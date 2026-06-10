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Politics

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza. (Kopano Tlape)
SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICS

EFF calls for Thoko Didiza's head over handling of Ramaphosa impeachment

  • Mandisa Makgakga
3 min read
Uncompromising: Herman Mashaba said he would collapse entities such as City Power and Johannesburg Water, arguing that they were unnecessary and costly. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy
SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICS

Mashaba plans special unit to arrest illegal immigrants

ActionSA president and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba has pledged to establish a dedicated police unit to arrest…

  • Lunga Mzangwe
5 min read
Duty to voters: Geordin Hill-Lewis has defended his proposed changes to the party’s Government of National Unity deployment list. Photo: Supplied
SOUTH AFRICA

DA shake-up triggers internal revolt

Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis's proposed reshuffle of Government of National Unity deployments has met with significant internal resistance, as party members…

  • Mandisa Makgakga
6 min read
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero. (X)
ANC

Morero out; ANC Joburg submits only three names for mayoral candidacy

The ANC Johannesburg regional executive committee (REC) has submitted the names of Loyiso Masuku, Makhosi Ndlela, and Jabu Moleketi as its preferred mayoral candidates to the…

  • Lunga Mzangwe
2 min read

ANC and DA in Ekurhuleni unite to ensure city budget is passed before deadline

The ANC in Ekurhuleni secured a last-minute victory on Tuesday as councillors approved the metro's R71 billion budget for the 2026/27 financial year during a special council…

  • Mandisa Makgakga
4 min read
SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICS

‘My father is a chess player and a very smart man’ – Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, maintains she will not leave the uMkhonto weSizwe Party despite her expulsion, citing a lack of proper…

  • Lunga Mzangwe
3 min read
Due process: Multiple sources say senior DA leaders were blindsided by Geordin Hill-Lewis’s proposed reshuffle this week. Photo: Supplied
SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICS

Angst and anger as DA reshuffles

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis’s decision to seek sweeping changes to the party’s representation in the government of national unity (GNU) has ruffled…

  • Mandisa Makgakga
  • Sheree Bega
6 min read
President Cyril Ramaphosa wants the impeachment process suspended pending the determination of his review application. Photo: Parliament
SOUTH AFRICA POLITICS

Impeachment inquiry will go on

Parliament’s impeachment committee has decided to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to halt the impeachment proceedings over Phala Phala. Ramaphosa asked the Western Cape…

  • Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
3 min read
Slippery slope: The sinkholes started forming in the township in 2021, forcing families to abandon their homes as they were deemed unsafe. A clinic and schools also had to close. Photos: Lunga Mzangwe
LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Merafong sinks but funds go elsewhere

Cash-strapped Merafong City Local Municipality has spent almost half its R2.6 billion annual budget on professional services while failing to service its water and electricity…

  • Lunga Mzangwe
6 min read
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
MK PARTY

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela fired from MK party

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has expelled <u>Duduzile Zuma-Sambhudla </u> (https://mg.co.za/tag/duduzile-zuma-sambudla-incitement-charges/)and former national spokesperson…

  • Lunga Mzangwe
4 min read
African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyo Zungula Photo: X
SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICS

Vuyo Zungula set to be announced as ATM's Johannesburg mayoral candidate

The parliamentary leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Vuyo Zungula, is poised to become the party’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate, a decision reportedly made by…

  • Lunga Mzangwe
1 min read
SOUTH AFRICA POLITICS

Steenhuisen demoted as Hill-Lewis reshuffles his cabinet 

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove John Steenhuisen as minister of agriculture. Hill-Lewis, who succeeded…

  • Mandisa Makgakga
2 min read
Julius Malema. Credit: Julius Malema/ X
SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICS
Video

The Malema-Khan allegations point to a rot beyond party politics

New evidence from the Madlanga Commission places EFF leader Julius Malema at the centre of allegations involving suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Major-General Feroz Khan…

  • Staff Reporter
2 min read

DA’s bold plan for Cape Town

Conceding that Cape Town was “by no means perfect”, DA leader and mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis has launched the strongest campaign yet seen in the run-up to the country’s…

  • Brian Sokutu
7 min read
Top contenders: Loyiso Masuku and Dada Morero. Photo: City of Joburg

ANC factions clash over mayoral job

The battle over the ANC’s mayoral candidacy in Johannesburg appears far from over as two factions remain at loggerheads over who should become mayor of the City of Gold.

  • Lunga Mzangwe
6 min read
Solutions: Kenya’s Trade and Industry cabinet secretary Lee Kinyanjui acknowledged frustrations around economic competition and said governments needed practical policy frameworks for clarity. Photo: Supplied

Open the borders – Kenya minister

As South Africa moves to tighten immigration controls amid growing concern over undocumented migration, <u>Kenya’s</u>…

  • Lunga Mzangwe
  • Mandisa Makgakga
5 min read
In Johannesburg, the regional executive committee (REC) is understood to have identified regional chairperson Loyiso Masuku as its preferred candidate for the City of Johannesburg’s mayoral position, party insiders familiar with the process say. (X)
ANC

Joburg ANC mayoral process faces scrutiny amid claims of flawed nomination process

Party insiders say concerns over compliance with ANC guidelines could result in the process being challenged or restarted, while similar disputes have emerged in other Gauteng…

  • Mandisa Makgakga
  • Lunga Mzangwe
5 min read
The future of the National Freedom Party’s (NFP) eDumbe mayor, Sibusiso Shevu Mkhabela, hangs in the balance. (Screenshot)
IRVIN BARNES

More turmoil as NFP recalls its national chairperson, Mkhabela, amid power struggle

No reasons were given about what led to his recall from the party’s highest decision-making body. He was also removed as a member of the party’s national working committee

  • Sandile Motha
2 min read
The Mail & Guardian understands that mayor Dada Morero did not make it onto the list submitted to Luthuli House for interviews for the mayoral position. File photo: X
ANC

EXCLUSIVE: Masuku advances, Morero misses out as ANC considers Nhlanhla Lux, Frank Chikane, Chichi Maponya and Jabu Moleketi for Johannesburg mayor

Although the REC has decided on Masuku, the ROBs have been mandated to choose two out of the four proposed names

  • Lunga Mzangwe
3 min read
Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy
AD HOC COMMITTEE

Mchunu challenges committee report, alleging prejudicial findings

Parliament’s ad hoc committee defended the evidence leaders’ draft report after suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu objected to the findings that he dismantled the PKTT…

  • Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
3 min read