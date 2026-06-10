How finite resources are being managed is of major concern for the country’s civic sector and its citizens
Exploring career opportunities in the media industry with the experts
Can our new government address South Africa’s many crises, and respond to its citizens’ needs?
The coalitions that will soon take place will determine the course of South Africa for years to come
Young people are tokenized in politics; everyone wants them to vote, but nobody is actually addressing their concerns
Participation in our fledgling democracy at all levels is the best way forward
GGA webinar unpacks what ethical leadership entails
Pockets of excellence still exist: we must just learn how to harness them
Gautrain partnership aims to ‘raise boys to be good men’
Mental wellbeing enables students to cope with stress, realise their abilities, learn and work well, and ultimately contribute to their community
The role of the energy geoscience industry and alternative solutions
‘We don’t have to lose jobs to breathe clean air’
There is a great demand for digital skilled employees across the board
‘The poorest of the poor have an equal right to be educated’
Military interventions will not solve the underlying problems that caused the ‘insurgency’ in the first place
A universal basic income will enhance the economy by enabling more money to circulate among people
‘The media has a huge role to play in reminding us that we are living in a climate crisis’
Understanding the mid-term budget in a low growth, highly volatile environment
Co-hosted by the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation and Shared Interest
Stakeholders and leaders identify opportunities for further growth as well as areas of concern