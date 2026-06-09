Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian

Business

MANUFACTURING

Coatings and paints industry set for growth

  • Brian Sokutu
3 min read
SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa pins tourism hopes on new Air Europa route to Spain

South Africa anticipates a significant boost to its tourism and trade sectors with the launch of Air Europa's new direct flight service…

  • Hasina Kathrada
4 min read
Call for accountability: Concerns about the criteria used and process followed in awarding the deal to Tinley Leisure Women Investments continue to linger. Photo: Supplied
BUSINESS AND FINANCE

Trust questions IDC equity to ‘outsiders’

The R2.1 billion Club Med deal faces scrutiny as Chief Jiba Magwaza of the Magwaza Royal Trusts in KwaZulu-Natal criticizes the involvement of Tinley Leisure Women Investments…

  • Brian Sokutu
9 min read
Roadblock: Cheap sugar imports, mainly from India, Guatemala, Brazil and Thailand, are killing the struggling industry. Photo: Delwyn Versamy
SUGAR INDUSTRY

R1.5bn lost to cheap sugar imports

South Africa's sugar industry has lost an estimated R1.5 billion due to a surge in cheap sugar imports, primarily from India, Guatemala, Brazil, and Thailand. Despite a recent…

  • Sandile Motha
6 min read
PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION

EXCLUSIVE: PwC findings behind the PIC’s Lanseria fight

A confidential draft PwC forensic report obtained by the Mail & Guardian has raised questions about the calculation used to settle the long-running Lanseria Airport dispute,…

  • Hasina Kathrada
5 min read
Businessman Kagiso Matjila has threatened the PIC, the Government Employees Pension Fund and PIC chief executive Patrick Dlamini with a R1 billion damages claim in an escalation of the battle over the Lanseria International Airport dispute.
PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION

Why a settled Lanseria dispute still haunts the PIC

What began as an arbitration over Lanseria Airport has escalated into a major governance crisis for the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), involving a whistleblower complaint…

  • Hasina Kathrada
5 min read
High stakes: South African businessman Robert Gumede
BUSINESS RESCUE

The African duo entrepreneurs who saved Tongaat Hulett

South African billionaire Robert Gumede and Zimbabwean deal-maker Rute Moyo have joined forces through their Vision Sugar Group to rescue the beleaguered sugar giant Tongaat…

  • Sandile Motha
7 min read
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
FINANCE

Godongwana steps in as PIC probe gathers pace

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board has formally assumed oversight of a whistleblower complaint against chief executive Patrick Dlamini following a special meeting with…

  • Hasina Kathrada
3 min read
ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION

Economic transformation in the country is unfolding at a snail’s pace

South Africa faces slow economic transformation, highlighted by a 32.7% unemployment rate and just 6.9% black ownership in its 60 largest listed companies. Speakers at the Top…

  • Brian Sokutu
5 min read
B BBEE

Broad-based BEE compliance fatigue and unclear outcomes dominate transformation debate

Business leaders at the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference have highlighted compliance fatigue and unclear outcomes under South Africa's broad-based black economic empowerment…

  • Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
4 min read
Businessman Kagiso Matjila has threatened the PIC, the Government Employees Pension Fund and PIC chief executive Patrick Dlamini with a R1 billion damages claim in an escalation of the battle over the Lanseria International Airport dispute.

Matjila threatens PIC with lawsuit

Businessman Kagiso Matjila has threatened the PIC, the Government Employees Pension Fund and PIC chief executive Patrick Dlamini with a R1 billion damages claim in an escalation…

  • Hasina Kathrada
4 min read
The collapse of THL would have spelt disaster for the KZN economy and many other rural towns who rely on the sugar sector for survival.
SUGAR INDUSTRY

Business rescue practitioners and key stakeholders strike deal to save Tongaat Hulett

KwaZulu-Natal sugar giant Tongaat Hulett Ltd (THL) has been saved from liquidation after a binding agreement was reached between Business Rescue Practitioners, the Industrial…

  • Sandile Motha
3 min read
PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION

Lanseria dispute at heart of PIC board probe

A whistleblower complaint before the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board highlights governance issues, alleged conflicts of interest, and the authority behind a forensic…

  • Hasina Kathrada
3 min read
South Africa is lagging behind in its transformation crusade, given that Standard Bank and Nedbank have less than 1% black ownership and neither have concluded black economic empowerment (BEE) transactions for a decade.
BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT BEE

South Africa’s transformation drive under scrutiny as JSE black ownership remains low 

There were replacement transactions at Old Mutual and Absa, with FirstRand, Sanlam and Capitec retaining black ownership. But Standard Bank and Nedbank have less than 1% black…

  • Brian Sokutu
5 min read
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at South Africa-Kenya Business Forum in Midrand. (DTIC/X)
BUSINESS

South Africa and Kenya push to turn African integration into industrial growth

South Africa-Kenya Business Forum, which brought together government officials, financiers, industrialists and business organisations from both countries during President Ruto’s…

  • Hasina Kathrada
7 min read
BUSINESS

CANAL+ listing on JSE a historic moment for the bourse

CANAL+ made its Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) debut on Wednesday, becoming the first French company – and the only global media and entertainment group – ever listed on the…

  • MG Reporter
3 min read
Ghost towns: The mills in Tongaat, Maidstone and Felixton have fallen silent. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy
BIO ETHANOL

Allowing liquidation of Tongaat Hulett will roll back the gains of the Sugar Value Chain Master Plan  

Flexibility in the sugar value chain is essential to ensure its long-term sustainability

  • Sandile Motha
3 min read
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced on Thursday that the monetary policy committee had increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7%, effective from 29 May.
BANKING

Reserve Bank hikes interest rate for first time since 2023 as oil shock, inflation risks mount

South African Reserve Bank raises interest rate to 7%, warning that oil shocks, food inflation and global instability could drive prices higher

  • Sheree Bega
5 min read
South Africans could face rising living and borrowing costs after inflation accelerated to 4% in April, with economists warning that fuel-driven global price shocks — not domestic demand — are complicating the South African Reserve Bank’s interest rate outlook
APRIL INFLATION SOUTH AFRICA

Consumers face double blow as inflation rises and rate fears return

South Africans could face rising living and borrowing costs after inflation accelerated to 4% in April, with economists warning that fuel-driven global price shocks — not…

  • Hasina Kathrada
4 min read
Affidavit: About R121.5 million is allegedly linked to payments associated with Emberton Limited. Photo: Supplied
BUSINESS

Inside the R1.1bn SA Steel Mills deal now under scrutiny

Previously unreported affidavits have raised serious questions about the Industrial Development Corporation’s R1.1billion funding to SA Steel Mills, including allegations of weak…

  • Hasina Kathrada
  • Brian Sokutu
7 min read