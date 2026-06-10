Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian

Webinars

BDP
Video

Botswana’s election highlights concerns over governance, corruption and its diamond economy

How finite resources are being managed is of major concern for the country’s civic sector and its citizens

  • Derek Davey
8 min read
Panellists Pippa Thsabalala, Innocentia Hlatshwayo and Nompumelelo Mdluli at the Johannesburg GGA webinar held at Boston Media House.
AFRICA S GIRL CHILD DIALOGUES

Africa’s Girl Child Dialogues – Women in the media webinar

Exploring career opportunities in the media industry with the experts

  • Derek Davey
11 min read
CLEAN AUDIT
Video

How to ensure that the GNU is accountable

Can our new government address South Africa’s many crises, and respond to its citizens’ needs?

  • Derek Davey
9 min read
ANC
Video

A critical reflection on post-2024 elections in South Africa 

The coalitions that will soon take place will determine the course of South Africa for years to come

  • Derek Davey
9 min read
Dean Zwoitwaho Nevhutalu, a Trustee at Kagiso Trust.
COALITIONS
Video

Kagiso Trust debate on the youth and the upcoming elections

Young people are tokenized in politics; everyone wants them to vote, but nobody is actually addressing their concerns

  • Derek Davey
8 min read
Busisipho Siyobi, Patrick Kulati, Asafika Mpako, Pransih Desai and Mmabatho Mongae.
AFROBAROMETER
Video

The youth must vote if they want change

Participation in our fledgling democracy at all levels is the best way forward

  • Derek Davey
10 min read
ARTICLE
Video

The need for ethical leadership in South Africa: 30 years after democracy

GGA webinar unpacks what ethical leadership entails

  • Derek Davey
12 min read
AFRICAN LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE
Video

GGA webinar series: The SA 2020 Scenarios Project

Pockets of excellence still exist: we must just learn how to harness them

  • Derek Davey
10 min read
Kgaugelo Habyane, podcaster behind Manned Up Conversations, Jaco van Schalkwyk, Founder of the Character Company and Professor Malose Langa at the #Fatherlessness Dialogue.
CHARACTER COMPANY
Video

Mitigating the impact of fatherlessness in SA

Gautrain partnership aims to ‘raise boys to be good men’

  • Jamaine Krige
15 min read
EVENTS
Video

Student success begins with wellness

Mental wellbeing enables students to cope with stress, realise their abilities, learn and work well, and ultimately contribute to their community

  • Derek Davey
10 min read
ENERGEO ALLIANCE
Video

Future of energy in Africa roundtable

The role of the energy geoscience industry and alternative solutions

  • Derek Davey
11 min read
DDP senior programs officer Sphamandla Brian Mhlongo
ALTERNATIVE INFORMATION AMP DEVELOPMENT CENTRE
Video

The role of labour movements in consolidating democracy and development

‘We don’t have to lose jobs to breathe clean air’

  • Derek Davey
11 min read
Takealot Group CEO, Mamongae Mahlare
DIGITAL SECTOR
Video

Addressing the skills shortage in SA will reduce youth unemployment

There is a great demand for digital skilled employees across the board

  • Derek Davey
8 min read
Makgau Dibakwane, CEO of Fundi
SPECIAL REPORTS
Video

Fundi webinar on student funding

‘The poorest of the poor have an equal right to be educated’

  • Special Reports
8 min read
Chris Maroleng
CABO DELGADO
Video

Cabo Delgado, Mozambique: Reflections on the state of conflict after five years

Military interventions will not solve the underlying problems that caused the ‘insurgency’ in the first place

  • Derek Davey
9 min read
Janine Walter, Director, Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung Southern Africa; Princess Majola, Assembly of the Unemployed; Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu; Dominic Brown of AIDC; Brenda Sibeko from Social Development and webinar moderator Zikhona Ntshona.
SPECIAL REPORTS
Video

Introducing the universal basic income grant in South Africa

A universal basic income will enhance the economy by enabling more money to circulate among people

  • Welcome Lishivha
9 min read
SPECIAL REPORTS
Video

Making strides in climate resilience

‘The media has a huge role to play in reminding us that we are living in a climate crisis’

  • Derek Davey
6 min read
Christine Muhigana, UNICEF Representative for South Africa.
SPECIAL REPORTS
Video

Reflections on the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS 2022)

Understanding the mid-term budget in a low growth, highly volatile environment

  • Special Reports
7 min read
Phumi Nhlapo, Chief Operations Officer at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.
SPECIAL REPORTS
Video

A conversation on equity in the workforce, domestic violence and women’s economic justice

Co-hosted by the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation and Shared Interest

  • Derek Davey
7 min read
Forging links: Ayanda Holo, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director of International Media Relations.
SPECIAL REPORTS
Video

Tapping into Africa’s vast potential to become a leader in the global maritime market

Stakeholders and leaders identify opportunities for further growth as well as areas of concern

  • Special Reports
7 min read