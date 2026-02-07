The Harrier is a bold statement from Tata but pricing lets it down

Tata made its return to South Africa late last year, launching four models that cater to different segments but ultimately trying to capitalise on the country’s shift towards affordable vehicles that are tech-heavy.

At the forefront of Tata’s resurgence was its flagship model, the Harrier, a mid-sized, stylish SUV. It comes with technology that seems to keep South Africans happy.

At first glance, the Harrier is an attractive vehicle. Developed on the OMEGARC platform — derived from Land Rover’s D8 architecture — it combines rugged SUV proportions with modern, high-tech styling.

I love that Tata has kept the design language consistent from front to back. From thin LED lights in the front to a lightbar that stretches across the back, everything on the outside of the Harrier feels well thought out.

The interior

Inside, Tata has made a comfortable cabin. From comfortable leather seats that are heated and ventilated to a fully digital instrument cluster, a 12.3 inch infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof, it’s difficult to find fault with the cabin.

That is, until you notice the use of hard plastics around the dash and steering wheel that throw you off slightly. Another thing is that the infotainment screen is more angled towards the passenger than the driver. While I did not find this completely inconvenient, it could be if you are driving alone.

One thing I will give Tata props for is the badge that lights up on the steering wheel when the car is switched on. It might seem insignificant but I like that it gives the interior a sense of uniqueness.

The drive

The Tata Harrier has a two-litre turbocharged diesel engine that delivers 125kW of power and 350Nm of torque.

When I had the Hyundai Tucson, which also has a two-litre turbocharged diesel, on test, I enjoyed the drive and found it refreshing.

I felt the same with the Tata Harrier. The diesel engine is pleasant and offers great torque without big revs, making the Harrier a pleasure to drive.

The suspension is firm, so the car handles road imperfections with little fuss.

Overall, the Harrier provides a smooth, comfortable and stable drive.

Safety

The Tata Harrier earned a five-star Global NCAP rating for both adult and child protection.

Key safety features include seven airbags, Level 2 advance driver assistance safety features, a 360-degree camera and an electronic stability programme.

Pricing and verdict

The Tata Harrier comes in three variants: Pure (priced at R549 900), Adventure (R649 900) and Fearless+ (R699 900).

While the Harrier does its best to offer luxury, the price at which the two higher-end variants are doing it is too much for a brand re-entering the market.

The entry-level variant is in a good price bracket but just under R700 000 is a bit high for the top-of-the-range one.