
South African Reserve Bank raises interest rate to 7%, warning that oil shocks, food inflation and global instability could drive prices higher
South Africans could face rising living and borrowing costs after inflation accelerated to 4% in April, with economists warning that fuel-driven global price shocks — not…
Previously unreported affidavits have raised serious questions about the Industrial Development Corporation’s R1.1billion funding to SA Steel Mills, including allegations of weak…