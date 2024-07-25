The Mail & Guardian’s Power of Women event is an annual celebration that recognizes and honors the professional achievements of South African women across various sectors. The initiative aims to highlight the contributions of women leaders who are making significant strides in their communities and industries, promoting gender equality, and driving sustainable development.
The event includes categories such as The Business Woman, The Governing Woman, The Guiding Woman, The Harvesting Woman, The Healing Woman, The Mining & Production Woman, and The Networking Woman, reflecting the diverse fields in which these women excel.
Notable honorees include women like Desiree Ellis, coach of the South African women’s football team, who led her team to victory in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, showcasing resilience and determination against significant odds.
The event also features a high tea where finalists are awarded certificates and gifts, and provides a platform for these women to share their stories and inspire others. The Mail & Guardian uses this occasion to not only celebrate these women but also to raise awareness about the ongoing challenges they face, including gender-based violence and economic inequalities.