Coatings and paints industry set for growth

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian, Tara Benn, the Sapma executive director and CEO, said the exhibition provided the organisation’s manufacturing members “an opportunity to see the exhibitors that are the raw materials and the raw material suppliers, going into the finished product of the manufacturing process”.

“They get to engage and network with those people to see the product and to see the people that they're engaging with from an international perspective. From a local perspective they get to solidify and concrete networking relationships with suppliers.

“The exhibition has been very, very well attended, so far superseding our expectations when compared with the 2024 show,” Benn said.

With about 750 industry members, Sapma’s membership covers manufacturing, supplier, contractor and retail.

Paarth Bhatt, the sales and marketing director at Synthetic Polymers, said the event offered “so many opportunities, bringing awareness to the people”.

“Events like this, in terms of manufacturing in South Africa, are so important. It's where the country gets its heart and growth from — increased incomes and the increased employment rate.

“The manufacturing sector is definitely overlooked in South Africa. As a manufacturer, we're extremely proud to be South African.”

Daniela Bloomer, the head of marketing at IMCD South Africa, a leading chemical distributor to many industries locally, said the exhibition offered the company “exposure to the local and international market”.