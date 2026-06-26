Coatings and paints industry set for growth

With the global multibillion rand paints and coatings industry projected to grow by $892 million (R14.7 billion) in Southern Africa in the next five years, local manufacturers are upbeat about spinoffs from the three-day Coatings For Africa 2026 exhibition ending in Johannesburg on Friday.
Local and foreign industry players have gathered at the Sandton International Convention Centre to explore the latest innovations, technologies and raw materials shaping the coatings industry.
Held in association with the South African Paint Manufacturers Association (Sapma), the exhibition has remained a key meeting point for stakeholders across Southern Africa’s coatings value chain.
Delegates have been participating in technical discussions, product demonstrations and knowledge-sharing sessions, reinforcing the event’s role as a hub for collaboration and business development.
This year’s edition features more than 150 exhibitors from across the globe. These include Synthetic Polymers, Rolfes Chemicals, Gapuma, BAMR, Omya Idwala, Sudarshan Chemicals, AECI Specialty Chemicals, ORCHEM (REDA Chemicals), IMCD, Delta Colours, Victoria International and Bodo Möller Chemie.
Exhibitors have been showcasing their latest products and solutions, while providing attendees with opportunities to network and source a diverse range of offerings.
Paddy O’Neill, the associate vice-president of Coatings and DMG Events, said: “We are encouraged by the strong participation from the region’s coatings community here in Johannesburg.
“The energy across the exhibition floor highlights the sector’s ongoing growth and resilience. DMG Events remains committed to delivering a platform that enables professionals to connect, exchange knowledge and unlock new business opportunities.
The gathering has featured more than 16 expert speakers, addressing a global market overview, paint regulations and compliance.
In an interview with the Mail & Guardian, Tara Benn, the Sapma executive director and CEO, said the exhibition provided the organisation’s manufacturing members “an opportunity to see the exhibitors that are the raw materials and the raw material suppliers, going into the finished product of the manufacturing process”.
“They get to engage and network with those people to see the product and to see the people that they're engaging with from an international perspective. From a local perspective they get to solidify and concrete networking relationships with suppliers.
“The exhibition has been very, very well attended, so far superseding our expectations when compared with the 2024 show,” Benn said.
With about 750 industry members, Sapma’s membership covers manufacturing, supplier, contractor and retail.
Paarth Bhatt, the sales and marketing director at Synthetic Polymers, said the event offered “so many opportunities, bringing awareness to the people”.
“Events like this, in terms of manufacturing in South Africa, are so important. It's where the country gets its heart and growth from — increased incomes and the increased employment rate.
“The manufacturing sector is definitely overlooked in South Africa. As a manufacturer, we're extremely proud to be South African.”
Daniela Bloomer, the head of marketing at IMCD South Africa, a leading chemical distributor to many industries locally, said the exhibition offered the company “exposure to the local and international market”.
“We get to connect with new suppliers if there's a gap in our supply. Shows like this are great because you don't always get to travel all over and this is a one-stop shop where you can speak to everybody,” Bloomer said.