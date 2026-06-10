ActionSA president and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba has pledged to establish a dedicated police unit to arrest…
Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis's proposed reshuffle of Government of National Unity deployments has met with significant internal resistance, as party members…
The ANC Johannesburg regional executive committee (REC) has submitted the names of Loyiso Masuku, Makhosi Ndlela, and Jabu Moleketi as its preferred mayoral candidates to the…
The ANC in Ekurhuleni secured a last-minute victory on Tuesday as councillors approved the metro's R71 billion budget for the 2026/27 financial year during a special council…
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, maintains she will not leave the uMkhonto weSizwe Party despite her expulsion, citing a lack of proper…
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis’s decision to seek sweeping changes to the party’s representation in the government of national unity (GNU) has ruffled…
Parliament’s impeachment committee has decided to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to halt the impeachment proceedings over Phala Phala. Ramaphosa asked the Western Cape…
Cash-strapped Merafong City Local Municipality has spent almost half its R2.6 billion annual budget on professional services while failing to service its water and electricity…
The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has expelled <u>Duduzile Zuma-Sambhudla </u> (https://mg.co.za/tag/duduzile-zuma-sambudla-incitement-charges/)and former national spokesperson…
The parliamentary leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Vuyo Zungula, is poised to become the party’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate, a decision reportedly made by…
Democratic Alliance (DA) federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove John Steenhuisen as minister of agriculture. Hill-Lewis, who succeeded…
New evidence from the Madlanga Commission places EFF leader Julius Malema at the centre of allegations involving suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Major-General Feroz Khan…
Conceding that Cape Town was “by no means perfect”, DA leader and mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis has launched the strongest campaign yet seen in the run-up to the country’s…
The battle over the ANC’s mayoral candidacy in Johannesburg appears far from over as two factions remain at loggerheads over who should become mayor of the City of Gold.
As South Africa moves to tighten immigration controls amid growing concern over undocumented migration, <u>Kenya’s</u>…
Party insiders say concerns over compliance with ANC guidelines could result in the process being challenged or restarted, while similar disputes have emerged in other Gauteng…
No reasons were given about what led to his recall from the party’s highest decision-making body. He was also removed as a member of the party’s national working committee
Although the REC has decided on Masuku, the ROBs have been mandated to choose two out of the four proposed names
Parliament’s ad hoc committee defended the evidence leaders’ draft report after suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu objected to the findings that he dismantled the PKTT…